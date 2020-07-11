 
Getting the grades they’ve earned – COVID 19: The cancellation of exams and ‘calculated’ grades

@CommonsEd has today (11 Jul) published its report on @Ofqual's exam cancellations and calculated grades 

The report is part of the Committee’s work examining the effect of COVID-19 on education and children’s services and follows the cancellation of this summer’s national exams.

Young people risk missing out on deserved results in this year’s system for awarding grades, MPs warn, the report makes recommendations relating to the calculated grades system, the role of Ofqual and the impact on disadvantaged groups.

Commenting on the House of Commons Education Committee report, Getting the grades they've earned

mary boustedDr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"Faced with the disruption to this year’s GCSE and A level exams, Ofqual was left with very little option other than to award grades this year based on teacher judgement and historical data on school performance in these qualifications. 

"GCSE and A level qualifications are over reliant on exams. If these cannot be taken, because of a pandemic, then exam boards need to use other evidence on which to base pupils’ grades. 

"Any sensible qualification system would draw from a range of evidence, including teacher assessment and extended pupil projects. If this had been in place this year, there would be less concern on the part of the Education Select Committee, and parents and pupils, about the awarding of grades this year. 

"'The Education Select Committee is right to be concerned about the potential for already disadvantaged pupils to be disproportionately negatively affected by Ofqual’s system of calculating grades this year.  Ofqual must respond to the Select Committee’s concerns, showing how the processes they adopt for this year will not discriminate against pupils who already struggle to realise their potential in our education system."  

Kate Green MP 100x100Education Committee’s report show that the calculated grades system risks ‘inaccuracy and bias’ against disadvantaged groups, said, Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary:

“The Government must ensure that this year’s assessments are fair, accessible, and accountable.

“Labour has argued for years that predicted grades already create significant challenges for disadvantaged students, and without fair standardisation and appeals many more students could be unfairly affected by calculated grades.

“The Government and Ofqual must urgently act to ensure that young people from ethnic minority and disadvantaged backgrounds do not lose out under this system.”

