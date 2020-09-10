 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Labour writes to Universities Minister demanding “credible plan” as universities reopen

Details
Hits: 1201
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Emma Hardy MP, Shadow Minister for Universities

@EmmaHardyMP, @UKLabour’s Shadow Universities Minister, has written to @EducationGovUK, calling for them to “get a grip before it is too late”, outlining the Party’s calls to improve testing and digital access. 

Labour yesterday (9 Sept) wrote to the government demanding that they urgently implement a credible plan to ensure that universities can reopen safely, including action on testing, digital access, and public health measures on campus.

The Party’s call for further action follows the publication of guidance by SAGE that warned that universities could be a site of increased transmission of coronavirus, and the recent surge in confirmed infections is driven by an increase in cases in young people. 

Labour has warned that the government has not yet delivered a credible plan that will ensure that the reopening of universities does not lead to a significant spike in coronavirus cases locally and nationally. 

In a letter to the Universities Minister, Hardy calls on the government to urgently ensure adequate testing capacity in university communities and explore a programme of mass testing that would include those who do not have symptoms. The letter also calls for steps to ensure that all students can access learning remotely where they need to, and clear national guidance on the use of facemasks on campus to help reduce the spread of the virus. 

Labour is calling for a credible national plan to reduce transmission of coronavirus and support students in higher education, including 

All students, staff, and members of the wider community must be able to get a test when they need one. The government must also explore a programme of mass testing that would include those who do not have symptoms. 

Additional support to ensure every young person can access education remotely to enable self isolation; 

Clear guidance on wearing facemasks on campus to reduce transmission; 

The government must work with universities to ensure that students and staff are able to study safely on campus, and ensure students are able to self-isolate to protect the community by ensuring access to remote education. Student hardship funds, or other maintenance support, should be made available to universities to ensure that every student is able to access education remotely, with digital access and a device. 

Some universities have been able to put their own testing systems in place, but institutions that are able to do this are likely to be those with large medical schools, with the relevant expertise and capacity; 

The University of Leicester will be providing testing to staff and students, as well as the wider community, when they return to campus later this month

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, an Office for Students review into Digital Poverty highighted that, 52 per cent of students said their learning was impacted by slow or unreliable internet connection, with 8 per cent ‘severely’ affected.  56 per cent said they lacked access to appropriate online course materials, with 9 per cent ‘severely’ impacted. 18 per cent were impacted by lack of access to a computer, laptop or tablet – 4 per cent said they were ‘severely’ impacted

Team UK Line Up Announced For EuroSkills Competition in Graz 2021
FE Voices
Team UK (@worldskillsuk) Announced 14 Competitors For #EuroSkills Co
Inspirational special school sets out to buck employment trends
FE Voices
The latest report published by the Edge Foundation follows the journey
People, data and impact at the Apprenticeship Service
FE Voices
Engaging directly through digital channels @ESFAdigital An exciting ch

Many universities are bringing in requirements for face coverings to be worn on campus, including Oxford, Cambridge, and Ulster university.

Commenting, Emma Hardy MP, Labour’s Shadow Universities Minister, said: 

“With only a matter of weeks until campuses reopen, the government must act now to ensure that universities are able to reopen safely. With the number of coronavirus cases rising, the government must get a grip before it is too late. 

“Universities and their staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that they can reopen safely, and now the government must do their part to reassure communities and students that there’s the infrastructure in place to support them.”

“After the chaos of recent days, Minsters must ensure adequate testing capacity in university communities, ensure that everyone has the digital access they need for remote learning, and explore the introduction of mass testing for all students.” 

At his press conference yesterday afternoon (9 Sept), Boris Johnson said that government guidance would include “a clear request not to send students home in the event of an outbreak so as to avoid spreading the virus across the country”.

UCU said the Prime Minister should be working to prevent unnecessary Covid outbreaks, not creating the conditions for them. The union said universities should move the majority of teaching online to avoid students having to travel across the country and risk being locked down in unfamiliar surroundings.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘Even by the government’s standards, these plans are ridiculously irresponsible. Mixed messages and contradictory advice might be his stock in trade, but the Prime Minister cannot in good conscience tell students to go back to university when he knows more outbreaks are likely and that would result in them being locked down hundreds of miles from home.

‘The Prime Minister should be working to prevent unnecessary Covid outbreaks, not creating the conditions for them. Students and their parents will be rightly worried about being locked down in an unfamiliar area, possibly over Christmas.

‘The sensible thing to do is to move most teaching online for this term and look to reopen campuses more widely only when that can be done safely. Students need to be released from accommodation contracts they do not need, and staff must be given assurances they will not be asked to deliver in person, what can be done remotely. The health and wellbeing of university staff, students and the wider community are too important to gamble with, this is not business as usual.’

The full text of Emma Hardy’s letter to the Universities Minister is below: 

Dear Michelle, 

In the weeks ahead almost 2 million students will begin a new academic year. The majority will be moving from one part of the country to another in the largest internal migration that we will see this year, while those studying at a local university will begin a new daily commute and mix with new arrivals. 

I am deeply concerned that this is taking place against the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases, with your Department still unable to outline the concrete measures that it will take in order to reduce the spread of the virus in higher education settings. 

SAGE warned on Friday 4 September that the movement and mixing of students that will follow makes “significant outbreaks” of Covid 19 “highly likely”. Infection rates have jumped rapidly in recent days, and while the Health Secretary has said that the rise in infections is largely among young people, this concern has not been matched by a credible plan from the Government. 

It is time for the government to outline a set of clear measures that will help to reduce the spread of coronavirus, keep campuses and communities safe, and ensure that students are able to learn remotely where necessary. 

