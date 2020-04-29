Could the cure for COVID-19 could become worse than the sickness?

#Coronavirus lockdown – the reaction from businesses and individuals

While most European countries have instituted some kind of lockdown, and the measures are broadly popular in countries that have, there is still no broad consensus on precisely what degree of measures is appropriate.

Politicians and people world over are pushing hard to ease the lockdowns; the US has seen nationwide protests (organized by a shadowy organisation with links to pro-gun groups using tactics which some commentators have compared to Russian disinformation tactics.)

Closer to home, Spain has seen opposition parliamentarians calling for the removal of its socialist government over the country’s lockdown, while the UK cabinet is reportedly “split” on the issue.

It’s hard to argue against the necessity of lockdowns, and it’s widely agreed by experts that many countries’ health systems would have been quickly overwhelmed without some kind of drastic measures. The experience of places like Lombardy and New York is illustrative: overburdened health systems can quickly lead to massive fatality rates. New York City has seen 1 in 1000 of its population die already, while so many died in the worst-hit Italian region of Lombardy that Italy’s army was called in to transport corpses to neighbouring regions for proper disposal.

Comparing approaches to coronavirus lockdown

Spain and Italy Instituted some of the harshest lockdowns much earlier than other countries. In spite of the fact that Italy has one of the world’s best healthcare systems, it has a higher fatality rate than most, and Spain hasn’t fared much better.

In Sweden, compulsory lockdowns have not been introduced, and bars, restaurants, schools, and businesses remain open - along with the country’s borders. In recent weeks, there have been suggestions that this approach may be backfiring for Sweden, which has a high fatality rate compared to its Nordic neighbours Norway and Denmark. Nonetheless, the country’s government continues its policy of a relaxed response.

South Korea has been touted as the leading example of a very different approach. Following its past experience with SARS and MERS, South Korea rapidly introduced widespread testing, contact tracing, and selective quarantines of those who tested positive or those who have come into contact with someone who tested positive. Tests are available to anyone who wants them and it appears that the strategy has been effective; the country has been able to reduce its daily rate of infections to as low as 9 per day and has a correspondingly low rate of fatalities. Like South Korea, Germany has instituted widespread testing and boasts an extremely low rate of fatalities compared to countries like Spain, Italy, and the UK.

It’s not clear so far just how effective lockdown measures have been; the only obvious thread shared between countries who have avoided the worst of the pandemic is widespread testing. Europe has seen its rate of new infections reduced to manageable levels, but most countries still lack a clear plan to ease restrictions.