 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Psychological Safety - Actually ‘getting stuff done’ is about creating a positive organisational culture

Details
Hits: 74
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Patrick Tucker

My Friday thought articles have been focused around governance, agile leadership, organisational culture, ethical relationships and operational improvements. I have been in the educational landscape for over 20 years and I am an ex-apprentice from back in the very early 90’s, I have worked and consulted to many colleges, private providers, Awarding Organisations, Universities, the Crown Commercial Service and for a European Agency - Frontex (The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, which is an agency of the European Union headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, tasked with border control of the European Schengen Area, in coordination with the border and coast guards of Schengen Area member states). 

One thing I have noticed in my journey is about actually ‘getting stuff done’ is about creating a positive organisational culture, where one can speak openly and freely to ensure continuous improvement and a journey to excellence in a safe environment without fear of retribution, to me a trusting workplace performs better. This links back to a question that I ask senior leaders in organisations – “What is the organisational culture like here, and how do you know what it is”? So, a few takeaways:

  • What is your organisational and learning culture?
  • How do you know, or is it something you as a leader assume?
  • What do your staff actually feel / think (by this I don’t mean conduct a survey, I mean you need to get to the heart of your culture)?

Culture and the cultural perspective have been linked to performance and competitive advantage, Peters and Waterman (1982) linked culture to a firm’s performance, whilst Barney (1986) proposed that culture was a source of competitive advantage. Psychological safety isn’t about being nice, it’s about creating an environment (culture) that can give candid feedback, openly admit to mistakes, and learn (that is develop, learner from the mistakes and each other, ergo creating a continuous improvement culture to truly develop). To me this kind of organisational culture is the key to unlocking peoples potential, growing by development and development of a culture that will ensure positive success for the whole organisation, this will be even more important as we start to come out of lockdown from COVID-19. 

I have witnessed in many institutions where staff are ‘scared’ to speak out or ask questions, this comes down to the organisational culture. As an example, I consulted to a training provider where if staff or the supply chain spoke out then they may have a ‘gagging order’ put on them, this immediately solves the problem for the Senior Leaders by not allowing anyone to speak out about concerns or issues within the workplace environment, essentially it was run by fear and intimidation. However, what it doesn’t do is solve the problem and create an environment where the organisation can develop and grow. You may be reading this and be thinking this isn’t true or I made it up, but this is a case from a provider in the market now. This tells me that the leadership is toxic and therefore the organisational culture is toxic, resulting in an organisation that is regressing and not progressing. If it truly focused its mindset to understanding the issues, then it would develop and grow. 

Advertisement

Many of the behaviour problems I witnessed working in prison education may have been undiagnosed autism
FE Voices
Reflections of a â€˜newishâ€™ #SEND manager Last summer, just eight we
Extended Reality XR improves focus & physical activity for distance learners
FE Voices
Has the new normal of technologically packed classrooms turned out to
Schools and colleges to reopen in full in September
FE Voices
Schools and colleges to deliver their full curriculum, ahead of exams

A further example - asking a basic question like “what’s the goal of this project?” might make you sound like you’re not focused or stupid, and it will therefore be easier to continue as you might be deemed as ignorant. However, this will result in a negative result of the project. 

In both examples’ leaders wield pressure in a developed culture that only wants to hear good news and only wants to feel they are right. 

Developing a positive organisational culture is the key, the need to learn how to invite participation from staff and how to respond positively. Creating a positive culture and safety where all can communicate openly and responsibly will improve risk management, creating an innovative workplace and develop into a constructive culture that will be beneficial for ALL. With this though, there is possibly one downside, it might reveal pretty calamitous issues inside your organisation, but without knowing this how can you grow?

To me when psychological safety is low the workplace becomes an empty zone and people will lose interest, people will show up at work, but their hearts and minds will be elsewhere. Therefore, it is important to recognise how psychological safety can be truly beneficial for all and will result in giving staff the permission (by creating empowerment) to speak openly about bad behaviour, challenge all echelons of an organisation and to be open about mistakes, thereby creating a positive culture to ensure positive success for all. 

Really look at yourself and your organisation and ask yourself some deep questions about the ethics and morals of the organisation or your organisation. Look at creating a positive culture where you as an organisation can develop and harness the ability for growth in the developing world (post pandemic, environment, ethics, and peoples deep thought approach to the organisation they work in or ‘just turn up to work’ (people do not want to be deemed ignorant, incompetent, or disruptive or being punished, people actually want to develop and thereby develop the organisation they work for).

A final thought as a takeaway, think about creating and promoting healthy conflict & challenge, ensure your staff have a voice and can challenge at all levels and think differently about creativity and culture. Develop the collective intelligence of your teams/staff as we are in an uncertain future and fast changing environment. 

Please contact Promote-ed if understanding this more is of interest, Promote-Ed has been created from a desire to make a difference to the education sector through promotion, the sharing of issues and campaigning for a positive change.

Patrick Tucker

Discuss in the Promote-Ed forums

You may also be interested in these articles:

How Will You Do Things Differently? Inspiring Adult Learners to Re-enter Education
FE Voices
I wanted to write a letter directly to adult learners because I believ
Many of the behaviour problems I witnessed working in prison education may have been undiagnosed autism
FE Voices
Reflections of a ‘newish’ #SEND manager Last summer, just eight we
Extended Reality XR improves focus & physical activity for distance learners
FE Voices
Has the new normal of technologically packed classrooms turned out to
£3.2 billion package required to curtail COVID unemployment crisis, Chancellor told
FE Voices
When furlough has to stop - next steps to avert long-term unemployment
FE News becomes global media partner with Global Apprenticeship Network
FE Voices
@FENews becomes global media partner with @GAN4Skills FE News partners
Webinars to learn more about updated digital apprenticeships
FE Voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education would like t
Poorest face toughest climb back out of unemployment post Covid19
FE Voices
@City&Guilds launch the Recovery and Resilience report59% of peopl
HE, FE or Apprenticeships? True social mobility puts students' needs and career ambitions first
FE Voices
Speaking to the @NEONHE summit on widening access and mobility, Univer
Sector Response - ESFA reduction in subcontracted activity and crackdown on brokers
FE Voices
@ESFAgov - new subcontracting standard to tackle poor oversight and fr
Dyslexia Is My Second Shadow
FE Voices
Living with a second shadow is not the best thing in the world, to be
Schools and colleges to reopen in full in September
FE Voices
Schools and colleges to deliver their full curriculum, ahead of exams
Lockdown Learning: Teaching a Virtual Classroom
FE Voices
Anelisy Nagano, Course coordinator and instructor at Wild Code School,

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: Psychological Safety - Actually ‘getting stuff done’ is about creating a positive organisational culture 14 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 29 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Kirklees College announces Academy partnership with Huddersfield Giants: @kirkleescollege has announced its sporting partnershi…
View Original Tweet

Kerry Boffey - updated event, Nominee Briefing - New providers monitoring visits 46 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4724)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page