Update on senior leader review (7 May 2020)

The Trailblazer has analysed the responses from the consultation and have attended a workshop to consider what revisions are appropriate to make to the draft occupational standard. With support from the Institute, they are now revising the occupational standard with a view to finalising a draft for submission into the Institute’s next approvals cycle.
The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:
|Action
|Date
|Status
|1
|IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard
|16-27 March
|Completed
|2
|Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard
|18 March
|Completed
|3
|Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard
|23 March - 3 April
|Completed
|4
|Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard
|8-29 April
|Completed
|5
|Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support
|30 April – 4 May
|Completed
|6
|Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard
|11-15 May
|7
|Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard
|5 May
|Completed
|8
|Finalise occupational standard
|6-19 May
|9
|Final checks of standard and submission
|19-20 May
|10
|Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard
|1-5 June
|11
|Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation
|10 June
|12
|Outcome of occupational standard approval process
|6 – 10 July
|13
|Finalise EPA plan and revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors
|6-17 July
|14
|Draft EPA reviewed by Education Advisor
|20-24 July
|15
|Finalisation of EPA plan and costings
|27 July – 23 August
|16
|Final checks of EPA plan and costings
|26 August – 16 September
|17
|Outcome of EPA plan approval process
|2 – 6 October
|18
|Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band
|October - November
|19
|Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery
|November - December*
*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.
