 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lifting the lid on a successful EpAO journey to Ofqual recognition

Details
Hits: 790

User Rating: 3 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Rob Hall, Operations Director at Autoexel

On 4 August 2020, the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IfATechEd), announced the next steps for the external quality assurance (#EQA) of end-point assessment. This announcement marks a significant move from EQA being delivered by 4 types of organisation as chosen by the employer group designing the standard (employer led, professional body, IfATE or Ofqual), to EQA delivered by Ofqual (or the Office for Students for integrated degree apprenticeships).

The ambition is for the transition to be complete by the summer of 2022.

One of the acknowledgements of the consultation response (page 4) was the concern that Ofqual regulation might place unnecessary burden on small or niche providers, or those who only wish to offer end-point assessment.

Given this concern, I felt that it would be helpful to small and/or niche EpAOs to hear from an EpAO that has successfully been through the Ofqual recognition process.

Mr Rob Hall, Operations Director at Autoexel, kindly agreed to be interviewed to share his experiences. Rob has provided a fascinating and motivational insight to the journey which I am sure will act as reassurance and inspiration to many of the smaller EpAOs.

Context

Before I launch into the interview, here is a little context, using the July data from the IfATE, ESFA and Ofqual websites.

There are 508 non-integrated degree standards approved, & a further 101 in development. Of these, 76 approved & 2 in development standards already have Ofqual as their named EQA provider. This means that Ofqual will have to take over the EQA of a further 432 approved & 99 in development standards.

There are 290 End-point Assessment Organisations (244 excluding those assessing integrated degree standards). 36 of these EpAOs are on the register to deliver EPA for standards already EQA’d by Ofqual. This means that Ofqual will have a further 208 EpAOs to approve under its conditions when they take over EQA for non-integrated degree standards.

Ofqual currently recognises 159 organisations across all types of qualifications, of which 32 are already recognised for end-point assessment. Of those 32 organisations, 7 appear to solely end-point assessment organisations: Association of Professional Sales; Autoexel Ltd; Extractives and Mineral Processing Industries Awards; Bespoke Professional Development and Training Ltd; DSW Consulting; Insulation Environmental Training Trust Ltd; Manpower Services Limited.

Case Study: Autoexel’s Ofqual journey

It is with great thanks to Rob Hall, Operations Director at Autoexel, for his time and enthusiasm to share his experiences of Autoexel’s Ofqual journey:

Joining the dots at the Apprenticeship Service â€“ people, data and impact
FE Voices
@ESFAdigital - A personal journey I grew up in a working-class family
Teachers' rights: Can my manager make me go back to the classroom?
FE Voices
@KearsleyLaura @Nelsons_Law: Can my manager make me go back to the cla
Generations of talent being lost through lack of investment in early years staff
FE Voices
NEW @SUTTONTRUST REPORT CALLS FOR BETTER PAY AND CONDITIONS FOR EARLY

Autoexel's Assessed Standards:

  1. Autoexel first became an end-point assessment organisation in 2018 with approval on the register for their first standard (Motor vehicle service and maintenance technician, light vehicle, currently EQA’d by the RMISC).
  2. A second standard was added to their portfolio in February 2019 (Accident Repair Technician), and now,
  3. following Ofqual approval, a third standard has been added to their portfolio (Autocare Technician).

To date Autoexel have end-point assessed approximately 75 apprentices and have undergone 2 external quality assurance visits (desktop and monitoring).

What is the history of Autoexel, and what led or inspired Autoexel to move into the end-point assessment market place?

Autoexel has been operating in the automotive industry since 2004, working with many of the largest and most recognisable automotive manufacturers on the development of training and assessment materials and quality assurance. In addition, I have been involved in the development of automotive related standards since 2013.

Autoexel, made a business decision to apply for Ofqual recognition for 3 key reasons:

  1. Firstly, to be recognised on a par with the large awarding bodies such as City and Guilds and IMI, and to therefore be a viable alternative and choice for employers of apprentices.
  2. Secondly to enable expansion in the end-point assessment market place; and
  3. Thirdly to ensure that our structure, policies, processes, system, culture and ethos are of the highest quality and therefore the best for the automotive industry.

