 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Adults can't get better qualifications if we don't remove the barriers to education

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

It’s brilliant to hear Alex Stevenson from the Learning & Work Institute talking about the importance of adult education, especially for essential skills like English and maths.

It is a sad fact that around one in five young people leave education without basic qualifications.

These young people will then go out into the workforce at a significant disadvantage to their peers. Given our current economic climate, we must encourage lower-skilled working-age adults who are facing redundancy and unemployment to retrain and upskill.

But disadvantaged adults face multiple barriers to education.

People with lower qualifications often have a negative experience of education and lack confidence in their ability to learn.

Educators need to think about how they can encourage adults of different backgrounds and abilities to seek out the life-changing opportunities education can provide.

To help more adults retrain and learn essential skills, we need to create more flexible learning environments that support learners on a case-by-case basis.

“UNESCO has been very clear in the past that it will only be possible to make the right to education a reality if inclusive education reaches out to all learners while respecting their diverse needs.” (UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning, 2016).

Take the apprenticeship sector, for example.

Scenarios are happening right now where apprentices have passed their end-point assessment, they can do their job, and the employer wants to hire them. However, they are unable to pass their functional skills requirement, which creates a huge barrier to their potential prospects.

Neurodiversity and unidentified learning needs can have a significant impact on a learner’s experience and achievement rates. For some learners, their difficulties with English and maths relate directly to their individual cognition and how their brain processes information.

These learners need your support.

In a 2019 report, the UK learning disability charity Mencap highlighted this issue, “Mencap recommends that the Department for Education make it a requirement for apprenticeship training providers to make available a cognitive assessment to every apprentice they think would benefit from doing such an assessment, as well as any apprentice who requests such an assessment.”

Implementing this measure would ensure that more learners with hidden learning needs receive effective and evidence-based support from starting point to end-point assessment, no matter their age or background.

At Cognassist, we have assessed around 60,000 learners, and identified approximately 30% with learning difficulties – that’s roughly one in every three people!
We measure and identify learning needs impacting literacy and numeracy, as well as six cognitive domains specific to thinking and learning.

Mutant Algorithm Exam Fiasco:
FE Voices
Commenting on @Ofqualâ€™s evidence at the Education Select Committee (
September digital route review update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager OverviewAs we all continue to work towards a new
Kickstart Job Scheme Legal Requirements - What employers need to know
FE Voices
Yesterday (2 Sept), the Kickstart job scheme opened to help get young

But many adult learners will require more tailored support which may include English or maths exemptions if they are to succeed, something highlighted in the Maynard Report of 2016.

Wherever possible, we want to support learners to achieve their functional skills.

Many education providers offer these support provisions as standard to help more learners receive the full benefit of their education.

Without this help, it’s very possible we are doing these learners a disservice and preventing them from reaching their full potential.

Cognitive assessments can have an equal impact in adult education.

Marina GazeAs Marina Gaze, the former Ofsted FE and Skills Director, explains,

“Many adults, who will be seeking training to help them upskill and get back into work, will not have a track record of success in education and will likely come from low-income backgrounds. These adults will identify at similar rates to apprentices, and will, therefore, need support to achieve.”

Education providers have always recognised and responded to their duty to give every learner an equal chance of success. Yet now, with the economic fall-out from coronavirus, this duty has become even more complex to achieve.

There are practical steps organisations can take to continue to respond and level up our workforce.

To learn how you can drive positive change at this critical moment, download our free "Levelling up our workforce through cognition technology: How to increase opportunities and remove barriers for adults in education" whitepaper.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New £2bn Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people
FE Voices
#PlanForJobs - THE CHANCELLOR @RishiSunak is set to reveal the biggest
Gillian Keegan encourages employers to sign up for apprentice cash boost
FE Voices
@GillianKeegan - Employers encouraged to sign up for apprentice cash b
Mutant Algorithm Exam Fiasco:
FE Voices
Commenting on @Ofqual’s evidence at the Education Select Committee (
September digital route review update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager OverviewAs we all continue to work towards a new
DfE issue new FE reopening guidance - Sector Response
FE Voices
From this autumn, DfE expect FE providers to resume delivery so that s
Kickstart Job Scheme Legal Requirements - What employers need to know
FE Voices
Yesterday (2 Sept), the Kickstart job scheme opened to help get young
Permanent Secretary Jonathan Slater will leave his post over ‘mutant algorithm’ exam fiasco
FE Voices
Susan Acland-Hood made Acting Permanent Secretary @EducationGovUK Jona
Julie Mills driving education in Milton Keynes for thirty years
FE Voices
Thirty years ago today (1 Sept) Dr Julie Mills OBE (@CEOMKCollege), fi
Apprenticeships and traineeships: August 2020 - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Coronavirus crisis has led to 47,770 fewer #apprenticeship opportu
NFER launches report on schools' responses to Covid-19 pandemic
FE Voices
Today (1 Sept) the National Foundation for Educational Research (@TheN
A plasterer can have just as much expertise as a fighter pilot - The path to expertise and why experts matter
FE Voices
Leading @ImperialCollege academic, @ProfKneebone, shows us the importa
47,770 lost apprenticeships due to coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
The Coronavirus crisis has led to 47,770 fewer #apprenticeship opportu

Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4895)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page