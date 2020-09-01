 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Julie Mills driving education in Milton Keynes for thirty years

Details
Hits: 845

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Julie Mills first day at MK College

Thirty years ago today (1 Sept) Dr Julie Mills OBE (@CEOMKCollege), first walked through the doors of Milton Keynes College (@MKCollege) 

Today she is Group Principal and CEO commanding enormous respect in the city and the wider world of education, but when she was a teenager herself such a future seemed unlikely.

Not keen on the classroom she dropped out of her sixth form college and went to work at a Job Centre dealing with unemployment benefit claimants of which there were many in the 1980s.

Deciding there must be more to life she started a day release course at Barnfield College in Luton learning to be a bookkeeper. Having achieved the then equivalent of a BTEC she enrolled on an Open University course aged twenty-one and graduated with a BASc Hons. By chance a tutor suggested she give some evening bookkeeping classes for fellow students and realised what a wonderful place the classroom could be. As fate would have it those classes were held at the school at which she had previously walked away from education.

Bitten by the bug she trained part-time as an adult education teacher and took a job with the National Association for the Care and Resettlement of Offenders (Nacro), where she taught employability skills while still teaching her evening bookkeeping classes. She moved to Milton Keynes College in 1990. Three years later she put her experience with Nacro to good use as the College’s deputy head of education at nearby Woodhill prison. Shortly after that she masterminded a bid for a contract with the Ministry of Justice to provide offender learning in multiple prisons around the country. Milton Keynes College is still one of the key contractors today looking after various institutions including the high security estate.

Dr Mills was made chief executive in 2011 and has overseen improvements whereby the College’s Ofsted rating has moved from “satisfactory” grade 3 to grade 2 “good” in 2017. The principal who gave her her first job was noted educationalist Dr Ann Limb CBE DL, who was also a great mentor for her. Dr Limb says, “I knew Julie Mills (or Glenister as she was) was a gem when I interviewed her for her first teaching role as Lecturer in Business Studies. What struck me about Julie then, as it still does today, was her natural grace and ability to get on with people, treating everyone with the same humanity, compassion, care and fairness. She helped me significantly change the culture of the College thirty years ago, turning it into a place that put students and learning at the heart of everything. Through her leadership and resilience, she has nurtured and grown a 'whole person centred' culture throughout the College and across the wider community of Milton Keynes. I feel privileged to know her, to call her a friend of thirty years and to have been able to witness how over three decades she has built magnificently on the foundations I laid during my ten years at MK College.”

New Â£2bn Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people
FE Voices
#PlanForJobs - THE CHANCELLOR @RishiSunak is set to reveal the biggest
Gillian Keegan encourages employers to sign up for apprentice cash boost
FE Voices
@GillianKeegan - Employers encouraged to sign up for apprentice cash b
DfE issue new FE reopening guidance - Sector Response
FE Voices
From this autumn, DfE expect FE providers to resume delivery so that s

Dr Mills launched the successful bid for funding for an Institute of Technology (IoT) as the lead partner in a consortium which includes Microsoft, KPMG and many others and which welcomes its first students this month. She has also involved the College in supporting plans for a university in the city (MK:U) under the aegis of Cranfield University which is also an anchor partner in the IoT project.

EDI has always been a great passion and last year she was named Principal of the Year by the National Centre for Diversity. In the same year she was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List receiving an OBE. She is a trustee of the Milton Keynes Islamic Art and Heritage charity and has been a mentor for the Black Leadership Initiative and is Chair of Women Leaders UK which aims to promote and encourage female leadership and to support diversity.

NCF Principal of the Year 2019

In her inexhaustible enthusiasm she also is a director of the MK Business Leaders Partnership and a co-owner and Director of Border Engineering Limited, a company based in Luton which was founded by her father. A passionate MK Dons fan she is a former vice-chair of the English College’s Football Association and has represented English Colleges on the FA’s Development Committee.

Dr Mills is currently Chair of Trustees for the Helena Kennedy Foundation. Baroness Kennedy QC says of her,

“Julie has been a great leader in further education and a champion of social justice. She has been a wonderful ally of the Helena Kennedy Foundation which seeks to provide financial support and mentoring to disadvantaged people pursuing education against the odds. I pay tribute to her and take my hat off for all that she has achieved with love and good wishes to a terrific woman.”

Her talents and commitment are not lost on the College’s current chair of governors, David Meadowcroft who says,

“Julie leads the College from a values-based perspective.  The College values are Julie’s values and whether she is setting the strategy or talking to individual students, she looks to inspire and motivate.   Julie is a role model in the community promoting equal opportunities for women and women in management.  Her leadership of the College inspires those around her and she takes every opportunity to support, mentor and encourage the women leaders of the future.

"It has been said many times that Julie is passionate about promoting diversity and ensuring equal opportunities for all students and I see this in action every time we work together.  This has been particularly important during the recent Covid lockdown.  Her priority was to ensure that all students, especially those who may not have access to equipment or were finding it difficult to work at home, had all the support the College could provide.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

New £2bn Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people
FE Voices
#PlanForJobs - THE CHANCELLOR @RishiSunak is set to reveal the biggest
Gillian Keegan encourages employers to sign up for apprentice cash boost
FE Voices
@GillianKeegan - Employers encouraged to sign up for apprentice cash b
DfE issue new FE reopening guidance - Sector Response
FE Voices
From this autumn, DfE expect FE providers to resume delivery so that s
Face masks in schools and colleges - the new rules
FE Voices
Yesterday, the government changed its advice about wearing face masks
The Department for Education is updating its advice on Face coverings in education
FE Voices
The World Health Organisation (WHO) published a new statement on the 2
Permanent Secretary Jonathan Slater will leave his post over ‘mutant algorithm’ exam fiasco
FE Voices
Susan Acland-Hood made Acting Permanent Secretary @EducationGovUK Jona
Apprenticeships and traineeships: August 2020 - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Coronavirus crisis has led to 47,770 fewer #apprenticeship opportu
Ofqual's Sally Collier steps down, Dame Glenys Stacey steps in as acting Chief Regulator until December 2020 - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Chief Regulator, Sally Collier, has decided that the next stage of
NFER launches report on schools' responses to Covid-19 pandemic
FE Voices
Today (1 Sept) the National Foundation for Educational Research (@TheN
Government’s ‘lost learning’ catchup plan not enough to close attainment gap say 71 per cent of teachers
FE Voices
Mental health support for the most vulnerable pupils must be prioritis
A plasterer can have just as much expertise as a fighter pilot - The path to expertise and why experts matter
FE Voices
Leading @ImperialCollege academic, @ProfKneebone, shows us the importa
47,770 lost apprenticeships due to coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
The Coronavirus crisis has led to 47,770 fewer #apprenticeship opportu

Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4887)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page