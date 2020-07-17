 
WorldSkills UK LIVE 2020 Cancelled - National competitions will return in 2021

Details
@WORLDSKILLSUK TACKLES COVID CONUNDRUM

WorldSkills UK, the charity charged with generating advanced skills to help rebuild the economy, has announced further measures to refocus on digitising its offering and ensure its operations are Covid-safe.

Today’s announcement includes details of how WorldSkills UK will provide more educators and young people with access to its elite skills training programme which has previously only been available to those training for the ‘skills olympics’.   The charity has also detailed the steps it has already taken, since April, to support young people caught up in the Covid crisis as set out in its five-point plan.

This support focuses on mainstreaming advanced skills training and the digitisation of its resources with the goal of supporting 180,000 young people overall.

WorldSkills UK has also confirmed that due to Covid, the national cycle of skills competitions will be paused and WorldSkills UK LIVE at the NEC, Birmingham, which hosts the National Finals of the skills competitions, are unable to take place in November 2020 as planned to protect and prioritise the health and safety of its competitors, partners and stakeholders.

But WorldSkills UK LIVE will be back at the NEC in November 2021 and training continues for the upcoming international competitions - EuroSkills Graz in January 2021 and WorldSkills Shanghai in September 2021.

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, CEO of WorldSkills UK said although he was very disappointed about the cancellations – the organisation was ensuring a focussed use of its resources to continue to support the development of even more young people in such challenging times.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have had to cancel LIVE and our competitions but the ongoing uncertainty, coupled with the practicalities of hosting more than 70,000 people under one roof, led us to taking this difficult decision.

“We will be returning to the NEC in 2021 stronger and more effective than ever.

“Through these challenges has come the opportunity to evolve our programmes and create a new online offering for tutorials, masterclasses and assessment to help many more young people get access to our resources so they can continue to think about their career next steps and develop their skills.

“We will also use the time, to work with our partnership network of employers, colleges and training providers across the UK to review our competitions and strengthen their quality, reach and impact and develop our work on international benchmarking to support the UK government’s ambition for a ‘world-class’ skills system.”

WorldSkills UK also confirmed that plans for the roll-out of its Centre of Excellence, in partnership with NCFE, are well advanced. This new programme, which will see WorldSkills UK work with colleges to help mainstream world-class standards in teaching, learning and assessment, helping thousands of young people boost their potential, will be launched in September.

