Labour market statistics: "clearest signs yet" that young people and lowest paid are being hit hardest by crisis

Following the latest publication of the @ONS unemployment stats this morning, the figures showed a 649,000 drop in workers on payroll from March to June this year.

It’s critical that we act now and use all the ammunition available to provide training and jobs lifelines to those most in need.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group, commented:

“With unemployment already on the rise, and set to skyrocket to as many as 4 million people by the end of the year, it’s critical that we act now and use all the ammunition available to provide training and jobs lifelines to those most in need.

“The interventions outlined by the Chancellor in last week’s Summer Statement are a step in the right direction, but there is still much more that can be done. As well as supporting young people, we need to ensure that people of all ages, particularly those from lower socio-economic groups, or people displaced from industries badly impacted by the pandemic have the opportunities to gain the new skills they need to access meaningful employment.

“The funding needed to make this happen already exists. In our Recovery & Resilience report, published this month, we called on the Government to urgently redirect existing skills funding to ensure that the budgets set aside for further education are being allocated in the right way, with the right focus to support skills development that promotes both employment and social mobility. We know skills development will help pave the way to economic recovery and we have the means to make this happen. This is our ‘Act Now’ moment.”

Sam Windett, Director of Policy at Impetus, says:

“Today’s labour market statistics are a mixed bag, but for young people it’s clear the situation is getting worse. Unemployment for young people has increased again, with a rise in benefit claims for 18-24 year olds whilst all other age groups fall – and we know many young people don’t claim, so the real figures are even higher. As the furlough scheme unwinds and many finish their education this month, the numbers will rise further in the months ahead. We need to work quickly and together across sectors to ensure the government’s Opportunity Guarantee doesn’t become a missed opportunity for the young people who need it.”

Tony Wilson, Director, Institute for Employment Studies, said:

"This morning's figures show clearly that the jobs market continued to weaken during the lockdown and is showing no signs yet of recovery. Even with the emergency measures to protect jobs and incomes, paid employment has already fallen by around a million since March and this is only going to get worse in the coming months.

"Today's data showed a welcome if small improvement in the numbers claiming unemployment-related benefits after two months of record-breaking rises. This appears to be a result of self-employed income support payments being made in May, and so lifting many new claimants back out of the claimant count.

"However, the numbers of young people claiming unemployment related benefits has continued to rise and today's data gives the clearest signs yet that younger people are being hit hard by the crisis. One in seven of the youth labour force are now claimant unemployed, double the rate for older people, and the official measure of unemployment has crept up to its highest since 2017.

"Our research has also highlighted that low paid workers are bearing the brunt of this crisis – with the low paid twice as likely to have been temporarily laid off during the crisis and disproportionately likely to have lost their jobs.

"Perhaps of most concern, today's data confirms that the hiring market has collapsed – with new starts to employment running at just half of pre-crisis levels, and vacancies falling by three fifths. A combination of continued employer uncertainty and significant spare capacity within firms as workers come back from furlough has led to a stagnant hiring market and reiterate that the government will need to act fast to implement its plan for jobs. And with more job losses likely through the autumn and winter, if hiring doesn't start to bounce back soon then we may yet need more measures to stimulate growth."

Some key findings from today’s new ONS labour market stats:



While headline employment rate has barely changed, hours worked have plummeted.



Average hours worked are down 17% on the last quarter, with 175k fewer hours worked each week. Lowest levels since 1997 pic.twitter.com/MjfvKNwB6z — Learning and Work Institute (@LearnWorkUK) July 16, 2020

