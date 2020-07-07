 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Employers needed to revive the level 3 digital marketer apprenticeship

Details
Hits: 110
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

If you care about the future of training for the digital sector then we want to hear from you.

We are looking for employers to join a new trailblazer group that will transform the digital marketer apprenticeship. This needs reviewing to ensure that the A level-equivalent level 3 training continues to meet industry needs and up-to-date regulations.

The new wave of apprenticeship standards is employer-led, which means they are designed by employers to ensure they provide trainees with the skills their sector really needs. That is the best way to set apprentices on a path to successful and lucrative careers.

Members of this digital marketer trailblazer group will be the leading force in reviewing what training and related occupational qualifications should be required looking ahead.

There is no admission or membership fee for joining the group.

We want a good mixture of large and small employers that truly reflects the make-up of the sector. Representatives from professional bodies, training providers, and end-point assessment organisations are also welcome to apply.

If you are interested in joining please email Sally Timmins (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.).

Advertisement

Mini-Budget: Letâ€™s hope the Chancellor is thinking about creating real value and economic resilience for the long-term
FE Voices
@HMTreasury has committed to provide 30,000 new traineeships to get yo
FE sector needs the revolutionary white paper that was promised, now more than ever
FE Voices
New @NCFE and @CForLearning report called 'Revolutionary Forces' urges
New youth policies and innovative practices to address a potential tsunami of youth unemployment
FE Voices
This pandemic is inflicting a triple shock on young people Around the

You may also be interested in these articles:

Mini-Budget: Let’s hope the Chancellor is thinking about creating real value and economic resilience for the long-term
FE Voices
@HMTreasury has committed to provide 30,000 new traineeships to get yo
FE sector needs the revolutionary white paper that was promised, now more than ever
FE Voices
New @NCFE and @CForLearning report called 'Revolutionary Forces' urges
New youth policies and innovative practices to address a potential tsunami of youth unemployment
FE Voices
This pandemic is inflicting a triple shock on young people Around the
Many of the behaviour problems I witnessed working in prison education may have been undiagnosed autism
FE Voices
Reflections of a ‘newish’ #SEND manager Last summer, just eight we
Extended Reality XR improves focus & physical activity for distance learners
FE Voices
Has the new normal of technologically packed classrooms turned out to
Psychological Safety - Actually ‘getting stuff done’ is about creating a positive organisational culture
FE Voices
My Friday thought articles have been focused around governance, agile
How the COVID-19 pandemic might impact university finances
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK must back universities say @TheIFS as report warns of
How will the FE Funding landscape change in the year to come?
FE Voices
My FE Funding predictions for 2021We just hit the halfway point of the
Racism has deep roots across all sections of society, including academic institutions
FE Voices
“I can’t breathe.” Video footage of George Floyd’s killing on
Schools and colleges to reopen in full in September
FE Voices
Schools and colleges to deliver their full curriculum, ahead of exams
Lockdown Learning: Teaching a Virtual Classroom
FE Voices
Anelisy Nagano, Course coordinator and instructor at Wild Code School,
Coronavirus crisis could see a lost generation of vulnerable teenagers falling through gaps in the education and social care systems
FE Voices
@ChildrensComm - 120,000 teens are in danger of slipping out of sight

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 hours

Ofsted expectations regarding off-the-job training,...

Overview What senior leaders and managers need to put in place to ensure learners receive a high-quality learning experience This webinar will...

  • Thursday, 30 July 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 hours

EFFECTIVE OBSERVATION OF TEACHING AND LEARNING

Overview This webinar looks at the relationship between observations of teaching and learning, the quality of education, teacher knowledge and staff...

  • Tuesday, 28 July 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
Kerry Boffey - updated event, Self-Assessment, validating your provision. 15 hours 57 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4737)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page