 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lockdown Learning: Teaching a Virtual Classroom

Details
Hits: 131
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Anelisy Nagano, Course coordinator and instructor at Wild Code School

Anelisy Nagano, Course coordinator and instructor at Wild Code School, the technology educator nurturing today’s digital talent, discusses how she went from student to teacher in just over a year, what it’s like teaching a lockdown-friendly fully-remote class, how she’s developing a fun and engaging environment and mitigating issues around not being face to face.

Anelisy was working in customer service when in March 2019 she decided to change course and upskill to further her prospects in the tech industry. The first remote course started in April 2020, and the second last month in June.

What inspired you to upskill in tech and how did you find the Wild Code School Course?

While I enjoyed working in customer service and appreciated the communication skills it helped me to develop, I wanted to do something that I felt really tested me and enabled me to use my brain in different ways. Lisbon, where I’m based, is fast becoming an important tech hub for Europe with a diverse range of good career opportunities. I also have family ties in San Francisco and am drawn to the potential of working in the Silicon Valley!

And the course was indeed a challenge. Programming languages were a big jump from my communications background and at first I worried that my brain was not wired in the right way. However, perseverance and hard work prevailed, and I not only completed the course, but realised I had a passion for programming languages.

What happened next? How did you get into teaching the course?

I had stayed in touch with the Wild Code School Lisbon campus and was lucky enough to be invited to be an assistant to the instructor for a course that started last autumn. I had previously worked in a school environment so was interested in how I could utilise my communication skills, education experience and new-found love of coding to help people like me realise their tech potential.

It went really well, I really enjoyed the educative environment and this year as lockdown came into effect following the Covid-19 outbreak, I was offered a permanent job as a remote course instructor. I was quite shocked and realised what it was to feel ‘imposter syndrome’; delighted to be given the opportunity, but humbled to be trusted with the task. I knew I understood the mind-set of a career changer looking to get into tech and was very keen to share my knowledge and ways of learning with those who might not think they are naturally aligned to the tech world.

Advertisement

How Will You Do Things Differently? Inspiring Adult Learners to Re-enter Education
FE Voices
I wanted to write a letter directly to adult learners because I believ
HE, FE or Apprenticeships? True social mobility puts students' needs and career ambitions first
FE Voices
Speaking to the @NEONHE summit on widening access and mobility, Univer
Schools and colleges to reopen in full in September
FE Voices
Schools and colleges to deliver their full curriculum, ahead of exams

How are you finding teaching a fully remote course?

Teaching a remote course is going really well; Wild Code School takes advantage of all the latest online learning technologies and we’ve been able to instil a creative and supportive learning environment. It’s not like high school, where you might need to persuade students to engage, all the Wild Code Students are here because they have a real drive to further their prospects and are committed and engaged in doing so. 

There are quite a few students with work and family commitments and juggling the workload can be challenging. We therefore have to make sure that we use the time we spend together well and are productive and fast paced. 

It’s always on my mind that this course needs to offer so much more than an online tutorial and so I do everything possible to create a collaborative group environment that encourages interaction. We do this by setting projects, or ‘quests’ that encourage exploration and development. We also have weekly quizzes, where I’m finding the students are fiercely competitive and it’s a very handy way of testing knowledge and knowing how to adapt our learning to support any gaps.

How does the course differ to the campus-based course you were assisting on previously?

When you’re all physically in a room together, students can approach us and ask questions as they come to them. It’s important that we have been able to provide the same support in a virtual environment and so we’ve devised smaller seminar-style online hangout groups where I can literally drop in and out and help students to develop and progress ideas and methodology. 

I try to be available as much as possible and it’s about making sure communication is constant, fun, engaging and supportive. It is inevitable that different students have varied aptitudes and progress at different speeds so it’s vital they feel they can come to me for help.

How do you find teaching a class with students from all across Europe?

It’s incredibly cool. People are on different time zones, from different backgrounds and each with different stories and reasons for taking this step to facilitate their career change. We get to share stories, communicate best practise and learn from each other in a fun and future-looking environment.

You may also be interested in these articles:

How Will You Do Things Differently? Inspiring Adult Learners to Re-enter Education
FE Voices
I wanted to write a letter directly to adult learners because I believ
FE News becomes global media partner with Global Apprenticeship Network
FE Voices
@FENews becomes global media partner with @GAN4Skills FE News partners
Webinars to learn more about updated digital apprenticeships
FE Voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education would like t
Poorest face toughest climb back out of unemployment post Covid19
FE Voices
@City&Guilds launch the Recovery and Resilience report - 59% of pe
HE, FE or Apprenticeships? True social mobility puts students' needs and career ambitions first
FE Voices
Speaking to the @NEONHE summit on widening access and mobility, Univer
Sector Response - ESFA reduction in subcontracted activity and crackdown on brokers
FE Voices
@ESFAgov - new subcontracting standard to tackle poor oversight and fr
£200 million for FE Colleges as PM announces transformative school rebuilding programme
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson Announces Major New Investment To Ensure Schools And Col
Kate Green MP appointed Shadow Education Secretary
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer Leader of the @UKLabour Party has appointed @KateGreenSU
Dyslexia Is My Second Shadow
FE Voices
Living with a second shadow is not the best thing in the world, to be
Conducting end-point assessment remotely – what’s changed?
FE Voices
@SDN_HQ caught up with @cheftomburton -Tom Burton, Director of Apprent
Schools and colleges to reopen in full in September
FE Voices
Schools and colleges to deliver their full curriculum, ahead of exams
‘Build build build’: Prime Minister announces New Deal for Britain and Opportunity Guarantee
FE Voices
Today (30 Jun) the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson announced a “New Dea

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 hour 13 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hour

SDN Webinar: Delivering Functional Skills within Higher...

For many HEIs, the delivery of Functional Skills will be new – understanding how it can be effectively integrated as part of Higher and Degree...

  • Thursday, 20 August 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.
Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: Empowering Girls Around The Globe Into Sports Throughout Lockdown and Beyond... 1 hour 21 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4723)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page