First and foremost, we must act to reduce transmission of coronavirus. If SAGE is concerned that the return to universities could lead to an increase in cases, and the Health Secretary believes young people have driven recent spikes in case numbers, then it is time for the government to take immediate action. 

What steps has your Department taken to ensure that students are able to get tested when they return to university? What steps have been taken to ensure that there is sufficient testing capacity that the wider communities in which universities operate can also access testing?  Will there be additional testing put in place to support members of the staff and student population that face a greater risk from coronavirus? 

The chaos of the last few days – which has seen people who are concerned that they have coronavirus directed to travel hundreds of miles just to get tested – will have left confidence in the system utterly shaken. Immediate action is needed to rectify this. 

As a minimum, the Government must urgently ensure that all students, staff, and members of the wider community are able to access a test when they need one. 

Alongside this, the government must explore a programme of mass testing to include those who do not have symptoms. Mass testing could help to reduce the spread of the virus and build confidence in universities and their communities that students are able to return safely. 

With many universities adopting blended or remote learning for a number of courses, and further local restrictions making this more likely, it is more important than ever that every young person has the digital access they need to learn.

What steps has your Department taken to ensure that students have sufficient digital access? In what circumstances would the Department expect universities to move to providing blended or remote learning? 

The Office for Students has already found that the majority of students could be negatively affected by a lack of digital access. Without digital access many students, particularly those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds, will simply be locked out of their education. This cannot be justified, and your Department must urgently work with universities to ensure that every student can access remote learning. 

To push this issue on to individual universities or students would be a dereliction of duty by your Department. You must immediately set out the steps you will take to ensure that no student is locked out of their education this year. 

I am concerned that student and staff voices are not being heard because of the refusal to include the National Union of Students and University College Union on the Taskforce and I urge you to reconsider your decision.  

Finally, it is essential that university campuses are a safe place to study and work in the months ahead. Your Department and the Office for Students have a key role to play in reducing the transmission of the virus on campus. 

What steps have the Department and regulator taken to support universities in reducing the spread of coronavirus? 

The government has already acknowledged that masks should be worn in secondary schools when social distancing is not possible, and many individual universities have rightly adopted this approach as well. But once again there has been a lack of national leadership or planning from your Department. 

To help reduce the spread of coronavirus in universities, the Office for Students should urgently issue guidance calling for face coverings to be worn in indoor areas on campus, bringing this in line with other parts of our education system. 

While universities are autonomous institutions, it is important that your Department provides clear leadership and support on such essential matters of public health. It is time to stop passing the buck to individual universities and to deliver a national plan that ramps up testing, drives down transmission, and allows students to learn while keeping staff, students, and the community safe. 

Universities have gone to great lengths to ensure that they can reopen safely, and it is essential that students understand and follow the measures that are put in place. In Scotland new guidance places a clear expectation that noncompliance would be treated seriously. Is your Department or the regulator considering similar steps in England?

Last night the government announced new restrictions on social interactions, but there is still no clarity on guidance for universities. The government must act urgently to provide clarity to students, staff, and university communities on the support they will receive in the weeks ahead. 

I hope that you will adopt these proposals, and urgently outline the steps your Department will be taking to achieve these goals. 

I look forward to your response. 

Yours sincerely, 

Emma Hardy MP, Shadow Minister for Universities

Guidance for higher education providers in England on when and how to reopen their campuses and buildings.

Documents

Higher education: reopening buildings and campuses

HTML

Higher education coronavirus (COVID-19) NHS Test and Trace handbook

PDF, 199KB, 10 pages

Details

This guidance is for:

  • higher education providers
  • partner organisations

Published 3 June 2020
Last updated 10 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated HE provider guidance and added Higher Education coronavirus (COVID19) NHS Test and Trace handbook.

  2. Performing arts, transport and international students and self-isolation sections updated.

  3. Updates on social distancing, demographic, library, social gathering, performing arts and student accommodation guidance.

  4. Updated 'Staff and student wellbeing' section.

  5. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Team UK Line Up Announced For EuroSkills Competition in Graz 2021
FE Voices
Team UK (@worldskillsuk) Announced 14 Competitors For #EuroSkills Co
Inspirational special school sets out to buck employment trends
FE Voices
The latest report published by the Edge Foundation follows the journey
Gillian Keegan encourages employers to sign up for apprentice cash boost
FE Voices
@GillianKeegan - Employers encouraged to sign up for apprentice cash b
Mutant Algorithm Exam Fiasco:
FE Voices
Commenting on @Ofqual’s evidence at the Education Select Committee (
What's the Climate Change Levy and how can colleges reduce it?
FE Voices
Whether you realise it or not, it’s likely that you’re paying the
September digital route review update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager OverviewAs we all continue to work towards a new
Mind the Gap: Why 2020 Serves Up the Ideal Gap Year Opportunity
FE Voices
2020 is a year that will live long in the memory. It’s been a year o
‘Government needs to step up support for apprentices whose training has been stopped by the pandemic’, say training providers
FE Voices
Training providers have warned the government that apprentices whose t
Kickstart Job Scheme Legal Requirements - What employers need to know
FE Voices
Yesterday (2 Sept), the Kickstart job scheme opened to help get young
People, data and impact at the Apprenticeship Service
FE Voices
Engaging directly through digital channels @ESFAdigital An exciting ch
The tech industry is not just a ‘man’s game’
FE Voices
Whilst women now make up 47% of the UK workplace, in most companies, t
New survey from AoC shows colleges are best placed to lead a business and skills innovation revolution
FE Voices
A new survey published today by @AoC_info has found that colleges are

Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4914)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page