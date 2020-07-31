 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Is Simplicity the Key to Unlocking Apprenticeships in the ‘New’ World?

Details
Hits: 55
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Patrick Tucker

It is with great interest that I see the Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education (IfATE) have given consent for the Public Sector to develop a L2 Organisational Support Assistant Apprenticeship Standard. To me this raises a number of questions as well as the key question ‘what is the ultimate goal of our (English) apprenticeship vision for the future?’

As a starter, why should the Public sector have their own development for a Standard? Where is the inclusivity for all sectors, employers, and people wanting to undertake an apprenticeship? This seems to be working on an uneven playing field for the employers who are not Public sector and for potential candidates not entering into the Public sector, so the overall question here is – is it fair, valid and justifiable for the Public sector to have their own development of Standards? 

As I have opened up a question on fairness, a thought has crossed my mind. Not just because of COVID-19 but because we all will need care and may require care for our relatives, I raise this as I notice that Adult Care (L2) and Lead Adult Care (L3) has a maximum funding band of £3000,  please note the sentence on the IfATE’s website for Lead Adult Care which informs “As a Lead Adult Care Worker you will make a positive difference to someone’s life when they are faced with physical, practical, social, emotional or intellectual challenges”.

To me the lack of funding here goes against the principles of fairness when you contrast this with the Clock Maker Standard at L3 which has a maximum funding band of £21,000, this is seven times the amount for the Adult Care where an apprentice will make a positive difference to someone’s life when they are faced with physical, practical, social, emotional or intellectual challenges. 

As this is a Friday thought article,– does this seem right? Yes, a clock maker will need resources and it is a technical (STEM) vocation, but are we actually saying it is worth seven times more than someone who will make a positive difference to someone’s life? 

I also wonder how many enrolments there will be on the clock maker against the adult care standard during its life cycle. 

I believe we have lost the focus on simplicity of design of provision to serve what is actually needed. I have said for many years that we need to design an apprenticeship for apprenticeship provision, we now have 568 apprenticeship standards approved for delivery, with 95 apprenticeship standards currently in development and 20 apprenticeship standards currently proposals in development, that’s a whopping 683 Standards. Now we add in the ‘Potential Standards’, we are up to a gigantic figure of 738 apprenticeship standards. 

Advertisement

Apprenticeship starts plunge as a result of coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
New data released by @EducationGovUK today (30 Jul) showed another hug
Black Heart Scholar Amina Abonde-Adigun talks about how an educational foundation saved the day
FE Voices
I was awarded a Black Heart Scholarship earlier this year. It is suppo
Apprenticeships in a strange world
FE Voices
Who would have thought when we were all planning and putting budgets t

I struggle to comprehend how we can go from employers saying that there are far too many ‘Frameworks’ (circa 490) to having a possible 738 apprenticeship standards. How have we got to this, the figure will of course increase and the explanation to employers / learners around this will be what? And frankly what has been the cost of developing these Standards given the benefits? I would bet not much change out of £100m over the past few years if we add up all the time of employers, consultant costs and the cost of the IFATE and other bodies. 

Now we add in the ESFA’s Apprenticeship Funding Rules, or should I say the vast amount of Rules (Employers, Employer Providers, Training Providers, Levy Transfer, ESFA Contracts, Apprenticeship performance-management rules for training providers for  non-levy procured funding and apprenticeships carry-in funding etc etc), is it any wonder why some providers struggle and why it is getting more and more difficult to explain apprenticeship provision. 

Albert Einstein once said “Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication”, to me we need to make the system simple for employers to understand, to allow providers to operate freely to develop programmes for employers needs/requirements and that there can be an easy explanation to all (learners, parents, employers etc). Einstein also said, “Everything should be made as simple as possible, but no simpler”, as well as “if you can't explain it simply you don't understand it well enough

Taking these quotes into consideration, can we honestly say that we can all explain the full apprenticeship provision simply to an employer or a parent asking? Furthermore, why do we have over 737 apprenticeship standards? 

Where as a sector do we go from here? We need to fully understand the needs of employers and get behind what as a country we need, developing standards for what ‘some’ employers need/want might seem like meeting this requirement, but once developed where are the learners? Where is the commitment from these employers? 

To end, I am of the belief that the current system we operate in (Apprenticeship Provision) is not fit for purpose,  where we are focusing on the true future through a clear strategy of ‘horizon scanning’, as an example: I see that there is the idea of Post nominal letters for Apprentices, as an ex-apprentice I cannot see the point or any benefit in this. It does not add value, and will employers really care, also what are the ground rules? Furthermore, why is a vocational pathway always trying to emulate HE? We have ‘graduation days’, now we are looking to have letters after your name. Through my apprenticeship I achieved Master Craftsman status.

I am all in favour for moving forward, so why isn’t there the use of ‘e’ badges to establish something similar to Master Craftsman. These ‘e’ badges can be linked to success and be badged in a way to show progression. They can be linked to Social Media platforms and truly focus on the future of technology and harmonisation across the globe, where I know other countries are using ‘e’ badges already (and as part of vocational education). 

The badges can be used as a form of micro-credentialing that builds your journey through your ‘lifelong learning’ path, thereby truly focusing on creating a golden thread of lifelong learning that is recognised here and globally by working in partnership with other countries.

We need simplicity linked to future thought thinking, so is simplicity the key to unlocking apprenticeships in the ‘new’ world?

The Promote-Ed Friday thought article is on holiday throughout August and will be back.

Patrick TuckerPromote-Ed  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Mental Health: An Alert to the Post-16 Education World
FE Voices
We all have mental health, just as we have physical health. This will
Apprenticeship starts plunge as a result of coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
New data released by @EducationGovUK today (30 Jul) showed another hug
Black Heart Scholar Amina Abonde-Adigun talks about how an educational foundation saved the day
FE Voices
I was awarded a Black Heart Scholarship earlier this year. It is suppo
The Demographic Upswing: More 16-24 Year Olds
FE Voices
Growing and growing until 2030 It has never been harder to predict but
Apprenticeships in a strange world
FE Voices
Who would have thought when we were all planning and putting budgets t
Securing The Right Course And Beyond: Aiming For Graduate Success In Marketing
FE Voices
The number of undergraduate degrees awarded in the UK is five times as
Labour launch ’7 Key Tests for Higher Education’ and calls on the Government to help UK universities and students
FE Voices
The @UKLabour Party has called for the Government to meet seven key te
Death by PowerPoint, and how to avoid it
FE Voices
Imagine if there never needed to be another death by PowerPoint ever,
Friday thought article - Change of Control / Ownership
FE Voices
We applaud the ESFA for reinforcing this week in their ‘weekly updat
Almost half of students say pandemic has negatively impacted their chances of getting a job
FE Voices
NEW @SUTTONTRUST RESEARCH EXAMINES THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ACCESS TO
Lockdown: Boredom or Freedom?
FE Voices
Studying at HomeOver the last 14 weeks our young people and adult lear
Looming Mass Unemployment
FE Voices
The Impact So Far... The coronavirus pandemic and associated public he

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: Is Simplicity the Key to Unlocking Apprenticeships in the ‘New’ World? 6 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 10 hours 27 minutes ago

Turing Lecture: Is education AI-ready?

Turing Lecture: Is education AI-ready?

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 29 minutes ago

RT @Skills_Forward: Schools can fund NPQs through apprenticeship levy following Best Practice Network appointment Story via @FENews https…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4798)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page