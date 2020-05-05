Unlocking potential â€“ the nationâ€™s individuals and businesses who will help the economy recover post #Coronavirus pandemic

Joe Crossley, CEO of @QubeLearning discusses: Unlocking potential – the nation’s individuals and businesses who will help the economy recover post pandemic

The CEO of Leading national training provider Qube Learning, Joe Crossley says ‘With an indeterminate amount of time lying ahead in isolation, individuals and businesses are wondering when some sort of normality will return to give a glimmer of hope for the future and what this will look like for them. And, as education and training come under threat, many providers have changed the way they work to adapt to the current challenges to ensure those employers and their employees are cared for.

The current UK unemployment rate in Britain, for sixteen-year olds and above, in the three months leading up to February 2020 was estimated at a record high of 76.6% which is 0.4% higher than last year. This is not taking into consideration the impact the virus has had on the country so far, which will certainly see the rate go up. Preparations on how we will cope as a country, with millions of small, medium and large brand businesses, independent providers and those who are self-employed or sole traders are working out what their losses will look like and how they can swiftly adjust and feel like personal and global luck has changed.

As an organisation with a wide network, we are reviewing our strategy daily and looking at what life might look like post pandemic for us and our employers, and all those on training programmes and how we can make a difference to the mounting unemployment statistics. And more than ever, we are looking at what responsibility traineeships will play in helping boost training and employer functionality post COVID-19 and assist economy growth at what will be an imperative time.

The traineeship programme is going to be a cost-effective solution for employers’ post pandemic, and it is also a great programme for supporting people into work. As a full-time or part-time employment-based training arrangement, many of our trainee students are now completing aspects of their programmes at home with some continuing at work whilst social distancing is safely in place. However, with unemployment at such a high we are speaking to many more out of work individuals looking for new ways to train so they can find a resourceful way back into work with a strong skillset as quickly possible. And, this is an area where we will see training intensify during and following the pandemic, with the assurance that we, and hopefully all other UK providers, will heavily support the unemployed demographics with the objective of seeing employment surge and businesses financial position distend.

Since Qube Learning started delivering traineeships we have seen over 1100 students achieve our programme with a 78% outcome rate which equates to 56% into employment and 44% into Apprenticeships. Qube have increased their outcome rate year on year and have developed the traineeship we offer by using student and employer feedback to get the programme that works for all, we want to ensure that each student we engage with is given the opportunity of progressions so it is very important to Qube that this pathway is clear at the start of the programme. And, this does not change now, it has just been modified to align with the current nationwide situation.

We have been able to keep our communication lines open with many referral connections, and students are being directed to us; we are engaging with them and they are then starting on a programme with a designated Qube Tutor. To help widen our search for unemployed people, we are also using various social media platforms and recruitment sites with a positive response. We have adapted our delivery so that learners still get a progressive visit and are well prepared for the return to work phase after COVID-19. All calls from students, parents/guardians and partners are still answered and dealt with swiftly. This means that we can offer the same screening service as before by our recruitment team so we can offer the best advice for the students interested in the programme.

With such unfortunate circumstances hitting large numbers globally, we can only look at what constructive actions we as a business and personally are accountable for, and how we can make a constructive impact today and, in the future,, once the worldwide endemic storm settles.’

Qube Learning is proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) training provider and works with hundreds of employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of learners. If you are interested in finding out more about the positive opportunities an apprenticeship or traineeship can bring, either as a learner or an employer during the pandemic and after, then speak with the experts at Qube Learning.

Joe Crossley, CEO of Qube Learning