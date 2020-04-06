 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

You Need a Job to go back to – Now Is the time to be Flexible and Work with your Employer!

Details
Hits: 85

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

I have had the pleasure of helping over 40 businesses in the past three weeks with my business surgeries.

Listening to business owners about how they are dealing with their business issues, I have been impressed with the resilience shown:

  • many of them are not earning the fortunes people believe them to be, 
  • few of them will benefit from Furloughing and 
  • Almost all of them carry some form of Personal Guarantee with their Bank or other funders as they have committed to build their businesses for the future. 

I ask you to spare a thought for the Business owners, the majority of them SME’s in this country that are working 24/7 to protect their business futures and your jobs. 

EVERY Business owner I have worked with has their first priority to secure where they can the future of their staff – where staff are furloughed, MOST are topping up the salaries to 100%, often at personal cost and taking on further duties themselves to support the business and its future.

Yes, for some there will be rewards in the future, but certainly not all and for many their efforts and exhaustion will go without reward or indeed thanks if their businesses fail. Spare a thought for business owners; it is a very lonely place. I know, I have been there more than once!

Now is the time to be FLEXIBLE – if you are not, there may not be a business for you to return too. 

Therefore, what does flexibility and indeed caring look like?

  1. Speak to your employer and check THEYare OK. Many are doing lots to ensure the well-being of employees – pick up the phone and check the BOSS is ok
  2. If an employer wants you take annual leave whilst you are being furloughed, which they are perfectly in their rights to request you do – accept that and work with it. Is it really helping the business to return after 3 months ‘off’ and then go on annual leave for 2 weeks? Businesses will need to be operating in 5th gear when all of this is gone, everyone will need to pull together e.g.: Just think, you won’t be able to get a restaurant reservation after this is over, the owner won’t want you off on leave when they need to serve clients and they have furloughed you and ‘topped’ you up for the past three months
  3. It’s frankly greedy to be furloughed from a full time job on 100% or even 80% of pay and then go and get another job – you are also exposing the business and your BOSS to the almost certainty of your furlough pay being recovered by HMRC – Just Don’t do it!
  4. Furlough is for 3-week periods and you may be called back in, even though you are on 100% of your pay. Accept it with a smile and muck in to help the business. I have been shocked by staff who have not been furloughed, requesting to be furloughed because their colleague has. You have not been furloughed because YOUR BUSINESS NEEDSyou for its survival. 
  5. Make good use of your time and volunteer for the NHS volunteers programme
  6. Learn new skills, which you can apply back in your work place when you return. You could even ask your employer what skills gaps there are in the business, go, and learn those skills whilst you are furloughed.

COVID-19 has seen real community spirit, our NHS staff going the extra 100 miles to care for us and in many cases really save our lives. 

As employees, we can do our part. Work with your employers. Those that show flexibility will ensure their employment survives and the businesses they work with thrive. 

Support your employers and Bosses and check they are OK as they fight to preserve your jobs. 

Peter Marples, Co-Founder, Promote-Ed

Discuss this article in the Promote-Ed Forums

Advertisement

Protect universities and colleges now so they can lead recovery
FE Voices
@UCU calls on colleges and universities to work together in the wider
Reforms to subcontracting for learners over 16
FE Voices
Government consultationWith all of the â€˜Consultationsâ€™ that are ou
How Ofqual plans to calculate summer 2020 grades in lieu of exam results - Sector Response
FE Voices
Since the Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson announced

You may also be interested in these articles:

The success of learning online has been accelerated by our current crisis
FE Voices
What a difference a week makes @Activate_Learn! At Activate Learning,
Protect universities and colleges now so they can lead recovery
FE Voices
@UCU calls on colleges and universities to work together in the wider
Reforms to subcontracting for learners over 16
FE Voices
Government consultationWith all of the ‘Consultations’ that are ou
How Ofqual plans to calculate summer 2020 grades in lieu of exam results - Sector Response
FE Voices
Since the Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson announced
Managing Your State of Mind Under Quarantine
FE Voices
We've reached a historical high with the number of students #HomeLearn
Now’s the time to consider freelancers
FE Voices
#GigEconomy - It was during the 1980’s recession that the term ‘fl
There must be something wrong with Leadership and Management Apprenticeships
FE Voices
I am not going to get into a debate about whether there should have be
One Simple Measure from the ESFA – and it won’t Cost a Penny
FE Voices
Suspend #EPA!Whilst there has been widespread disappointment across th
Campuses are closed, but educators are open for learning
FE Voices
5 Lessons from the #VirtualStaffroom In the space of just a few weeks
So what is the Further Education system?
FE Voices
If you ask this question to your friends and family, you might get “
Confused about the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme or what being on Furlough means?
FE Voices
@Kate1Palmer @peninsula_uk shares some advice on the #Coronavirus Job
Workers in education were least likely to experience isolation - As schools are closing and moving online that is rapidly changing
FE Voices
The #COVID_19 pandemic is going on to create an epidemic of loneliness

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4340)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page