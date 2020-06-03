 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Almost a quarter of prospective students fear their university could go bust as a result of Covid-19 crisis

Details
Hits: 189
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@UCU says government financial support needed to address student anxiety about Covid-19 damage to their studies 

Almost a quarter (23%) of prospective university students fear that the university they wish to study at this year could go bust because of the Covid-19 crisis, warns a new survey released today (Wednesday) by the University and College Union (UCU).

Half (49%) fear that damage caused by funding cuts because of the pandemic will negatively impact on their education and over two-thirds (71%) back a delay to the start of term.

Youthsight polled 516 students who have applied to university this academic year (2020/21) and found:

  • 23% were moderately or very worried that that the university they wish to attend will go bust (not have enough money to operate) because of the crisis (9% were very worried)
  • 49% were moderately or very worried that the university they wish to attend will need to make cuts because of the Covid-19 crisis that will negatively impact their education (23% were very worried)
  • 71% were moderately or very supportive of moving the start of their first year of university to a later time if it meant they could have more face-to-face rather than online teaching (52% were very supportive)

Last month a London Economics report for UCU warned of a £2.5bn funding black hole as a result of a drop in the number of students coming to university in September. That report warned of a £6bn hit to the wider economy and loss of around 60,000 jobs.

UCU has called on the government to step in and underwrite funding for universities to protect the UK’s academic capacity and provide stability for the sector. The union said students needed to be confident that their institution was not at risk and the quality of their education was guaranteed.

UCU said that fears over cuts, coupled with confusion over what a university education will look like in the autumn, had already had an impact on students. Polling last month revealed that around 17% more students than normal were already considering deferring their university place this year, and there was a 25% chance that students would consider changing which institution they study at. In response, some universities are telling students that they won’t be able to defer.

On Monday, the Westminster government announced plans to fine universities who recruit too many students and to limit the number of students from England who can enrol at universities in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Jo Grady 100x100UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘It is hardly surprising that students are anxious about what the future holds for universities and for their education. Given the impact this uncertainty is having on students, it is now critical that government agrees to provide increased financial backing to the sector. Students need to be confident that they will get a high quality education, despite the hugely damaging impact of the pandemic.

‘Without increased support, our research has shown that thousands of jobs could go in a £6bn shock to the economy. While university staff and students will bear the brunt of this, higher education is also important to many local businesses around the UK who will be fatally damaged by this contraction.

Advertisement

Will the legacy of COVID-19 be a workforce better prepared for the unprepared?
FE Voices
@EastCoast_Coll will return to some commercial training from the 8th o
SCHOOL CLOSURES COULD UNDO RECENT PROGRESS ON CLOSING THE ATTAINMENT GAP
FE Voices
@EducEndowFoundn (EEF) has joined forces with the @SuttonTrust, @Impet
Principles and considerations for universities emerging from lockdown
FE Voices
A set of high-level principles and supporting information for universi

‘No university should jeopardise the safety of staff or students to try and offer a more traditional university experience in the current climate. Government needs to guarantee funding so institutions are able to make decisions which put the welfare of their staff and students first, and plan for a delayed start if this is the safest course of action.’

Layla Moran100x100Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said: 

“Students across the country have been left behind as a result of this pandemic. They’ve been falling through the cracks of the Covid-19 schemes and hung out to dry by this Government - they need proper support and reassurance. 

“The Government must work with our under-strain universities to make sure students get to move into the next chapter of their lives with the security and prosperity they deserve. This means going above and beyond with financial support and reassurances around safe face-to-face teaching.

“To put the minds of thousands of young people at rest, Ministers must lay out a student support package to ensure the Coronavirus Class of 2020/21 isn’t left behind in our economic recovery.”

The survey of 516 higher education applicants was weighted by gender, age band and type of school attended to provide a nationally representative sample. The survey was administered between Thursday 7 May and Tuesday 12 May 2020. The sample includes predominantly UK-domiciled students (87%) that have applied to undertake undergraduate degree level qualifications at UK higher education institutions. 

Q1. “How worried are you that the university you wish to attend will go bust (not have enough money to operate) because of the crisis?”

Response values: 0 ‘not at all worried’ to 10 ‘very worried.

Moderately worried was defined as >=6

Very worried was defined as >=8

Q2. “How worried are you that the university you wish to attend will need to make cuts because of the Covid-19 crisis that will negatively impact your education?”

Response values: 0 ‘not at all worried’ to 10 ‘very worried.

Moderately worried was defined as >=6

Very worried was defined as >=8

Q3. “How supportive would you be of moving the start of your first year of university to a later time if it meant you could have more face-to-face rather than online teaching?”

Response values: 0 ‘not at all supportive’ to 10 ‘very supportive.

Moderately supportive was defined as >=6

Very supportive was defined as >=8

You may also be interested in these articles:

Independent SAGE report on Should Schools Reopen? Sector Response
FE Voices
SAGE Advice Published - The scientific papers on school safety from th
Career Colleges guide to optimising your video conference sessions
FE Voices
Over the past few months, video conferencing has become the new normal
Introduction of student number controls in response to COVID-19
FE Voices
Today @EducationGovUK have published details on how the Government wil
Friday Thought: Leadership - What it is and what it is not
FE Voices
A question that I have grappled with for many years is – what is lea
Supporting Students With Autism To Thrive In Further Education
FE Voices
Throughout England, 71% of students with #autism attend mainstream sch
How Will COVID-19 Impact MBA Education Internationally?
FE Voices
Dr @JitendraKDas Director @FORE_Delhi discusses how things are shaping
Jane Hickie takes over as MD of AELP as Mark Dawe steps down
FE Voices
It was announced today that Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Associat
Will the legacy of COVID-19 be a workforce better prepared for the unprepared?
FE Voices
@EastCoast_Coll will return to some commercial training from the 8th o
NHS Test and Trace – what do employers need to know?
FE Voices
@Kate1Palmer @peninsula_uk shares advice on NHS Test and Trace – wha
Help is urgently needed from the Government if student accommodation providers are to survive Covid-19
FE Voices
University and FE providers generally need to be aware that the corona
SCHOOL CLOSURES COULD UNDO RECENT PROGRESS ON CLOSING THE ATTAINMENT GAP
FE Voices
@EducEndowFoundn (EEF) has joined forces with the @SuttonTrust, @Impet
Principles and considerations for universities emerging from lockdown
FE Voices
A set of high-level principles and supporting information for universi

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Virtual Summer Start-up programme to inspire student entrepreneurs in Wales 7 hours 59 minutes ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: London’s Calling for Neath College Dance Student 8 hours 17 minutes ago
EKC Group
EKC Group had a status update on Twitter 8 hours 56 minutes ago

RT @employableshep1: The @EKC__Group vacancy for a Workshop Technician at #Sheppey College closes tomorrow #Sheerness https://t.co/Umg0UG7D…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4605)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page