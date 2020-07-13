 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New points-based immigration system expands threshold for skilled workers, from degree level 6 to level 3

Details
Hits: 121
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Home Secretary @PritiPatel sent a clear message to the world today that Britain is ready to welcome the best and brightest global #talent when the transition period comes to an end, as further detail on UK’s future immigration system are released.

Today (13 Jul), the Home Office released more detail on the UK’s points-based immigration system which will come into effect from 1 January 2021.

The new system will treat people from every part of the world equally, give us control of our borders, and help deliver a thriving economy for years to come.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel said:

The British people voted to take back control of our borders and introduce a new points-based immigration system.

Now we have left the EU, we are free to unleash this country’s full potential and implement the changes we need to restore trust in the immigration system and deliver a new fairer, firmer, skills-led system from 1 January 2021.

Britain is open for business and ready to welcome the best and brightest global talent.

The further detail will give employers the time to prepare and the new immigration system will be implemented in phases to ensure smooth delivery. Several new, simplified immigration routes will be opened including:

  • a new Health and Care Visa for key health professionals will make it easier and cheaper for health professionals to work in the UK, ensuring the NHS has continued access to the top global talent

  • a new graduate route opening in Summer 2021 will allow international students to stay in the UK once they have successfully completed their studies - students who have completed undergraduate and master’s degrees will be able to stay for 2 years and those who have completed PhD can stay for 3 years, making it easier for some of the best, international graduates to secure skilled jobs in the UK and contribute to the UK’s economic growth

Under the new system a number of existing routes will be opened to anyone, regardless of nationality.

The Global Talent Scheme allows highly-skilled scientists and researchers to come to the UK without a job offer and the student route will ensure our world-leading universities can continue to welcome the talented and high potential students to our globally renowned institutions.

The new system will also require those applying via the skilled worker route to accrue points by meeting a number of relevant criteria, such as have a job offer at the appropriate skill level, the ability to speak English and meeting the salary threshold.

Advertisement

Big thank you to employers for senior leader apprenticeship progress
FE Voices
I am delighted to report that significant progress has been made with
Getting the grades theyâ€™ve earned â€“ COVID 19: The cancellation of exams and â€˜calculatedâ€™ grades
FE Voices
@CommonsEd report on @Ofqual's exam cancellations and calculated grade
MPs call on Government to increase support for universities and students amid â€˜hugeâ€™ Coronavirus disruption
FE Voices
â€œGiven the importance of the higher education sector to the UK econo

The new points-based system will also expand the skills threshold for skilled workers. An applicant’s job must be at the minimum skill level of A-level or equivalent, rather than degree level under the current system. This will provide greater flexibility and ensure UK business has access to a wide pool of skilled workers.

Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Glasgow, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said:

It’s thanks to the world-class talent at our disposal that universities from all four nations of the UK have helped to lead the fightback against Covid-19.

By broadening opportunity and boosting competitiveness, the Graduate and Global Talent visas are key to ensuring that the UK remains a world leading environment for research and innovation and that our universities continue to bring together the brightest and best minds from around the world.

CITB Strategy and Policy Director Steve Radley, said:

This announcement gives real assurance to employers that migrant workers will be able to work in construction if they have the necessary skills, but do not hold a formal qualification.

The inclusion of key construction roles as part of the new skilled worker route is also welcome.

Construction employers need clarity on how they will be able to effectively access skilled workers through the new system from January, while the industry develops a home-grown workforce.

There will remain a continued need for access to migrant workers to bridge any emerging skills gaps that could impact on recovery.

Chair of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) UK India Business Forum, Mr Jim Bligh said:

Indian businesses welcome the UK’s new points-based immigration. It’s positive that the UK is seeking to attract highly-skilled nationals from across the world, regardless of nationality.

Across all sectors, Indian businesses bring in highly skilled nationals from around the world to help UK plc grow and compete. From high tech to haute cuisine, engineering to drug design, a smooth, skills-focused immigration system should help Indian companies across the economy to flourish in Britain in the years ahead.

Those EU citizens resident in the UK by 31 December 2020 can still apply to settle in the UK through the EU Settlement Scheme until 30 June 2021.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bold action from the Chancellor – but more is needed
FE Voices
The Chancellor’s economic statement, as expected, took bold action t
Patrick goes back to basics
FE Voices
I have been in the VET (Vocational Education and Training) arena for o
The need for a human centred future of work even more valid now
FE Voices
The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions @ThereseCoffey participat
Big thank you to employers for senior leader apprenticeship progress
FE Voices
I am delighted to report that significant progress has been made with
Getting the grades they’ve earned – COVID 19: The cancellation of exams and ‘calculated’ grades
FE Voices
@CommonsEd report on @Ofqual's exam cancellations and calculated grade
The government’s Plan for Jobs: a comprehensive response to the crisis, but challenges remain
FE Voices
The government’s #PlanForJobs today (8 Jul) is welcome, comprehensiv
What should we make of the Chancellor’s support for apprentices and young workers?
FE Voices
What should we make of @RishiSunak’s support for apprentices and you
Rishi Sunak's Summer Economic Statement - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Chancellor @RishiSunak has given his Summer Economic Update. The f
COVID-19: Addressing the internet accessibility issue in education
FE Voices
#DigitalPoverty - Students across the UK have continued their studies
MPs call on Government to increase support for universities and students amid ‘huge’ Coronavirus disruption
FE Voices
“Given the importance of the higher education sector to the UK econo
Where was the Guarantee Boris – Your Sound Bites will Finally Catch Up with You!
FE Voices
I am sure everyone was listening in anticipation yesterday to The Chan
Further education will be central to our mission of levelling up the nation says Education Secretary
FE Voices
#FEreform - @GavinWilliamson tears up the target to send 50% of people

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4755)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page