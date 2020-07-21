 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Teachers set for biggest pay rise in fifteen years

Details
Hits: 142
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gavin Williamson

Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson accepts all recommendations to award teachers the largest pay increase in a generation

New teachers to receive 5.5% boost, in first step to delivering £30,000 starting salary by 2022/23

Above-inflation rises to pay ranges for experienced teachers and leaders of 2.75%

 

Teachers are set to receive their biggest pay rise in fifteen years in a landmark pay deal for the sector.

 

The Education Secretary has today (Tuesday 21 July) accepted all the recommendations from the independent School Teachers’ Review Body to raise the starting salary for new teachers by 5.5% and increase the upper and lower boundaries of the pay ranges for all other teachers by 2.75%. These recommendations are equivalent to a 3.1% increase in the overall pay bill.

 

This represents the first step to delivering the Government’s commitment to increase teachers’ starting salaries to £30,000 by 2022/23, with a 5.5% increase worth between £1,341 and £1,677, depending on location.

 

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

 

“We want to make teaching attractive to the most talented candidates by recognising the outstanding contribution teachers make to our society.


“This is why we are introducing the biggest pay rise the profession has seen since 2005, with above-inflation rises to the pay ranges for every single teacher in the country, ahead of introducing a £30,000 starting salary by 2022.  

 

“Inspirational teachers change millions of lives by giving our children the drive and desire to learn, and reforms to teacher training, early career support and teachers’ pay are key to the Government’s plans to improve school standards.”

 

The pay increase is equivalent to £1,250 on average for classroom teachers and £1,970 on average for headteachers.

 

This means the minimum starting salary for a qualified teacher in 2020/21 will rise to £25,714 outside of London, rising to £32,157 in inner London.


The School Teachers’ Review Body has also recommended the introduction of advisory pay points on the main and upper pay range to support schools to adopt a pay structure which best supports recruitment and retention. This sets out a possible pathway of pay progression through which teachers can be recognised and rewarded as they build their expertise in the classroom.

 

This year’s pay award will be affordable for schools on average across the country, thanks to the Government's investment in core schools funding, increasing by £2.6 billion this year, £4.8 billion in 2021-22 and £7.1 billion in 2022-23, compared to 2019-20.

Advertisement

Start-Up, Start-Up, Start-Up: Give budding entrepreneurs the skills and knowledge they need for the StartUp revolution!
FE Voices
We all know Blairâ€™s Education, Education, Education mantra and our c
Colleges, Sixth Forms and all 16-19 providers receive Â£96M funding boost for small group tutoring
FE Voices
As part of @GavinWilliamson's announcement today, disadvantaged pupils
Covid-19 and Brexit: The Impact on Industry, Jobs and Skills
FE Voices
Structural ImpactAt a structural level, Covid-19 will simply exacerbat

 

Funding to cover past increases to teacher pay and pensions, currently worth £2 billion in separate grant funding, will also be included in the national funding formula from 2021 rather than paid separately, reassuring schools that the funding will continue to be provided in their core budgets.

Yesterday (Monday 20 July) the Education Secretary confirmed that next year, mainstream school funding will increase by 4% overall. The national funding formula continues to distribute this fairly, based on the needs of schools and their pupil cohorts. The formula ensures that every school will receive more money for every pupil next year. On average, schools are attracting over 3% more per pupil in 2021-22 compared to in 2020-21.


This announcement comes as almost 900,000 public sector workers, including doctors, teachers and police officers, will see above-inflation pay rises this year.

Experienced teachers at the top of the upper pay range could see an increase between £1,114 and £1,364, from £40,490 to £41,604 (rest of England) and from £49,571 to £50,935 (inner London).

The School Teachers’ Review Body has recommended the introduction of advisory pay points on the main and upper pay range, as below. These will support schools to adopt a pay structure which best supports recruitment and retention.

 

Image of Teacher payscales

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Claudia Harris to step down as CEO of The Careers & Enterprise Company
FE Voices
Claudia Harris to step down as CEO of @CareerEnt to join @makersacadem
WorldSkills UK LIVE 2020 Cancelled - National competitions will return in 2021
FE Voices
@WORLDSKILLSUK TACKLES COVID CONUNDRUMWorldSkills UK, the charity char
Funding confirmed for each of 12 Opportunity Areas, following £18m expansion into a fourth year
FE Voices
@MichelleDonelan, Minister for the Opportunity Areas, today (17 Jul) a
Start-Up, Start-Up, Start-Up: Give budding entrepreneurs the skills and knowledge they need for the StartUp revolution!
FE Voices
We all know Blair’s Education, Education, Education mantra and our c
Colleges, Sixth Forms and all 16-19 providers receive £96M funding boost for small group tutoring
FE Voices
As part of @GavinWilliamson's announcement today, disadvantaged pupils
Covid-19 and Brexit: The Impact on Industry, Jobs and Skills
FE Voices
Structural ImpactAt a structural level, Covid-19 will simply exacerbat
We must protect current jobs but also lay pathways for future jobs
FE Voices
In the face of potentially record high youth unemployment and a bleak
Up to £10 billion of the Chancellor's 'Plan for Jobs' will be funded by underspends on previously planned projects
FE Voices
@TheIFS - The UK Government is spending big on supporting public servi
Covid-19: Mending the Economy, Repairing the Public Finances
FE Voices
An Unprecedented ShockThe COVID shock to economic growth and the publi
Knowing Your Customer
FE Voices
‘The customer is the foundation of a business and keeps it in existe
Lockdown Silver Linings - Employability organisations have had to rethink their services and look afresh at their clients
FE Voices
Lockdown has been an odd phenomenon. For some life changing; bringing
The Covid-19 Inheritance: Building a Fairer and Greener Britain
FE Voices
A Better RecoveryThe TUC’s vision of a better recovery takes as its

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

BIEA
BIEA added a new event 12 hours

BIEA International EYFS Conference (China Focus)

The British International Education Association is proud to host its International Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Conference in China from...

  • Saturday, 25 July 2020 12:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani - updated event, Understanding the ESFA Apprenticeship Funding Rules for FY20-21 12 hours 55 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 13 hours

Understanding the ESFA Apprenticeship Funding Rules for...

Overview This session will discuss the skills and employment aspects of the recent government recovery package in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,...

  • Wednesday, 22 July 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4771)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page