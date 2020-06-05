 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Skills Market Must Not Operate in a ‘Bubble’

Details
Hits: 69
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The world is changing, unprecedented is now being replaced with new normal and I’m sure that will be followed with something else. 

As an observer to the Skills Sector, but still keeping my hand in from time –  to – time on a part time basis – I have developed the benefit of working with many businesses in different sectors in a direct way – getting my hands dirty, devising strategy and understanding the drivers of business. 

I have built a unique insight into the customers of Skill Based Businesses – coupled with the direct experience of building two of the largest businesses in the sector. 

I have observed and contributed to the debates over the past few weeks about support for providers and whilst they are ‘special’ and should be treated differently. That has fallen on deaf ears by the DFE, rightly so in my opinion and when they did provide some support – the response from the sector was resounding and somewhat embarrassing to an outsider looking in. 

The sector really does live in a bubble – from the representative groups, it’s own representatives on its board through to the providers themselves. It is not healthy – there is little if any reflecting on the external market environment – the result is a sector which in my view is out of touch with the businesses it serves. 

The sector has to change, not just a bit of e: learning with most of it ‘keeping in touch’ with learners rather than real learning taking place – the models of working, the offers we make need to be far more flexible and responsive to the changing environment our customers are facing. I am tired of seeing the same old adverts on Linked in – putting a different veneer on the same piece of plywood.

Radical times calls for radical thinking – there has never been more time for thinking than the past 10 weeks but I don’t see much coming out of the other side. 

And then I hear the sounds of – ESFA and IFATE won’t let us, standards are too rigid, the employers won’t listen.

Now Is the time to get out of our Bubble – those that do will be the winners – I fear there isn’t enough creative thinking going on. 

Peter Marples

Discuss in the Promote-Ed Forums

Advertisement

Apprentice Guarantee for young people - Sector Response to Boris Johnson's comment
FE Voices
#SeptemberPromise On last night's daily Government briefing (Wednesday
Three steps to retain student enrolment during a pandemic
FE Voices
A collapse in student numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic could lead
Heightened awareness of skills education & remote working has catalysed engineering's digital revolution
FE Voices
The UKâ€™s social distancing measures, designed to curb the spread of

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentice Guarantee for young people - Sector Response to Boris Johnson's comment
FE Voices
#SeptemberPromise On last night's daily Government briefing (Wednesday
Career Colleges guide to optimising your video conference sessions
FE Voices
Over the past few months, video conferencing has become the new normal
Introduction of student number controls in response to COVID-19
FE Voices
Today @EducationGovUK have published details on how the Government wil
Cybersecurity and Education Technology: Risks and Prevention Strategies
FE Voices
#EdTech has soared to new heights as COVID-19 induced quarantines forc
Facing up to skills shortages in the digital age
FE Voices
Before we had even heard the dreaded words ‘COVID-19’, the world a
Beyond the Academia: The Cost of School and College Closures
FE Voices
Primary Schools reopen their doors this week for some year groups foll
Three steps to retain student enrolment during a pandemic
FE Voices
A collapse in student numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic could lead
Will the legacy of COVID-19 be a workforce better prepared for the unprepared?
FE Voices
@EastCoast_Coll will return to some commercial training from the 8th o
SCHOOL CLOSURES COULD UNDO RECENT PROGRESS ON CLOSING THE ATTAINMENT GAP
FE Voices
@EducEndowFoundn (EEF) has joined forces with the @SuttonTrust, @Impet
Principles and considerations for universities emerging from lockdown
FE Voices
A set of high-level principles and supporting information for universi
Almost a quarter of prospective students fear their university could go bust as a result of Covid-19 crisis
FE Voices
@UCU says government financial support needed to address student anxie
Heightened awareness of skills education & remote working has catalysed engineering's digital revolution
FE Voices
The UK’s social distancing measures, designed to curb the spread of

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: The Skills Market Must Not Operate in a ‘Bubble’ 10 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Explore a career in Youth Work with Borders College 11 minutes ago
Jack
Jack has published a new article: Cybersecurity and Education Technology: Risks and Prevention Strategies 1 hour 11 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4624)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page