What is the size of your organisation?

Autoexel employs 3 full time equivalent staff and has a bank of approximately 25 associates that are utilised to support key functions such as qualification design, assessment and quality assurance.

What were the timeframes of your Ofqual journey to approval?

In March 2019 we met with Ofqual, and in November 2019 we submitted our application. In February 2020 we were invited to an Ofqual panel meeting and in May 2020 we were approved.

Between March and November 2019, we carried out a full review of all our processes and procedures against the Ofqual conditions, working with our Board to make sure we had or adopted the appropriate processes, policies and procedures that would meet the conditions, stand up to scrutiny, but most importantly were “living and breathing” .

No policy, procedure or process is a document that just sits on a shelf. Autoexel recognised that we had to own, understand and operate every element of what we were preparing for Ofqual, that we would be questioned and scrutinised on it, and that its operation was critical to the quality and reputation of Autoexel, end-point assessment and the apprenticeship brand.

There are a lot of documents to submit alongside our application that have to be scrutinised by Ofqual and that is why there is a 2 to 3-month time frame from submission to decision/invite to panel.

The decision post panel meeting was due to be a couple of weeks, but due to Covid-19 it took 2 months.

Ofqual has quite a number of documents to read, understand and cross reference, some of which are substantial. How did you approach this to ensure you met all the criteria?

My best advice is to tackle it bit by bit. Don’t try it all in one go as you may feel overwhelmed. For example, we looked at structure and governance, then we looked at conflict of interest and so on.

Once you have tackled each element you can then start to bring them together. This final activity is also important, as there is a lot of cross referencing between the conditions, applications and therefore your documents.

If you start with all the cross referencing you can get in a muddle, so is best to take it bit by bit and then bring it all together.

If you approach the journey to recognition on the basis of using Ofqual to improve the company / organisation, rather than ‘doing it because you have to do it’, it will provide greater motivation and focus.

What were the most frustrating elements of the application and approval process?

We did find the use of non-end-point assessment terminology confusing, such as qualification rather than end-point assessment, but it did not act as a blocker, we just needed to get used to it.

We also took a while to understand ‘centres’ and ‘qualification level’, as these are not the same in end-point assessment. We do not determine the level of an apprenticeship, that is already determined, so we had to focus on explaining how we make sure we designed our question banks and tools at the appropriate level.

End-point assessment does not have ‘centres;’ in the same way qualifications do, so we used the Ofqual guide to set our definition of ‘centre’ in the context of end-point assessment, and made that clear at the start of our application.

One tip I would mention here to help overcome this, is an Ofqual video with definitions:

The length of time is frustrating, but that is for a reason, Ofqual is the highest quality benchmark, so organisations need to understand that there is lot for the applicant to do to prepare and submit, and for Ofqual to do during the checking/authorisation process.

One our most regular internal discussions in the development of our policies, processes and procedures in support of our application was “how”.

It would have been wonderful to just be able to ask Ofqual how to do something, but we had to learn that Ofqual is not there to tell you how. It is our responsibility to describe how we will meet the conditions.

It does take time to get your head around as you are never sure whether what you are developing would be seen as acceptable to Ofqual, but you just have to go with it and always refer to the conditions as you develop it.

It also ultimately helps as it means that, as the applicant, we take absolute ownership of all that we design and develop and know it inside out by the time we submit and attend the panel.

What were the positives of the application and approval process?

We firmly believe that the application journey has made us a better organisation. We have stronger policies and processes and a more robust approach to the management of risk and contingency planning.

The application process enabled us to identify gaps, where we didn’t realise we had gaps, and to address in them in a robust manner.

You mentioned the involvement of your Board, is this equivalent to a governing body? If yes, how did you identify members and how have they been involved?

Yes, our Board provides our governance and have been critical in the process. I led the Ofqual process internally and used members of our Board to review what was being enhanced, designed and developed based on their skill set. They acted as a confidential critical friend to all the work.

The Board met every couple of months but we maintained regular communication between meetings when liaising with individual members on their particular areas of expertise.

