 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Racism has deep roots across all sections of society, including academic institutions

Details
Hits: 134
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

“I can’t breathe.” Video footage of George Floyd’s killing on 25 May in Minneapolis in the US caused international outcry and ignited protests across the US and around the world in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter (BLM) movement.

Protests across Australia’s major capital cities drew tens of thousands of people. I was one of the protesters who attended the Melbourne rally on 6 June, despite warnings from government health officials about the risks of spreading COVID-19, and threats of hefty fines to protest organisations and demonstrators.

As a public health researcher and health professional, I understood the concerns about large crowds gathering, and the increased risk of infection from attending the protest. However, I felt strongly that the threat of racism to public health and safety was equally critical and urgent.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the depth of racism in our community, with reports of people of "Chinese appearance", such as healthcare workers, being targets of racial abuse, and accused of spreading the "Chinese virus". There's also emerging evidence that people of colour, health workers, and patients are experiencing disproportionately negative impacts from COVID-19.

Black lives matter in Australia, too

Unfortunately, George Floyd’s death was no isolated nor rare incident. His death is a reminder that racism regularly extinguishes the lives of people of colour, devastating individuals, families and communities.

Nor is it an experience solely confined to a country more than 15,000 kilometres away. Since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody in 1991, there have been more than 432 deaths in police custody, with no one held to account – or “432 victims and no perpetrators”. Australia must confront and reckon with its own history, and the persistent and growing problem of disproportionate incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Racism is an organised system of oppression and power that advantages certain individuals and groups in society, and disadvantages others. The legacies of colonialism, violence and intergenerational trauma are embedded within our institutions, including universities, and continue to drive inequities across all aspects of society.

Racism in research

These recent events have prompted people within the academy to reflect on the role that the research community and academic institutions play in perpetrating and maintaining institutional and systemic racism. The persistence of racist ideology in research throughout history and up to the present day serves to reinforce racial hierarchies in academia and broader society.

The concept of "race" has been central to the ways in which human similarity and difference is viewed within the practices, hierarchies and power structures of research. Over time, this developed into a shared understanding that race-based differences were "innate" or "biological", which removed responsibility towards addressing the structural factors that create and maintain inequities in health and across society.

Advertisement

Many of the behaviour problems I witnessed working in prison education may have been undiagnosed autism
FE Voices
Reflections of a â€˜newishâ€™ #SEND manager Last summer, just eight we
Extended Reality XR improves focus & physical activity for distance learners
FE Voices
Has the new normal of technologically packed classrooms turned out to
Psychological Safety - Actually â€˜getting stuff doneâ€™ is about creating a positive organisational culture
FE Voices
My Friday thought articles have been focused around governance, agile

Scholarship in science and anthropology, for example, has had key roles to play in colonial missions that justified slavery, invasion, and genocide by European settlers. Medical doctors pathologised and dehumanised people of colour to defend the violent oppression and enslavement of black slaves, for example, calling the desire of slaves to run away a mental illness called "drapetomania" – the cure for which, according to Dr Samuel Cartwright in 1851, was “whipping the devil out of them”.

The use of racial categories in scientific research and clinical studies has resulted in the devaluation and exploitations of black lives, resulting in unequal treatment in medical care, and ultimately premature death. Race science continues to influence contemporary research and scholarship – for example, in genetics research, despite being disproven and discredited as a legitimate field of scientific endeavour. In a landmark paper published in 1972, geneticist Richard Lewontin established that there's greater variation within so-called "races" than between them, thus providing evidence that race was a "social construct" rather than a biological reality.

Research is embedded in a global system of imperialism and power where Indigenous communities have often been the subjects of study by non-Indigenous researchers. Indigenous peoples are the most researched group in history, but arguably have received little direct benefit in return.

#ShutDownAcademia

In solidarity with the BLM movement, academics in the US called for a shutdown on 10 June, urging the wider academic community to reflect on its own contribution to, and complicity in, institutional and systemic racism, and take more direct action to eradicate it.

Concurrently, black academics in the US and Indigenous academics in Australia shared their experiences of racism within the academy on social media via #BlackInTheIvory. Students and university staff described instances of racism, both interpersonal and institutional, of regular racial micro-aggressions, being silenced and ignored, and having their place in the academy questioned (in relation to affirmative action policies).

