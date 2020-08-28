 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University students are outsmarting educators in a broken system

Details
Hits: 1666

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Marnix Broer is the CEO of StuDocu

As we leave the summer behind and march towards a new school year this autumn, questions on what the future of study will look like are in the thoughts and worries of the many educators and students going forward.

Will school campuses reopen?

Even if they do, 60% of schools in Europe believe that their educational practices will not be the same, because COVID-19 has magnified the growing fissures between how educators teach and how students study.

What are the weaknesses of the educational system? And, how are students finding ways to circumvent that system’s challenges for study? This article will explain how today’s students are outsmarting educators and are pushing educators to adapt their methods of teaching and ameliorate the problem before it becomes too difficult to handle, especially given the many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Weaknesses in the educational system?

One of the glaring weaknesses developing in schools and the education system today is the adherence to blind and rote memorization to study and pass examinations. Essentially, many educators are choosing to reuse or recycle exams over and over again throughout their years teaching a single course.

The culture of note sharing, and student collaboration is not secret but rather a beneficial aspect of a well-functioning dialectic. It should come as no surprise that the students eventually figured out, they only needed to memorise a previous exam to pass their own for that year.

How are students outsmarting their educators?

As the head of the global student collaboration platform, StuDocu, we have seen firsthand students and their propensity for note sharing and collaboration. It is, in our opinion, a fundamental aspect of proper education. What we did not anticipate was that this sharing would eventually reveal a glaring weakness in the educational system. Only a year after we started, nearly an entire class at the University of Groningen, who had used our platform, passed one of their exams with perfect marks.

Naturally, this caused a bit of an uproar, but we believe it had less to do with our platform and more to the point that the students had duped their educators.

Now, during the pandemic, we have witnessed a massive expansion of students using the platform to collaborate and share notes. When schools closed in Milan because of the coronavirus, there was a 100% increase in users. What does this tell us? What does this say about the future of education?

In a nutshell, it tells us that students are no longer looking to their educators or their schools to provide the materials and knowledge they need to pass their courses. Furthermore, if they are simply memorising study material and acing their examinations, what are they learning? What can educators do to stem this rising tide of students circumventing actual and practical study?

Spending Review 2020: Good marks on support to find work, more to do on raising demand
FE Voices
There were two big labour market priorities for the Chancellor today:
Disability & Creating Opportunity
FE Voices
Youth Ambassador Chair, Harvey Morton welcomed our attendees to our Di
Invest Â£5 billion over next four years in employment support to tackle long-term unemployment
FE Voices
@LearnWorkUK project that long-term unemployment, could rise fivefold

Future of education- educators and ed-tech

As our users grow, we know that the platform works for and provides what they need to study, and educators, along with the school systems, can no longer continue to disregard these trends in ed-tech. There is a multitude of areas in which the system of education needs to be fixed, not including the novel issues that will invariably arise in the pandemic. 

The first move for educators to alleviate the divide is by creating fresh and original examinations. It will be an unfortunate change for those students looking for an easy A, but it would eliminate the possibility of students acing exams without learning anything about the subject.

In the end, a person’s education is simply the preparation for their career, and examinations should reflect that better, by showing a student’s understanding instead of just remembering, and also stimulating students to learn and prepare together. Teamwork is at the heart of many jobs and careers, as it is an environment where we must work together to understand any problems or tasks that arise. That is why the education system must take the care to demonstrate to their students how to prepare before joining the workforce.

The next change that should take place is a broader collaboration between ed-tech platforms and the institutions of education themselves. However, a problem that could arise with this is that some educators may not appreciate the value of student note sharing, and prefer students do all of their work alone, which would prevent any collaboration between ed-tech and those educators. To move forward, those educators would simply have to adapt.

Collaboration between ed-tech and educators could also mitigate many of the issues that arise when study and education are remote. Educators can upload their lecture notes on the platform and allow students to study directly from that; some students do not have the time or ability to sit through a two-hour lecture. It would enable students to learn while they are remote and pass their examinations.

Students are turning more and more to online ed-tech platforms for their studies; it is high time that educators find a way to bridge this growing gap and work with ed-tech to supply students with the quality education that they deserve.

Marnix Broer is the CEO of StuDocu, the Ed-Tech platform focused on collaboration and note sharing in higher education. They currently have over 15 million active users.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Spending Review 2020: Good marks on support to find work, more to do on raising demand
FE Voices
There were two big labour market priorities for the Chancellor today:
Learning doesn’t stop when we leave the classroom: Finding opportunities to grow and practice skills at work
FE Voices
Today, incoming changes and recent disruption are highlighting the cri
Disability & Creating Opportunity
FE Voices
Youth Ambassador Chair, Harvey Morton welcomed our attendees to our Di
London South East Colleges’ response to The Independent Commission on the College of the Future report
FE Voices
The Independent Commission on the College of the Future (@CollegeComm)
Growing Level 4 and 5 Technical Education from a small-scale to large-scale system
FE Voices
New @CForLearning paper on moving from small-scale to large scale part
Invest £5 billion over next four years in employment support to tackle long-term unemployment
FE Voices
@LearnWorkUK project that long-term unemployment, could rise fivefold
People will lose jobs, and find their skills are no longer in demand, but hope is on the horizon
FE Voices
The scale of the challenge for adult job seekers As we approach the fe
A whole society project: The importance of establishing a vison that is ‘more than education’
FE Voices
5 out of 5: Five reflections on what I’ve learned from participating
Turf wars, new providers and spending reviews
FE Voices
This is an extract from a speech delivered by Nick Hillman, @HEPI_News
The Governments apprentice Levy should be revised so that it actually helps young people
FE Voices
With growing rates of unemployment amongst the young the Government sh
Unconditional Uni Offers Damage Workplace Diversity
FE Voices
Reform is needed in the way in which students are allocated university
£100 billion capital spending including infrastructure to drive UK’s recovery and support jobs
FE Voices
Delivering the #SR20 Spending Review, @RishiSunak said his immediate p

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5133)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page