Our Board is made up of experts from the industry with a range of skills, for example, finance, quality, business, marketing. All board members are passionate and enthusiastic about the industry, the membership is voluntary and we cover their expenses. It was initially set up using our links across the industry to find enthusiastic individuals. As we grow and develop, we will also look to recruit board members via advertisements, to bring additional external supportive scrutiny to our organisation.

Could you say a bit more about the final part of the journey, the Ofqual panel and your approval?

We attended our Ofqual panel meeting in February 2020. Prior to the panel we were informed about what Ofqual wanted to discuss/explore in more detail, and in our case it was conflicts of interest, malpractice/maladministration, complaints/appeals, accounts, and the qualifications of our assessors. We were able to bring along as many from Autoexel as we wished, we chose to send myself and 2 Board members.

Ofqual had 11 representatives at the panel, which at first is intimidating but they were all extremely friendly and professional, and we soon realised that the each Ofqual attendee was a specialist in each of the areas they wish to questions us on.

The panel meeting was 1 hour, and they questioned us in details about our policies, procedures and approaches. At the meeting we were informed that we would have a decision within 2 weeks. Unfortunately, due to the emergence of Covid-19 we do not receive our approval until May 2020.

Our approval was via letter, and it contained some special conditions, which are essentially final actions that we must take on specific elements of our policies/processes and procedures to ensure absolute compliance, alongside a timeframe for completion.

If you could offer any words of wisdom to EpAOs based on the Autoexel journey what would they be?

I would say that my 5 tops tips are:

  1. Be realistic, it is doable but it is time-consuming. 2 years ago, we started from a blank sheet of paper, now we end-point assess 3 standards and are Ofqual approved
  2. Read all the documents but tackle the process bit by bit, don’t try it all at once
  3. Make sure you have a critical friend that can support in the scrutiny of your existing, and development and scrutiny of your new, policies, processes and procedures
  4. Look at the Ofqual UTube channel for helpful videos
  5. Live and breathe what you do – Ofqual is about living policies processes and procedures, nothing is just written and put on a shelf.

Thank you so much Rob, for your time and for your open and honest insight into your journey to Ofqual recognition, and of course, CONGRATULATIONS.

Jacqui Molkenthin, JEML Consulting

If you are interested in any of my other articles about end-point assessment, they can be accessed via these links:

You may also be interested in these articles:

Affected BTEC students will be reissued their results by Friday 28 August
FE Voices
Joint statement from @EducationGovUK, Federation @AwardingBodies and @
Pearson Update on BTEC grade award timings
FE Voices
Following @Ofqual’s announcement that A Level and GCSE students woul
Joining the dots at the Apprenticeship Service – people, data and impact
FE Voices
@ESFAdigital - A personal journey I grew up in a working-class family
STUDENTS CELEBRATE GCSE RESULTS 2020
FE Voices
Students receiving their #GCSEResults2020 today (20 Aug) will be able
Higher Education Taskforce lifts the cap on university places for medical course for the coming academic year
FE Voices
Students can ‘self-release’ through @UCAS_online from their existi
Teachers' rights: Can my manager make me go back to the classroom?
FE Voices
@KearsleyLaura @Nelsons_Law: Can my manager make me go back to the cla
Powering an inclusive future, through apprenticeships
FE Voices
Apprenticeships brings benefits to both employers and apprentices, off
Apprenticeship funding band recommendation process: How to balance simplicity with flexibility
FE Voices
One of @IfATechEd’s roles is to provide recommendations to @GavinWil
Will apprenticeships still be available during and after the pandemic?
FE Voices
COVID-19: The Impact on Apprenticeships It can be challenging for youn
Only 44% SMEs planning to recruit an apprentice before May 2021
FE Voices
@IFATechEd Employer survey provides snapshot of COVID-19 impact on #ap
GCSE Results confusion must not distract from long-term inequalities in our education system
FE Voices
Today's #GCSE solutions could be next year's problems The algorithm co
Generations of talent being lost through lack of investment in early years staff
FE Voices
NEW @SUTTONTRUST REPORT CALLS FOR BETTER PAY AND CONDITIONS FOR EARLY

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4861)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page