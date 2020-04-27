 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Preferential treatment of Main Providers over Supporting Providers and Employer Providers – Find an Apprenticeship Provider

Details
Hits: 81
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

I am fortunate to work with a large number of training providers and to have worked for Colleges and private training providers in a variety of roles and many sectors, more recently in my role as a Non- Executive Director, and Chairman. I have developed organisations to offer high-quality apprenticeship provision that is recognised by employers and by learners, this is through the satisfaction survey and ensuring accurate benchmarking / impact measurement. One of the mechanisms for promotion that I inform all providers to utilise is to ensure that the ‘find an apprenticeship provider’ is updated, and to ensure that when meeting with clients they use the results from FE Choices Annual Survey to inform part of their decision making.

FE Choices provides comparable information to help learners and employers make informed choices about education and training. It also acts as a process for parents when ensuring correct decisions for their child entering the world of further education / training. 

With this in-mind, any apprenticeship provider now has to be on the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP), the register of apprenticeship training providers lists organisations eligible to receive government funding to train apprentices, this includes Supporting Providers and Employer Providers. 

The supporting provider route is for organisations who will enter into subcontracts with main providers and employer providers to deliver apprenticeship training, whereas the employer provider route is for employers that pay the apprenticeship levy who will directly deliver training to their own employees or those of connected companies and use the apprenticeship service to pay for apprenticeship training, providers that meet the employer provider requirement can also act as subcontractors.

There are currently 450 Supporting Providers and 173 Employer Providers on the RoATP, they are not shown on the Find an Apprenticeship Provider, which I believe is creating an unfair proposition within the apprenticeship provider market. These ‘Providers’ of apprenticeship provision that are on the RoATP which lists organisations eligible to receive government funding to train apprentices, do not have the capacity to ‘market’ themselves as Main Providers, thus creating what I believe to be an uneven playing field for learners, parents and employers to make a  valid & fair decision to selecting a service. 

Furthermore, it does not allow a public viewing for these providers to showcase their offer, which includes:

  • A narrative about themselves
  • The Apprenticeships they deliver
  • Annual survey results, and
  • Contact details.

These providers make up over 30% of the apprenticeship providers on the RoATP, which also leads to in my opinion creating an unfair external marketing environment (micro and macro), these micro and macro environments have a significant impact on the success of marketing activities for providers.

Advertisement

Thousands of apprenticeships could be lost without government support
FE Voices
Thousands of jobs could be lost and the courses relating to many of Br
Ofqual consultation on awarding vocational and technical qualifications in summer 2020 - Sector Resonse
FE Voices
@Ofqual are seeking views on the exceptional arrangements they have se
Covid-19 support package for apprenticeships and adult education
FE Voices
An important step from @EducationGovUK but still far from a fair appro

The Find an Apprenticeship Provider platform will enable Supporting Providers and Employer Providers to be able to market themselves more effectively, and the platform is a good source of doing it and is free to all providers. 

Given there seems to be an unfair picture of providers on the Find an Apprenticeship Provider service, I am suggesting that ALL providers on the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers be they Main (as they are organisations eligible to receive government funding to train apprentices or subcontract (ergo in receipt of Public Funding)) but also supporting  and employer providers should be able be on the Find an Apprenticeship Provider service to allow for a fair, transparent and open service to all users. In short, promoting transparency in the use of public spending.

It will also allow for the 623 providers not on the ‘find an Apprenticeship Provider’ to market their offer to the wider public via an open Government portal, and as a final thought I am aware of where many Main Providers do not keep it up to date or use it properly either, to me now is a great time to refresh all platforms/portals to ensure all is up to date and keep them updated to remain ‘fresh’ for all to see. 

To conclude, I want to leave two questions as food for thought and for discussion on Promote-Ed’s forum

  • Why aren't Supporting & Employer Providers Approved by the ESFA to deliver Apprenticeship Training not given the same promotion as Main training providers?
  • Why can’t all apprenticeship Providers market themselves on an equal footing?

Patrick Tucker

You may also be interested in these articles:

More details about financial support for non-levy apprenticeships and AEB expected by the end of this week
FE Voices
@AELPUK responds to @GillianKeegan’s letter to all MPs about #appren
How we should respond to our amazing apprentices through this difficult time whilst protecting ours and their future
FE Voices
Keeping #Talent Working These are my thoughts on how we should respond
Colleges have a civic responsibility to support our community in any way we can
FE Voices
@BordersCollege – at the heart of the Borders community: Reflections
Thousands of apprenticeships could be lost without government support
FE Voices
Thousands of jobs could be lost and the courses relating to many of Br
Ofqual consultation on awarding vocational and technical qualifications in summer 2020 - Sector Resonse
FE Voices
@Ofqual are seeking views on the exceptional arrangements they have se
Covid-19 support package for apprenticeships and adult education
FE Voices
An important step from @EducationGovUK but still far from a fair appro
What will happen to furloughed agency workers during the extended lock down?
FE Voices
Many of our clients are concerned about what will happen to their agen
Edge report concludes that FE has opportunity to redefine itself and negotiate a new government funding deal to secure its future
FE Voices
According to Our Plan for FE, a report published by the @ukEdge today,
April Digital Route Review Update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager OverviewDespite the recent difficult circumstance
Can employees be made redundant while on furlough?
FE Voices
In response to the challenges faced by thousands of employers because
Universities’ £2.5bn “black hole” will cost economy £6bn and 60,000 jobs - Sector Response
FE Voices
@UCU calls for government to protect university funding in order to sa
4 expert tips for coping with the move to online teaching and home learning
FE Voices
An estimated 1.5 billion learners are experiencing disruption to their

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4478)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page