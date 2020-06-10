Guidance published to help Welsh schools, colleges and childcare settings

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@wgmin_education and the Welsh Government has today published guidance for schools to plan for pupils to return from 29 June to “check in, catch up and prepare for summer and September”. Guidance has also been published for further education settings, which are due to resume limited on-campus learning from 15 June.

The guidance, ‘Keep Education Safe’, provides practical and learning guidance on preparing schools for a phased return up to the end of the summer term, supporting settings to safely increase their on-site operations.

In each school there will be a phased approach. Year groups will be split into small groups with staggered starts and breaks. It is expected that this will mean, at most, a third of pupils present at any one time

The guidance for schools is divided into two sections: on operational matters and on learning. The guidance is supported by a Frequently Asked Questions page on the Welsh Government website, which will provide answers to common questions as they arise.

The Welsh Government is also publishing guidance for childcare settings today, to support the sector in opening up more widely and ensuring providers can operate safely.

Today we’ve published guidance to ensure pupils and students can return to education in a safe, structured and sensible way 👇https://t.co/svyuUwvkkU pic.twitter.com/cmzKVQv3hS — Kirsty Williams (@wgmin_education) June 10, 2020

Kirsty Williams, the Education Minister, said:

“We know that such a long period away from school, friends and the classroom will have a detrimental impact on the wellbeing and learning of many young people. That is why we have taken the decision that the majority of learners will be able to check in, catch up, and prepare for the summer and September.

“Striking a balance between providing national public health guidance and enabling local flexibility has been critical in the development of this guidance. More detail and support will be developed as detailed plans are worked up by schools and local authorities.

“I am grateful to the headteachers, staff, unions and parents who have already been sharing their plans and proposals. We are working together to ensure that this opportunity is available to the vast majority of pupils and parents in a safe, structured and sensible way.

“As we continue to keep Wales safe, we will continue to develop the guidance over the summer term and into September, while ensuring it reflects the latest medical and scientific advice.

“The health and wellbeing of learners and staff is, as always, our primary concern. Schools, colleges and other settings are working hard to plan for the return of their learners and to put the appropriate safeguards in place. The guidance published today will support them in doing this.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

FE Voices @SMCommission report highlights the disappointing level of government FE Voices For some parts of our sector the Covid-19 pandemic has meant overcomin FE Voices It should be no surprise that Mergers & Acquisitions (M&Aâ€™s)

“Working together, we will secure equity and excellence for learners as they check in, catch up and prepare for the summer and September.”