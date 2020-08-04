 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Increase in number of Scottish students accepted into university on SQA results day

Details
Hits: 128
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Scottish Flag

28,970 students from Scotland have been accepted into university or college through UCAS today, up 220 on Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) results day last year, and despite a fall in the overall number of 18 year olds in the population.

Of those accepted, 28,240 will be studying in Scotland – an increase from 27,880 in 2019.

Students across Scotland are getting their qualification results this morning, with many seeing their place at university confirmed by UCAS. For those without a place or not holding an offer but still keen to start an undergraduate course, UCAS’ new personalised Clearing Plus service is helping match them to the right course.

Currently, 23.9% per cent of all 18 year olds in Scotland are due to enter higher education this year (12,700 students), up 0.6 percentage points, and a new record for SQA results day.

The number of 18 year olds from Scotland’s most deprived areas with a confirmed place has risen to a new high of 1,300 – meaning 11.9% of all young people belonging to this group have been accepted into university or college, and the gap to students from the least deprived areas has narrowed to its lowest ever point (a ratio of 3.29). The number of students (of all ages) accepted from the most deprived areas has also reached a new high of 4,360, with the gap to those accepted from the least deprived areas also reducing to the smallest ever ratio of 1.89. 

The number of Scottish students accepted on nursing courses in Scotland has increased by 11.6%, to reach a record 3,040.

The number of students accepted into Scottish universities from outside the EU has increased to a record 2,360, while the number of EU students accepted has fallen by 15% to 2,670 – although more students from the EU are still holding an offer that is yet to be confirmed than last year.

Acceptance numbers will rise in the coming days and weeks as more students’ places are confirmed, particularly those studying qualifications where results are not published today. 

All of today’s statistics can be found on the UCAS  interactive dashboard, allowing users to visualise and tailor the reporting to their own specification. 

Applicants can now sign in to Track to see if they have been accepted. Anyone can look for a place in Clearing on the UCAS website, with 28,000 courses available for Scottish students. 

Advertisement

Is Simplicity the Key to Unlocking Apprenticeships in the â€˜Newâ€™ World?
FE Voices
It is with great interest that I see the Institute for Apprenticeships
New Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices is launched
FE Voices
@GillianKeegan launches new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices
Seven key messages from the updated Apprenticeship Funding Rules
FE Voices
On 15 July 2020, the @ESFAGov published their first iteration of the 2

Last year, a record 1,950 people from Scotland were accepted through Clearing, with 575 of those applying after 30 June and submitting their application directly into Clearing (also a record). 

Clare Marchant, UCAS’ Chief Executive, said: ‘Congratulations to students across Scotland receiving their results today. The increase in people with a confirmed place, especially the record number from Scotland’s most deprived areas and those choosing to study nursing, should be particularly celebrated, with their achievements providing their passport into higher education. 

‘Universities and colleges are ready to support students in making the transition into higher education during this, the most challenging of years, with appropriate plans in place to start teaching in earnest, and student safety their paramount consideration. 

‘For anyone without a place, Clearing Plus is giving each student a personalised list of courses with vacancies, that they can easily send an expression of interest to. Every course with places available is also listed on ucas.com.’ 

Sector Response to Scottish Exams Results Day:

Commenting, Matt Crilly NUS Scotland President, said:

“Today’s a big day for learners across Scotland, at schools and colleges, who’ve been patiently waiting on their results during the uncertainty and anxiety caused by Covid-19. I’d like to offer my congratulations to all those who’ve received their results today in the toughest of circumstances.

“We remain concerned that many students have been marked down from their predicted grades due to the moderation process. I’d urge anyone who didn’t get the results they’d hope for the speak to a dedicated advisor by calling Skills Development Scotland’s exam helpline. And, for those wishing to discuss an appeal – a process which is free this year – they can speak to their lecturer or teacher. 

“We welcome the modest increase in the proportion of students from Scotland’s most deprived communities gaining a place at university. Fantastic progress has been made to widen access in recent years – with more students from poorer backgrounds getting a place at university. We cannot see this progress undermined as a result of Covid-19.”

Mr Crilly added:

“We're pleased to see that Scotland's reputation as an attractive place to study persists and that we're attracting talented students from around the world, with the number of non-EU international students getting a place at Scottish universities at record levels.

“International students – who apply and secure university places independently from Scottish domiciled students – contribute immeasurably to our campuses and communities. In the current circumstances it is essential that we ensure that Scotland is a welcoming place for them to study and live.

“However, it’s deeply concerning to see the number of EU students applying to Scottish universities plummet this year. NUS Scotland will continue to make the case to protect all students from the disastrous impact of the UK government’s hard Brexit agenda.”

Commenting on this year’s exam results, a spokesperson for Colleges Scotland, said:

“All students across Scotland receiving their exam results today should be proud of their efforts and we congratulate them on their achievements.  Campuses may have been closed since March because of the pandemic, but colleges have remained open using virtual and remote learning to support students to complete their courses. 

“Colleges are the number one choice for so many people and we look forward to welcoming all the new and returning students back to campuses when the new term starts.  During their time at college, students will progress towards their future careers by learning new skills, achieving qualifications, and gaining hands-on experience of the workplace. 

“This year will be different due to social distancing measures and a blended learning approach, however, colleges have been working hard to ensure that they can deliver high quality learning and teaching safely, in line with Scottish Government and Public Health Scotland guidance, and ensure that students can still have a great learning experience whilst they gain new skills and industry-recognised qualifications.

“This includes those students whose learning experiences have been disrupted as consequence of the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown period, and who will be returning to college to complete their qualifications, and colleges remain committed to supporting those individuals on their learning journeys and on their progression into further study and/or the workplace.    

“For those who have not yet decided the next steps of their journey, we would encourage them to contact their nearest college for information and advice.  Colleges offer a wide range of courses and opportunities, there is still time to apply.  Find your local college at www.choosecollege.scot.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Mental Health: An Alert to the Post-16 Education World
FE Voices
We all have mental health, just as we have physical health. This will
Apprenticeship starts plunge as a result of coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
New data released by @EducationGovUK today (30 Jul) showed another hug
Black Heart Scholar Amina Abonde-Adigun talks about how an educational foundation saved the day
FE Voices
I was awarded a Black Heart Scholarship earlier this year. It is suppo
Is Simplicity the Key to Unlocking Apprenticeships in the ‘New’ World?
FE Voices
It is with great interest that I see the Institute for Apprenticeships
The Demographic Upswing: More 16-24 Year Olds
FE Voices
Growing and growing until 2030 It has never been harder to predict but
New Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices is launched
FE Voices
@GillianKeegan launches new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices
Apprenticeships in a strange world
FE Voices
Who would have thought when we were all planning and putting budgets t
Securing The Right Course And Beyond: Aiming For Graduate Success In Marketing
FE Voices
The number of undergraduate degrees awarded in the UK is five times as
Friday thought article - Change of Control / Ownership
FE Voices
We applaud the ESFA for reinforcing this week in their ‘weekly updat
Seven key messages from the updated Apprenticeship Funding Rules
FE Voices
On 15 July 2020, the @ESFAGov published their first iteration of the 2
Almost half of students say pandemic has negatively impacted their chances of getting a job
FE Voices
NEW @SUTTONTRUST RESEARCH EXAMINES THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ACCESS TO
Lockdown: Boredom or Freedom?
FE Voices
Studying at HomeOver the last 14 weeks our young people and adult lear

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4805)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page