Kate Green MP appointed Shadow Education Secretary

Kate Green, Shadow Education Secretary

@Keir_Starmer Leader of the @UKLabour Party has appointed @KateGreenSU as Shadow Education Secretary 

Commenting on the appointment, Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, said: 

“I’m delighted to appoint Kate Green as Shadow Education Secretary. Kate has spent a lifetime campaigning against child poverty and educational inequalities. I look forward to working with her in this new role.”

Kate Green MP, the new Shadow Education Secretary, added: 

“It’s a privilege to have been asked to serve as Shadow Education Secretary. The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on children’s education. I look forward to working with teachers, unions, parents and councils to help ensure we get our children back in school as soon as possible.”

AoC's Chief Executive David Hughes said: 

"Congratulations to Kate Green in her new role as Shadow Education Secretary. I am looking forward to working with her to support young people and adults to access the learning and training they need in colleges. I know that she recognises the vital role colleges play in supporting people to get in in life and work, businesses to improve productivity and communities to come together.

"Colleges hold the key to rebuilding the country as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of young people and adults will struggle to find secure employment and colleges stand ready to support those who need to retrain and upskill to find work or to progress in learning. 

"The current crisis has brought the best out of colleges which are doing so much to support their students and their communities, but they now need the long term investment which will help them thrive. A skills-led recovery is the only way to ensure that recovery comes to every community and to all parts of the country and at AoC we are keen to see a cross-party consensus on the role of colleges in that.”

Kate Green was elected Labour MP for Stretford and Urmston in May 2010. Prior to her election Kate was Chief Executive of the Child Poverty Action Group and before that Director of the National Council for One Parent Families (now Gingerbread).

