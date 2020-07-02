 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Poorest face toughest climb back out of unemployment post Covid19

Details
Hits: 200
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kirstie Donnelly

@City&Guilds launch the Recovery and Resilience report - 

  • 59% of people currently out of work state they cannot afford to pay for training: a lifeline into employment
  • Lacking access to support networks and knowledge about where to access advice, those from lower social groups are likely to be further disadvantaged 

City & Guilds Group has today issued an urgent call on the Government to redirect billions of pounds of unspent and underutilised skills funding to help the newly unemployed get back into work as it releases new research on jobs and skills.

The Recovery and Resilience report, which includes a survey undertaken by YouGov for City & Guilds Group amongst 2,000 working and non-working adults in the UK, found that people from lower socio-economic groups were less likely to believe that they have the support needed to get a new job in several critical areas:

  • Using support from my personal contacts –24% C2DE vs 35% ABC1
  • Using support from previous employer –18% C2DE vs 28% ABC1
  • Using support from a recruitment consultant –18% C2DE vs 29% ABC1
  • In addition, 14% of respondents from lower socio-economic groups stated they just don’t know what to do to enable them to get a new job.

The report found that affordability was a key blocker preventing people from undertaking vital training and skills development to get back into employment. 33% of people from lower socio-economic backgrounds stated that they could not afford training and they are also less likely to know how to access funding to pay for a course (26%). These figures rise to 59% and 43% respectively amongst people who are already unemployed.

Unemployment is forecast to double to 4.5 million[1] by the end of this year, with young people and those from lower socio-economic groups expected to bear the brunt of the fall[2]. New analysis from economists at Emsi, included in today’s report, reveals that new job postings fell by 30% between February and May. According to analysis from Emsi, those from lower-socio economic groups work disproportionately in the industries thought to be most at risk of mass redundancies, such as retail, catering and hospitality. However, these worse-off groups are also less likely to be able to access the support structures that the more affluent can rely upon if they are made redundant.

kirstie donnelly 100x100Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group, commented:

As we get the country back on the road to recovery and set employment levels on the right trajectory, it is critical that we act now to provide lifelines for those most in need. From supporting those from lower socio-economic groups and young people who we know will be most badly impacted by the spike in unemployment through to supporting people from industries in decline as a result of the pandemic to retrain into new roles. 

“To counter the mass unemployment which, left unchecked, will scar the futures of a generation, we are calling on the Government to urgently redirect existing skills funding to ensure that the budgets set aside for further education are being allocated in the right way, with the right focus to support skills development that promotes social mobility. There is no more time to consult, we have both the means to make this happen and the evidence to prove how much it is needed. This is our ‘Act Now’ moment.”

Advertisement

FE News becomes global media partner with Global Apprenticeship Network
FE Voices
@FENews becomes global media partner with @GAN4Skills FE News partners
Webinars to learn more about updated digital apprenticeships
FE Voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education would like t
HE, FE or Apprenticeships? True social mobility puts students' needs and career ambitions first
FE Voices
Speaking to the @NEONHE summit on widening access and mobility, Univer

Robert Halfon 100x100Rob Halfon, MP, Chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee added:

“The impact of Covid-19 risks severely stifling our economy and exacerbating disadvantages in this country. The Prime Minister's recent announcement guaranteeing an apprenticeship for every young person is hugely exciting, but we must also do more to ensure that everyone around the UK has the chance to retrain, re-skill and find employment. To achieve this, the correct allocation of funds and investment in apprenticeships, FE and skills must be the number one priority for the Chancellor.” 

“As well as unlocking underused, existing skills funding, I am calling on the Government to introduce a skills tax credit to offer to companies who take on the unemployed or those from disadvantaged backgrounds. We must offer businesses support and incentives to invest in the people who need it most and give them a chance to climb the skills ladder of opportunity - and, at the same time, help meet this country's skills needs." 

With the skills needed for the jobs that are available also changing in light of new ways of working and new technologies, the research also finds that people have a worrying lack of awareness about what training would be most beneficial: a fifth (18%) of all workers – and 25% of the unemployed – are unsure of the skills or qualifications they need in order to find a new role.

The three main recommendations outlined in the report are:                   

  1. Urgently redirect existing skills funding to save us from losing a whole generation of lost workers:
    • Release £3bn of unspent National Skills Fund (NSF) to support post-Covid reskilling
    • Broaden the Adult Education Budget criteria to support bite-sized, online and flexible learning to quickly retrain people back into work
    • Extend Apprenticeship Levy funds to support traineeships and use any underspent levy to pay apprentices wages in the short term, focused on younger apprentices who are more likely to be unemployed
  2. A call on employers and education providers to work together to forefront digital transformation through digital skills investment and online learning tools, with the right investment from Government to allow this to happen.
  3. Use some of the NSF to create ‘Lifelong Learning & Employment Hubs’ within the regional areas most impacted by unemployment to act as a ‘one-stop-skills-and-jobs-shop’, to support reskilling back into meaningful employment.        

 

The full Recovery and Resilience report, including its wider recommendations, can be accessed here 

[1] https://learningandwork.org.uk/resources/research-and-reports/emergency-exit-how-we-get-britain-back-to-work/

[2] https://www.resolutionfoundation.org/press-releases/corona-crisis-could-increase-youth-unemployment-by-600000-this-year-and-scar-young-peoples-prospects-for-far-

You may also be interested in these articles:

FE News becomes global media partner with Global Apprenticeship Network
FE Voices
@FENews becomes global media partner with @GAN4Skills FE News partners
Webinars to learn more about updated digital apprenticeships
FE Voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education would like t
HE, FE or Apprenticeships? True social mobility puts students' needs and career ambitions first
FE Voices
Speaking to the @NEONHE summit on widening access and mobility, Univer
Sector Response - ESFA reduction in subcontracted activity and crackdown on brokers
FE Voices
@ESFAgov - new subcontracting standard to tackle poor oversight and fr
Basic, digital and vocational skills are the missing link in the levelling up agenda
FE Voices
As the Chancellor took to the stand on 11th March, we were already at
Strengthening relationships and enhancing communications between training providers and ESFA
FE Voices
Collaboration, communication, and clarity: a Joint statement from @ESF
Government to protect UK research jobs with £280 million support package
FE Voices
The importance of protecting and supporting research activities and #t
£200 million for FE Colleges as PM announces transformative school rebuilding programme
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson Announces Major New Investment To Ensure Schools And Col
Kate Green MP appointed Shadow Education Secretary
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer Leader of the @UKLabour Party has appointed @KateGreenSU
Dyslexia Is My Second Shadow
FE Voices
Living with a second shadow is not the best thing in the world, to be
Conducting end-point assessment remotely – what’s changed?
FE Voices
@SDN_HQ caught up with @cheftomburton -Tom Burton, Director of Apprent
‘Build build build’: Prime Minister announces New Deal for Britain and Opportunity Guarantee
FE Voices
Today (30 Jun) the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson announced a “New Dea

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

BIEA
BIEA has published a new article: UK team scope top prize at international STEM competition 3 hours 35 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 5 minutes ago

Guaranteeing an apprenticeship guarantee - Robert Halfon MP @halfon4harlowMP

Guaranteeing an apprenticeship guarantee -...

Robert Halfon MP set out proposals for how to make a reality of the Prime Minister’s apprenticeship guarantee. This was followed by a panel...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 46 minutes ago

CC Live: Episode 6 - Shape the world: International Women in Engineering Day 2020

CC Live: Episode 6 - Shape the world:...

In an industry renowned for being dominated by men, we speak to some of the women who have made a successful career in the world of engineering as...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4723)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page