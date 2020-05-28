 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Looking beyond the campus environment as Universities switch to a purely digital world for the foreseeable future

Details
Hits: 172
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Peter Nikoletatos, Global Industry Director of Education at TechnologyOne

Peter Nikoletatos, Global Industry Director of Education @TechnologyOne explores how universities are employing technology to improve the student experience from enrolment onward:

The enrolment imperative to the student experience 

The student experience should be front of mind for every higher education institution, as they strive to attract, support and retain students, especially during these unprecedented times. Now, the challenge is to look beyond the campus environment as we switch to a purely digital world for the foreseeable future and understand how university and studying fits within the varying lives of digital learners today.

Technology plays a vital role

This technological shift highlights the change in philosophy that originally resulted from digital transformation, and has been accelerated due to the sudden and immediate need to interact online. As with many industry sectors, the traditional inside-out view once endemic in higher education has been turned on its head. A student-centric outlook now commands alternate approaches designed to better deliver on student success.

Undoubtedly technology plays a vital role in higher education, from a smooth admissions and onboarding process through to creating exposure for opportunities that will expand and enhance the learning experience and better prepare students for a working life.

As the first generation of learners raised entirely in a digital world, today’s students expect to connect and interact seamlessly online. An experience that few higher education institutions have traditionally been able to foster - until now.

Enrolment efficiencies

To examine what universities are doing, TechnologyOne recently hosted its inaugural Global Mobility Program tour for UK universities to visit their Australian counterparts and hosted a roundtable to discuss how nascent tech projects are improving student interactions.

Melbourne’s Swinburne University is a great example. The institution has recently embarked on a project intended to significantly transform the onboarding experience for students.

The current enrolment process can be complex and confusing. It is not uncommon for students to require access to and instruction from multiple information points – including online, phone and in person – in order to effectively enrol and produce a timetable that avoids subject clashes. As a first interaction, this introduction to university life can be unnecessarily cumbersome and a daunting experience. In recognition of the issue, Swinburne decided to invest in onboarding improvements that removes the need for avoidable additional work by students.

When conducting research due diligence, Swinburne determined that a ‘good’ enrolment – i.e. completion without issues or the need for additional input from university admin staff – involved sixteen distinct steps. By the University’s own admission, the majority of enrolments do not fall into the ‘good’ category.

Advertisement

New details set out on phased wider opening of colleges, schools and nurseries from 1 June
FE Voices
Numbers to remain limited, with protective measures in place, and phas
The Biggest COVID-19 Challenge for Apprenticeships Has Been Uncertainty
FE Voices
@_Babington CEO's Predictions for the SectorI think most people will b
Has COVID-19 Created a New Normal for Apprenticeship Delivery?
FE Voices
Over the last few weeks, I have been spending time talking to director

Swinburne realised that it already had the data required to facilitate the simplification of the process. Making it possible to offer a clash-free, on-plan timetable that would allow students to progress through their course without deviation and ensure that all course requirements were accounted for and completed.

To do this, the University is working to implement the use of nudge tech to capture all the inputs that a student would need to correctly complete their enrolment. Initially faced with an overwhelming array of subjects on offer, a student could be ‘nudged’ through the process as their selections are made, with subject choices thinning out as they proceed. Once major, minor and core units are identified, many of the remaining options are prescribed, meaning that the technology performs the hard work for the student and removes the burden of confusion. The upshot is the creation of a clash-free timetable ready for study.

The Swinburne project addresses a demand we know exists. For members of Gen Y, Gen Z and the upcoming Gen Alpha, anything less than a seamless digital experience is unacceptable. In the age of instant access to information and entertainment, today’s student expects their higher education experience to align – from enrolment onward. For universities hoping to attract and retain and to extend the student lifespan, investment in technologies that facilitate those expectations is imperative, especially now.

Peter Nikoletatos, Global Industry Director of Education at TechnologyOne

You may also be interested in these articles:

New details set out on phased wider opening of colleges, schools and nurseries from 1 June
FE Voices
Numbers to remain limited, with protective measures in place, and phas
The Biggest COVID-19 Challenge for Apprenticeships Has Been Uncertainty
FE Voices
@_Babington CEO's Predictions for the SectorI think most people will b
Has COVID-19 Created a New Normal for Apprenticeship Delivery?
FE Voices
Over the last few weeks, I have been spending time talking to director
AELP publishes proposals for post-Covid employment and skills recovery package, calling for combined cross-departmental and devolved approach
FE Voices
@AELPUK publishes proposals for post-Covid employment and skills recov
Leadership, learning and lockdown
FE Voices
A new paper from @FETforL reflects on the impact of the COVID-19 crisi
Employment experts call for £1bn Youth Guarantee and back-to-work support
FE Voices
Act now to tackle record rise in unemployment and prevent long-term da
Teaching in the new world of #remote #learning
FE Voices
“O Brave New World…hang on, I can’t get my camera to work!” Th
Re-opening schools and colleges - 6 points that needed careful consideration
FE Voices
@IrwinMitchell Answers Employers' Questions The government has asked s
Independent SAGE report on Should Schools Reopen? Sector Response
FE Voices
SAGE Advice Published - The scientific papers on school safety from th
How COVID-19 can transform the Higher Education sector
FE Voices
When the lockdown started in March, no one knew how long it would last
EXPANDING ACCESS TO DIGITAL SKILLS WITH IBM OPEN P-TECH
FE Voices
@IBM have announced the UK launch of Open P-TECH, an online platform t
The Language of Skills
FE Voices
John has been working as Head Chef in a restaurant for the last five y

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Adam Ogden
Adam Ogden has published a new article: University open days move online 3 hours 46 minutes ago
Laura-Jane Rawlings
Laura-Jane Rawlings has published a new article: Free skills, careers & job hunting resources for 14-24 year olds 3 hours 53 minutes ago
Anna Pedroza
Anna Pedroza has published a new article: Sparx launches national maths pilot Numerise to boost maths learning at home 7 hours 39 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4587)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page