 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Update on senior leader review (7 May 2020)

Details
Hits: 59
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Trailblazer has analysed the responses from the consultation and have attended a workshop to consider what revisions are appropriate to make to the draft occupational standard. With support from the Institute, they are now revising the occupational standard with a view to finalising a draft for submission into the Institute’s next approvals cycle.

The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:

 ActionDateStatus
1IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard16-27 MarchCompleted
2Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard18 MarchCompleted
3Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard23 March - 3 AprilCompleted
4Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard8-29 AprilCompleted
5Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support30 April – 4 MayCompleted
6Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard11-15 May
7Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard5 MayCompleted
8Finalise occupational standard6-19 May
9Final checks of standard and submission19-20 May
10Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard1-5 June
11Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation10 June
12Outcome of occupational standard approval process6 – 10 July
13Finalise EPA plan and revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors6-17 July
14Draft EPA reviewed by Education Advisor20-24 July
15Finalisation of EPA plan and costings27 July – 23 August
16Final checks of EPA plan and costings26 August – 16 September
17Outcome of EPA plan approval process2 – 6 October
18Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding bandOctober - November
19Apprenticeship standard approved for deliveryNovember - December*

*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

Regards

Sally

Advertisement

Can employees refuse to return to the workplace after the lockdown ends?
FE Voices
Frightened workers self-isolating to protect vulnerable loved ones sho
May Digital Route Review Update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager OverviewAs we all continue to work through the di
Top 5 Apprenticeship trends to expect after COVID-19
FE Voices
How will #COVID_19 affect #apprenticeships in the long run? The COVID-

You may also be interested in these articles:

Can employees refuse to return to the workplace after the lockdown ends?
FE Voices
Frightened workers self-isolating to protect vulnerable loved ones sho
May Digital Route Review Update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager OverviewAs we all continue to work through the di
Unlocking potential – the nation’s individuals and businesses who will help the economy recover post #Coronavirus pandemic
FE Voices
Joe Crossley, CEO of @QubeLearning discusses: Unlocking potential –
Top 5 Apprenticeship trends to expect after COVID-19
FE Voices
How will #COVID_19 affect #apprenticeships in the long run? The COVID-
Furlough Turning to New Normal
FE Voices
Six weeks ago the word furlough entered our vocabulary. For me, I had
Top 10 Tips for Apprentices Continuing Their Training During Lockdown
FE Voices
COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in the UK has led to many #appren
Fundamental To All Learning and Development, How Can You Build Emotional intelligence Skills Online?
FE Voices
Developing Emotional Intelligence Skills Through Online Courses There
Is it time to start trusting remote workers?
FE Voices
Remote working isn't a new concept; in fact, 1 in 10 employees worked
Use lockdown and furlough positively for apprentices to accelerate their learning
FE Voices
Lockdown and furlough present a massive opportunity for anyone underta
The Significant Importance Of STEM Now And Forever
FE Voices
Back in 2001, the US National Science Foundation coined the acronym #S
What constitutes effective leadership in a time of crisis: a lesson from history
FE Voices
A global crisis, namely the Covid-19 pandemic, has led to reflections
“Catch Up Plan” needed to prevent disadvantaged pupils falling further behind during the pandemic
FE Voices
Education Policy Institute publishes proposals for a school “Catch U

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4512)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page