Update on the progress of senior leader review

The Trailblazer have now agreed the wording of a revised draft of the occupational standard and we have launched a consultation of this on their behalf. The consultation is available and we and the Trailblazer look forward to receiving responses from all interested parties by the deadline of Wednesday 29 April.
In the light of the coronavirus and the impact that it is having on all parties with an interest in the future of this standard, since my last blog, we have agreed with the Trailblazer to decouple the development of the standard and EPA plan with only the former now due for submission in May as detailed in the revised timeline.
Advertisement
|Action
|Date
|Status
|1
|IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard
|16-27 March
|Completed
|2
|Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard
|18 March
|Completed
|3
|Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard
|23 March - 3 April
|Completed
|4
|Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard
|8-29 April
|5
|Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard
|11-15 May
|6
|Remote intensive workshop to revise the occupational standard following consultation feedback results
|5 May
|7
|Finalise occupational standard
|6-19 May
|8
|Final checks of standard and submission
|19-20 May
|9
|Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard
|1-5 June
|10
|Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation
|10 June
|11
|Finalise EPA plan and revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors
|6-17 July
|12
|Draft EPA reviewed by Education Advisor
|20-24 July
|13
|Finalisation of EPA plan and costings
|27 July – 23 August
|14
|Final checks of standard, EPA plan and costings
|26 August – 10 September
|15
|Final checks of EPA Plan and submission
|10-16 September