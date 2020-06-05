 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Facing up to skills shortages in the digital age

Details
Hits: 363
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Alice Barnard, Chief Executive of Edge

Before we had even heard the dreaded words ‘COVID-19’, the world and the labour market were already changing fast.

Our most recent report at the Edge Foundation brings together the latest research on the state of the UK labour market and the future of work, providing a solid baseline from before the corona virus outbreak hit.

Technology and jobs that require people skills will be some of the key employment sectors over the next ten years. Research from LinkedIn shows that the top emerging jobs in the labour market are Artificial Intelligence Specialist, Data Protection Officer and Robotics Engineer.

But this is not a new phenomenon.

Work by our partners at the Resolution Foundation and RSA show the massive changes that have been afoot in the labour market over the past twenty years. Britain has become a nation of service industry workers, with significant growth in high-tech and high-touch roles.

The FE sector has done its best to keep pace with those changes and what we are seeing now is an acceleration driven by demographics, the fourth industrial revolution and most recently by Brexit and the COVID outbreak.

We are not alone in facing this challenge. International research by OECD and the EU Commission featured in our latest report shows that 13.7% of workers across Europe are at high risk of automation. It goes on to suggest that teaching non-cognitive skills like problem solving and team working seems to have been neglected despite its effectiveness.

However, the problem of a disconnect between education and employment seemed to be particularly acute here, even before the impact of lockdown is factored in. Research from our partners at Education and Employers shows that young people’s aspirations have often been disconnected from the areas of job growth – with five times as many young people wanting to work in areas like entertainment and sport than projected demand, and the reverse for ‘front-line’ areas like catering and retail.

In the adult workforce too, the Industrial Strategy Council points to a severe skills shortage focused on ‘workplace skills’ rather than on ‘qualifications and knowledge’, with at least 2.1 million workers likely to be acutely under-skilled in at least one emerging area by 2030.

It is absolutely clear that pre-COVID, we already had a problem.

Alice Barnard, Chief Executive of Edge

Advertisement

Apprentice Guarantee for young people - Sector Response to Boris Johnson's comment
FE Voices
#SeptemberPromise On last night's daily Government briefing (Wednesday
Three steps to retain student enrolment during a pandemic
FE Voices
A collapse in student numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic could lead
Heightened awareness of skills education & remote working has catalysed engineering's digital revolution
FE Voices
The UKâ€™s social distancing measures, designed to curb the spread of

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentice Guarantee for young people - Sector Response to Boris Johnson's comment
FE Voices
#SeptemberPromise On last night's daily Government briefing (Wednesday
Career Colleges guide to optimising your video conference sessions
FE Voices
Over the past few months, video conferencing has become the new normal
Introduction of student number controls in response to COVID-19
FE Voices
Today @EducationGovUK have published details on how the Government wil
Cybersecurity and Education Technology: Risks and Prevention Strategies
FE Voices
#EdTech has soared to new heights as COVID-19 induced quarantines forc
Beyond the Academia: The Cost of School and College Closures
FE Voices
Primary Schools reopen their doors this week for some year groups foll
Three steps to retain student enrolment during a pandemic
FE Voices
A collapse in student numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic could lead
How Will COVID-19 Impact MBA Education Internationally?
FE Voices
Dr @JitendraKDas Director @FORE_Delhi discusses how things are shaping
Will the legacy of COVID-19 be a workforce better prepared for the unprepared?
FE Voices
@EastCoast_Coll will return to some commercial training from the 8th o
SCHOOL CLOSURES COULD UNDO RECENT PROGRESS ON CLOSING THE ATTAINMENT GAP
FE Voices
@EducEndowFoundn (EEF) has joined forces with the @SuttonTrust, @Impet
Principles and considerations for universities emerging from lockdown
FE Voices
A set of high-level principles and supporting information for universi
Almost a quarter of prospective students fear their university could go bust as a result of Covid-19 crisis
FE Voices
@UCU says government financial support needed to address student anxie
Heightened awareness of skills education & remote working has catalysed engineering's digital revolution
FE Voices
The UK’s social distancing measures, designed to curb the spread of

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 9 hours 39 minutes ago

University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE: University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awar… https://t.co/ygqObHmXKO
View Original Tweet

University Centre Leeds
University Centre Leeds has published a new article: University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE 9 hours 57 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Nicola shares her Modern Apprenticeship success story 10 hours 34 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4623)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page