Update on the progress of senior leader review

The Trailblazer have now agreed the wording of a revised draft of the occupational standard and we have launched a consultation of this on their behalf. The consultation is available and we and the Trailblazer look forward to receiving responses from all interested parties by the deadline of Wednesday 29 April.

In the light of the coronavirus and the impact that it is having on all parties with an interest in the future of this standard, since my last blog, we have agreed with the Trailblazer to decouple the development of the standard and EPA plan with only the former now due for submission in May as detailed in the revised timeline.

