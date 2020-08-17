 
Ofqual U-Turn on how GCSE, AS and A level grades will be awarded this summer.

Details
Roger Taylor, Chair, Ofqual

We understand this has been a distressing time for students, who were awarded exam results last week for exams they never took. The pandemic has created circumstances no one could have ever imagined or wished for. We want to now take steps to remove as much stress and uncertainty for young people as possible - and to free up heads and teachers to work towards the important task of getting all schools open in two weeks.

After reflection, we have decided that the best way to do this is to award grades on the basis of what teachers submitted. The switch to centre assessment grades will apply to both AS and A levels and to the GCSE results which students will receive later this week.

There was no easy solution to the problem of awarding exam results when no exams have taken place. Ofqual was asked by the Secretary of State to develop a system for awarding calculated grades, which maintained standards and ensured that grades were awarded broadly in line with previous years. Our goal has always been to protect the trust that the public rightly has in educational qualifications.

But we recognise that while the approach we adopted attempted to achieve these goals we also appreciate that it has also caused real anguish and damaged public confidence. Expecting schools to submit appeals where grades were incorrect placed a burden on teachers when they need to be preparing for the new term and has created uncertainty and anxiety for students. For all of that, we are extremely sorry.

We have therefore decided that students be awarded their centre assessment for this summer - that is, the grade their school or college estimated was the grade they would most likely have achieved in their exam - or the moderated grade, whichever is higher.

The path forward we now plan to implement will provide urgent clarity. We are already working with the Department for Education, universities and everyone else affected by this issue.

Sector Response

Gavin Williamson 100x100Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said

‘This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for young people who were unable to take their exams.

‘We worked with Ofqual to construct the fairest possible model, but it is clear that the process of allocating grades has resulted in more significant inconsistencies than can be resolved through an appeals process.

‘We now believe it is better to offer young people and parents certainty by moving to teacher assessed grades for both A and AS level and GCSE results.

‘I am sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents but hope this announcement will now provide the certainty and reassurance they deserve.’

mary boustedDr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:  

"Gavin Williamson has, finally, done the right thing. The pity is that he has done so having exhausted all other options. Students and their teachers have endured days of completely unnecessary stress and worry. For many students, this announcement will generate further uncertainty if they have been rejected from their first-choice course, and university, on the basis of the inaccurate and unjust Ofqual awarding process. 

"Young people have suffered enough. They have few chances in the jobs market as the country faces rising unemployment and recession. Gavin Williamson should now announce that the cap on university places is lifted, so that more young people, who have worked so hard for their A Levels, can continue their studies and fulfil their potential. 

"One of many lessons for Government to learn from this sorry saga is to listen to the profession. The Department for Education's determination to put all eggs in one basket through a single set of summer exams has come back to haunt them. It is very much a disaster of their own making.  

"This is a shameful episode. It must never happen again. The u-turn in Scotland includes a long-term review of the assessment methods used to award qualifications, including the possibility of more coursework and systematic, moderated teacher assessment, and it is critical that the same occurs in England.   

"We not only need a careful and systematic review, but an absolute assurance to next year's GCSE and A-Level students that this cannot and will not happen again." 

Jo Grady 100x100UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘Too many students have had their futures turned upside down because of the mess caused by this government. Gavin Williamson’s “triple-lock” turned out to be a triple-block on student life chances, locking in inequality. This U-turn is welcome, but we should never have got to this position. The political incompetence is unforgivable and there are still many questions to be answered. If he had listened to us and the other voices calling for him to use teacher predicted grades earlier he could have saved us from a weekend of chaos and confusion.

‘Staff facing unbearable workloads trying to deal with this fiasco have also faced needless cuts and threats of redundancy because of the uncertainty created by the government. It now needs to provide substantial financial support to the sector so that universities can protect all jobs, welcome students safely next term and continue to provide world leading teaching and research.’

Zoe Lewis, principal and chief executive of Middlesbrough College, said:

“We’re pleased that the Government has addressed this issue after serious concerns were raised by students and educators across the country.

“Even amongst the uncertainty of the last few months, our students and staff have worked extremely hard, and we therefore welcome the decision to use teacher-assessed grades in awarding final A-Level results.”

Zoe Lewis added: “It is our firm belief that teacher-assessed grades are a far more accurate reflection of each individual student’s academic achievement, with grade predictions made by our teachers historically highly accurate in relation to final grades.

“Students have told us how much they have valued the support the College has shown them throughout the pandemic, and we’re proud of how hard they’ve worked and how much they’ve achieved over the past few months. We therefore look forward to our students receiving grades that more accurately reflect their achievements.”

Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, responding to the Government’s U-turn on exams, said:

“The Government has had months to sort out exams and has now been forced into a screeching U-turn after days of confusion. 

“This is a victory for the thousands of young people who have powerfully made their voices heard this past week.

“However, the Tories’ handling of this situation has been a complete fiasco. 

“Incompetence has become this Government’s watchword, whether that is on schools, testing or care homes. 

“Boris Johnson’s failure to lead is holding Britain back.”

