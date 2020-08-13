 
250,000 vocational learners receive their results helping the UK Build Back Better

Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, Pearson BTEC and Apprenticeship

#VocationalResultsDay - This year, more than 250,000 post-16 learners will find out their #BTEC results 

Included in this class of 2020 will be 65,000 achieving their first step towards being the key workers of tomorrow – healthcare professionals, engineers and construction workers who will be central to helping the UK Build Back Better.

BTECs are a vital first step for those looking to succeed in these in demand and nationally vital professions. 4,000 prospective construction workers will receive their results this year, along with a further 45,000 health and social care professionals and 15,000 engineers.

Brand new polling shows that almost 70% of people in the UK believe that a degree or certificate from a vocational college or training provider is more likely to result in a good job with career prospects than a university degree.

CindyRampersaud100x100Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, Pearson BTEC and Apprenticeship, said:

“Many BTEC alumni have been central in our response to coronavirus and we’ve seen the impact these key workers have had on the UK as a whole. The class of 2020 receiving their results today will go on to be the key workers of the future and I’m thankful and grateful in advance for the positive contribution they will make.”

In a sign of the importance of these workers to the Government’s plans, the Chancellor committee a further £100 million to fund further training places for health and social care, engineering and construction in his recent economic statement.

Health and Social Care

The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the invaluable contribution of health and social care professionals, yet the sector has one of the largest lists of unfilled vacancies in the UK with over 220,000 jobs available.

BTECs supply a quarter of candidates accepted by nursing degrees, and with around 950,000 new adult social care jobs needed by 2035, this year’s generation of health and social care students will be in high demand.

Matt Roberts, Editorial Lead at the National Health Executive, said:

“Education is all about finding ways which work best for the individual and the hands-on approach of BTEC courses help further open the door to our amazing young people.

"Especially in the health sector, we face workforce challenges across a wide range of roles. More people taking up vocational courses ensures the health service doesn’t miss out on vital skills and together we can shape the health care offering of the future.”

Engineering

Over the past few years over 25,000 learners completed a BTEC Higher National in Engineering, and over 60,000 BTEC Nationals in Engineering and almost 6,000 BTECs in Engineering at level 2 have been successfully completed.

David Lakin 100x100

Around 203,000 people with engineering skills are needed every year to help build the next generation of hospitals, schools and roads - many will be BTEC learners.

David Lakin, Head of Education at The Institution of Engineering and Technology, said:

“The UK is currently experiencing a shortage of engineers, so we need more young people considering STEM careers and gaining the right balance of education and practical skills to pursue careers in the industry – the hands-on approach that BTEC courses offer is a fantastic way for young people to develop real-world experience.”

Construction

Added to that, 168,500 construction jobs will be created by 2023 as the UK upgrades its infrastructure and works towards its Net Zero target by making 650,000 homes more energy efficient.

BTECs are a vital route into the construction sector. Over the past 3 years, 14,000 learners have undertaken a BTEC Higher National in Construction, and over 10,000 BTEC Nationals in Construction and 1,500 BTECs in Construction at level 2 have been successfully completed.

John Barfoot, Learning Academic and Education Director at the Chartered Association of Building Engineers, said:

“There is a huge skills gap across the whole of the construction industry and employers are struggling to employ individuals who are job ready. By undertaking a vocational qualification like the Pearson BTEC and Higher National qualifications students are given the opportunity to prove their job readiness. Whether you are creative, practical, academic or a problem solver there is a career for you and vocational training is a fantastic path to take as you start your journey to professional success.”

Join us live on BTEC Results Day to celebrate the class of 2020

Hear BTEC learners’ stories, share in their achievements and find out how they are making an impact as key workers of the future. We'll also talk to BTEC alumni about their experiences and successes following their own results day.

