 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Guidance published to help Welsh schools, colleges and childcare settings

Details
Hits: 101
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@wgmin_education and the Welsh Government has today published guidance for schools to plan for pupils to return from 29 June to “check in, catch up and prepare for summer and September”. Guidance has also been published for further education settings, which are due to resume limited on-campus learning from 15 June.

The guidance, ‘Keep Education Safe’, provides practical and learning guidance on preparing schools for a phased return up to the end of the summer term, supporting settings to safely increase their on-site operations.

In each school there will be a phased approach. Year groups will be split into small groups with staggered starts and breaks. It is expected that this will mean, at most, a third of pupils present at any one time

The guidance for schools is divided into two sections: on operational matters and on learning. The guidance is supported by a Frequently Asked Questions page on the Welsh Government website, which will provide answers to common questions as they arise.  

The Welsh Government is also publishing guidance for childcare settings today, to support the sector in opening up more widely and ensuring providers can operate safely. 

Kirsty Williams, the Education Minister, said:

“We know that such a long period away from school, friends and the classroom will have a detrimental impact on the wellbeing and learning of many young people. That is why we have taken the decision that the majority of learners will be able to check in, catch up, and prepare for the summer and September.

“Striking a balance between providing national public health guidance and enabling local flexibility has been critical in the development of this guidance. More detail and support will be developed as detailed plans are worked up by schools and local authorities.

“I am grateful to the headteachers, staff, unions and parents who have already been sharing their plans and proposals. We are working together to ensure that this opportunity is available to the vast majority of pupils and parents in a safe, structured and sensible way.

“As we continue to keep Wales safe, we will continue to develop the guidance over the summer term and into September, while ensuring it reflects the latest medical and scientific advice. 

“The health and wellbeing of learners and staff is, as always, our primary concern.  Schools, colleges and other settings are working hard to plan for the return of their learners and to put the appropriate safeguards in place. The guidance published today will support them in doing this.

Advertisement

Government departments failed to act on a third of Social Mobility Commission key recommendations
FE Voices
@SMCommission report highlights the disappointing level of government
Further Forces goes further still during pandemic
FE Voices
For some parts of our sector the Covid-19 pandemic has meant overcomin
Mergers & Acquisitions due to COVID-19
FE Voices
It should be no surprise that Mergers & Acquisitions (M&Aâ€™s)

“Working together, we will secure equity and excellence for learners as they check in, catch up and prepare for the summer and September.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Unique Learners: Unique Children – The Neuro Diverse Garden
FE Voices
Welcome to my ideal garden, one where there is a winding path that has
AELP: £8.6bn skills package needed to boost the post-pandemic economy
FE Voices
@AELPUK : An additional £8.6bn skills package needed to boost the pos
Government departments failed to act on a third of Social Mobility Commission key recommendations
FE Voices
@SMCommission report highlights the disappointing level of government
Further Forces goes further still during pandemic
FE Voices
For some parts of our sector the Covid-19 pandemic has meant overcomin
Mergers & Acquisitions due to COVID-19
FE Voices
It should be no surprise that Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A’s)
Sally Dicketts, Chief Executive of Activate Learning, is announced as the next AoC President
FE Voices
Association of Colleges has announced Sally Dicketts, Chief Executive
Apprenticeships are an instrumental part of the national post-Covid recovery plan
FE Voices
@LeedsCityColl urges businesses to support #apprentices The coronaviru
Online Apprenticeships
FE Voices
During the COVID-19 crisis there has been a great push to utilise tech
The Skills Market Must Not Operate in a ‘Bubble’
FE Voices
The world is changing, unprecedented is now being replaced with new no
Up to £24 million to attract new and diverse talent to artificial intelligence and data science courses
FE Voices
#JoinYourAIFuture - @OliverDowden announces new application process to
Huge financial shortfall for universities as foreign students shun UK
FE Voices
Huge financial shortfall for universities as @BritishCouncil report wa
Post-pandemic economic recovery requires radical rethink and global solidarity, say union bodies
FE Voices
@eduint - Many economists predict that the COVID-19 pandemic will prod

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: Mergers & Acquisitions due to COVID-19 1 hour 53 minutes ago
OneFile
OneFile has published a new article: How to make lockdown learning a success with @OneFileUK 4 hours 57 minutes ago
Leeds City College
Leeds City College has published a new article: Leeds City College achieves 100% pass rate for NEBOSH Certificate 5 hours 4 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4644)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page