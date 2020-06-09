 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Unique Learners: Unique Children – The Neuro Diverse Garden

Details
Hits: 232
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Annie Pendrey

Welcome to my ideal garden, one where there is a winding path that has wild, fragrant flowers either side of it and the path leads to a tranquil, sunny spot for you to read and relax. This ideal garden is not my garden, and not representative of my professional career or my role as a mother, but what this garden does have, is flowers that are unique, much like the many children and adults I have taught and my own two children.

It is not often I mix my personal life, my professional life and writing, but in this article I don’t feel I can separate the two, as both journeys have made me the practitioner that I am today, never claiming to be the expert in any field but humanistic and appreciative in my approach.

My article begins with my own two children, both unique and diverse in their needs and life with them as their mother has been joyful, demanding and frustrating. My one child must have order and structure daily, and the walk towards their bedroom, I am convinced, is surrounded by an invisible force field, whereby I am only allowed in with ironing if it is presented in a colour co-ordinated format and each garment hung on its matching hanger, never Top Shop on a Primark hanger…NEVER !!!

My other child’s world lacks colour and has spent many years ‘masking’ their uniqueness, hiding from labels and finding strategies to ‘best fit’ in educational and societal situations. As a family, we have found ways to shop for clothes with our own ‘unique’ nods when items of colour match and head shakes when a fluorescent green shirt was chosen for an interview, oh no dear child…please put that back ! As a family, we have used humour in parenting styles with our children, but behind the humour is also the seriousness and narratives that have been painful as a mother, one being the time my child was expelled from an exam for using a red pen. It is here I wished that this educator had walked amongst the garden of unique flowers, taking a slower walk to appreciate the difference in the flowers, not the deficit amongst them, then my child may have had a much more enjoyable educational experience.

My children’s uniqueness, my appreciation of the many flowers in the garden and neurodiversity came to the forefront of my work during a lesson in my one of my Child Development degree lessons - a while back now! The session was an introduction to Brain Development in Young Children and where I became obsessed with scientific words such as, neurons, synapses, dendrites, and myelination. I recall sitting and reflecting upon my own children’s ‘wiring’ and feeling empowered with information as a Nursery Nurse and a mother, empowered to now justify to my husband why the children had painted the dishwasher silver, used my nail varnishes to paint a rainbow on the shed door and how one day whilst the children and I stripped wallpaper, we discovered the plaster came off too so we made moon craters in the wall. I called this research as it was now supported by Science, after all I was creating neural pathways surely?

Advertisement

Destination UK: Supporting international learners through coronavirus
FE Voices
Universities Minister Michelle Donelan delivered a speech at the Going
Apprenticeships are an instrumental part of the national post-Covid recovery plan
FE Voices
@LeedsCityColl urges businesses to support #apprentices The coronaviru
Online Apprenticeships
FE Voices
During the COVID-19 crisis there has been a great push to utilise tech

My children have been fortunate to live in a home that has celebrated uniqueness, their neurodiversity, whatever label fits ‘best’, but often we have battled with a society that sees deficit not difference and it is the celebration of difference which is important in our work as educators. As an educator, I am reflective and continuously learning and posing questions to myself and my community of colleagues and how we work together to raise awareness of learning needs, how we can ensure the learning environments we provide embrace the needs of all learners, and this is not just the learning spaces but the open spaces where learners travel between classrooms, where they sit to socialise, spaces which offer calm and not sensory overload.

It is the provision of inclusive spaces that appreciate the needs of learners, that is the core of my work and how as educators how we can ensure we meet the needs of all learners in spaces that can cause overwhelming anxiety and high arousal levels, causing a learner to fright, flight, fight or freeze. As a Nursery Nurse, I used to paint windows, hang mobiles, ribbons and still have a love of all things glitter, but as my work and understanding has evolved I have come to question how my learning environment has to appreciate sensory processing, information processing, social understanding, and the types of communication and interaction provided. In turn, it has made me question how some of the more public spaces where a learner travels between campuses or classes can also be overwhelming places, from patterned floorings to smells. As educators, we can reflect upon these spaces and offer ways to reduce stress especially for learners who may have difficulty expressing their emotions and feelings, to make their walk along the garden path more seamless and enjoyable.

Finally, as educators we can reflect upon how every learner’s brain is unique, how there is no one way of learning, no one type of intelligence and how we are all collectively walking down the garden path in that ideal garden of fragrant, wild flowers celebrating difference not deficit.

Annie Pendrey, FE / HE specialist

You may also be interested in these articles:

Sally Dicketts, Chief Executive of Activate Learning, is announced as the next AoC President
FE Voices
Association of Colleges has announced Sally Dicketts, Chief Executive
Destination UK: Supporting international learners through coronavirus
FE Voices
Universities Minister Michelle Donelan delivered a speech at the Going
Apprenticeships are an instrumental part of the national post-Covid recovery plan
FE Voices
@LeedsCityColl urges businesses to support #apprentices The coronaviru
Online Apprenticeships
FE Voices
During the COVID-19 crisis there has been a great push to utilise tech
Professional skills and technology key to setting up the remote generation for success
FE Voices
With education and end-of-year exams thrown into disarray by Covid-19,
Apprentice Guarantee for young people - Sector Response to Boris Johnson's comment
FE Voices
#SeptemberPromise - On last night's daily Government briefing (Wednesd
The Skills Market Must Not Operate in a ‘Bubble’
FE Voices
The world is changing, unprecedented is now being replaced with new no
Huge financial shortfall for universities as foreign students shun UK
FE Voices
Huge financial shortfall for universities as @BritishCouncil report wa
Beyond the Academia: The Cost of School and College Closures
FE Voices
Primary Schools reopen their doors this week for some year groups foll
Three steps to retain student enrolment during a pandemic
FE Voices
A collapse in student numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic could lead
Post-pandemic economic recovery requires radical rethink and global solidarity, say union bodies
FE Voices
@eduint - Many economists predict that the COVID-19 pandemic will prod
Heightened awareness of skills education & remote working has catalysed engineering's digital revolution
FE Voices
The UK’s social distancing measures, designed to curb the spread of

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jane Allardice
Jane Allardice has published a new article: The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards celebrate 44 rising stars 14 hours 7 minutes ago
South Devon College
South Devon College has published a new article: South Devon College students, Jj Evans and Owen Price, become next pro players at Torquay United 14 hours 25 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 14 hours 43 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Leeds City College finalist for BKSB Awards: @leedscitycoll (LCC) has been shortlisted for Provider of the Year accolade at the…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4634)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page