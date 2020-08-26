 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Face masks in schools and colleges - the new rules

Details
Hits: 80
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jo Moseley is a Professional Support Lawyer at Irwin Mitchell

Yesterday, the government changed its advice about wearing face masks in schools and colleges in England. Different rules apply in Scotland, and at the time of writing, the position in Wales hasn't been announced.

The policy U-turn came after the World Health Organization and Unicef, the UN children’s agency, said those aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, “under the same conditions as adults, in particular when they cannot guarantee at least a one-metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area.”

What rules apply in Scotland?

Scottish secondary school pupils will have to wear face coverings in corridors, communal areas and school buses from Tuesday 1 September. But, there's no requirement to wear face coverings in classrooms where social distancing measures are in place.

What rules apply in England?

From Tuesday 1 September, pupils in secondary schools and colleges will have to wear masks in corridors, but only where local lockdowns are in force. Teachers and support staff will also have to wear masks in these situations.

Head teachers will also have the flexibility to impose restrictions in their schools even if they are not subject to local lockdowns. New guidance issued by the Department of Education earlier today, however suggests that this discretion is limited and will only apply to communal areas 'where social distancing cannot be safely managed' and provides the following examples:

  • where the layout of the school or college makes it particularly difficult to maintain social distancing when staff and pupils are moving around the premises
  • where on top of hygiene measures and the system of controls recommended in the full opening guidance to schoolsand FE colleges and providers, permitting the use of face coverings for staff, pupils or other visitors would provide additional confidence to parents to support a full return of pupils.

Do masks have to be worn in the classroom?

In England, the government has said that 'it will not usually be necessary to wear face coverings in the classroom, where protective measures already mean the risks are lower, and they may inhibit teaching and learning'.

In Scotland, pupils and staff can wear face coverings if they want to but new guidance says they 'will not generally be necessary in the classroom as there is greater scope for physical distancing and face coverings can have an impact on learning and teaching'. However, if adults cannot keep a two meter distance and are interacting face-to-face for a sustained period (about 15 minutes or more), face coverings should be worn.

Are there any exemptions?

In Scotland individual exemptions can be granted for health reasons, but otherwise, the guidance is obligatory for all secondary, special and grant-aided schools. Similar provisions apply in England. There are a number of people who are exempt from wearing face coverings and the government has said that it expects teachers and other staff to be sensitive to those who can't wear a mask or need to see someone's mouth in order to lip read etc.

What advice should you give to students about storing and disposing of their face masks?

Clear instructions must be provided to staff and students about how to put on, remove, store and dispose of face coverings to avoid inadvertently increasing the risks of transmission.

Safe wearing of face coverings requires cleaning of hands before and after touching – including to remove or put them on – and storing them safely in individual, sealable plastic bags between use. Where a face covering becomes damp, it should not be worn and the face covering should be replaced carefully.

Schools and colleges must ensure there are enough bins so that pupils, staff and visitors can safely get rid of disposable face masks and are able to wash their hands. 

Do you have to provide face masks?

The government says that it is 'reasonable to assume that staff and young people will now have access to face coverings due to their increasing use in wider society, and Public Health England has made available resources on how to make a simple face covering'.

However, if pupils don't have a face covering, perhaps because they can't afford one, or they've forgotten it or it's become dirty or damp, schools and colleges are expected to step in and have a 'small contingency supply' available to meet such needs. No-one should be excluded from education on the grounds that they are not wearing a face covering.

Coronavirus hasn't changed the duty of a school/college as an employer to protect their employees against health and safety risks in the workplace and they must make sure that their staff are not exposed to hazardous substances. The Health and Safety Executive has not updated its guidance on PPE to advise employers working in areas that are subject to local lockdowns. Currently, it says that ‘face coverings are not PPE as they do not protect people from work-related hazardous substances’ but can be used as a ‘precautionary measure against coronavirus’.

The HSE has also stated that PPE is only necessary in healthcare settings. Schools and colleges are not classified as clinical environments and, on the face of it, don't need to provide or pay for PPE or face coverings unless they consider them necessary as part of their own risk assessments. But that position may change and we'll let you know if the government or HSE publish any additional information about this.   

Jo Moseley is a Professional Support Lawyer at Irwin Mitchell

Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4867)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page