Despite universities putting out statements promoting "diversity and inclusion", some described the often unpaid and unsupported work they were expected to undertake in various diversity committees, in addition to their normal tasks and responsibilities.

This further adds to the mental and physical toll on students, researchers and staff who are often already struggling to juggle teaching and research duties in addition to the expectation that one must form academic networks and find mentors where the majority of senior academics are white.

For some, the academy “functions as a frontier of racist violence” where black thought and knowledge is policed and diminished. Research topics of black scientists are less likely to be funded by research institutions such as the National Institutes of Health. In 2019, none of the five Indigenous-focused projects that obtained funding under the Australian Research Council (ARC) Future Fellowship scheme went to an Indigenous researcher.

Black and Indigenous academics are not alone

A 2017 study of experiences of Asian academics in Australian universities found that a majority (54.3%) of Asian-Australian academics felt their ethnic and cultural background was a disadvantage in their workplace, and 42% reported experiencing racism, ethnic stereotyping, and/or marginalisation.

Platitudes of "diversity and inclusion", and condemnations about racism in the community, are hollow in the face of a persistently unequal playing field.

Anti-racism in the academic community

Business as usual is no longer acceptable. Our words, our actions and our research matter. As researchers and educators, we all have a critical role to play in dismantling racism in academia. Preserving the status quo means complicity and further perpetuation of institutional systemic racism that continues to cause harm within the academic community, and outside of it.

Anti-racism and allyship in the academy should include:

  • Centring of the voices, experiences, and needs of staff and students who are Indigenous and non-Indigenous people of colour
  • Critical reflection and courage to deeply examine the ongoing legacies of colonialism, racism and white privilege that impact academic institutions
  • Implementing anti-racism training and race-conscious curriculum
  • Eliminating racial bias in the research process
  • Engaging in the decolonisation of research methodologies
  • Ensuring universities are safe spaces for teaching and learning

Racism has deep roots across all sections of society, including academic institutions. Any form of solidarity with the BLM movement must begin with a genuine interrogation of the institutional norms, practices and policies that continually disadvantage people of colour.

Leadership and long-term commitment from universities is critical. It's time to come together and dismantle the system of racism once and for all.

Dr Mandy Truong, Research Fellow, Monash University

You may also be interested in these articles:

How Will You Do Things Differently? Inspiring Adult Learners to Re-enter Education
FE Voices
I wanted to write a letter directly to adult learners because I believ
Many of the behaviour problems I witnessed working in prison education may have been undiagnosed autism
FE Voices
Reflections of a ‘newish’ #SEND manager Last summer, just eight we
Extended Reality XR improves focus & physical activity for distance learners
FE Voices
Has the new normal of technologically packed classrooms turned out to
Psychological Safety - Actually ‘getting stuff done’ is about creating a positive organisational culture
FE Voices
My Friday thought articles have been focused around governance, agile
£3.2 billion package required to curtail COVID unemployment crisis, Chancellor told
FE Voices
When furlough has to stop - next steps to avert long-term unemployment
FE News becomes global media partner with Global Apprenticeship Network
FE Voices
@FENews becomes global media partner with @GAN4Skills FE News partners
Webinars to learn more about updated digital apprenticeships
FE Voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education would like t
Poorest face toughest climb back out of unemployment post Covid19
FE Voices
@City&Guilds launch the Recovery and Resilience report59% of peopl
HE, FE or Apprenticeships? True social mobility puts students' needs and career ambitions first
FE Voices
Speaking to the @NEONHE summit on widening access and mobility, Univer
Sector Response - ESFA reduction in subcontracted activity and crackdown on brokers
FE Voices
@ESFAgov - new subcontracting standard to tackle poor oversight and fr
Schools and colleges to reopen in full in September
FE Voices
Schools and colleges to deliver their full curriculum, ahead of exams
Lockdown Learning: Teaching a Virtual Classroom
FE Voices
Anelisy Nagano, Course coordinator and instructor at Wild Code School,

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: Psychological Safety - Actually ‘getting stuff done’ is about creating a positive organisational culture 1 hour 47 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 1 minute ago

RT @FENews: Kirklees College announces Academy partnership with Huddersfield Giants: @kirkleescollege has announced its sporting partnershi…
View Original Tweet

Kerry Boffey - updated event, Nominee Briefing - New providers monitoring visits 2 hours 18 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4724)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page