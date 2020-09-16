 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

National return to school must be cyber safe as well as Covid-secure

Details
Hits: 621

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Max Heinemeyer, Director of Threat Hunting, Darktrace

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen organizations across the board face up to an increased volume of cyber-threats – and the education sector is no exception. We’ve been warned about universities which might soon hold the keys to a vaccine being targeted, and witnessed prominent universities such as York, Northumbria and most recently Newcastle University fall victim to attacks which halt their ability to provide education to students.

Yet the recent news about an attack against several Leeds-based sixth-form colleges should serve as a wake-up call to the education sector at large. Clearly no educational institution is too big or too small to become the target of hackers wreaking havoc and disruption – and while schools focus on creating a Covid-safe environment for their students, they must also turn their attention to building cyber resilience.

Throughout the uncertainty of the pandemic, the creativity that the teaching community has shown is phenomenal and their flexibility and professionalism has not gone unnoticed by the world. Extraordinary action has been taken across the board to keep learning alive virtually, with students attending school and university in record numbers via online EdTech platforms.

Cutting edge technology will similarly facilitate the return to school, from thermal imaging cameras which measure the body temperature of students to individual contact tracing apps for every school. Yet this digital transformation opens new doors for cyber criminals as every new device becomes a new entry point for attack, and schools must adopt cyber security controls that are as sophisticated as these technologies.

The reality is that hackers see the education sector as a soft underbelly lacking in cyber maturity and this has only been exaggerated over the pandemic. In the eye of a storm, hackers know that schools and colleges cannot afford more disruption to students’ learning and are therefore more likely to pay a ransom.

Embracing innovation in the education sector has not been limited to new ways of learning or controlling infection rates within schools. In response to the growing cyber-threat, we have seen a number of institutions across the education sector turn to artificial intelligence to automatically stop cyber-threats across their dynamic and often porous digital systems. The International Baccalaureate and Eton College are just two examples of organizations trusting AI to fight back against cyber-threats and stop them from escalating – whether that be a malicious email or a compromise in the cloud.

Second wave of unemployment: We may be in the eye of the storm, with worse to come
FE Voices
#LMI - This @LearnWorkUK briefing sets out analysis of @ONS #LabourMar
Redundancies soar and unemployment rises while millions go back to work -
FE Voices
UK labour market: September 2020 @ONS The ONS figures showed a 695,000
Financial sustainability of colleges in England: Nearly half have needed Government intervention
FE Voices
#FEReform - Today (16 Sept), the National Audit Office (@NAOorguk) rep

These schools are using what has been coined the ‘immune system approach’ to cyber defence, letting AI learn what is normal for their networks and constantly re-learn as children attend classes remotely or return to school buildings. The AI then responds to deviations from this normal as they emerge, halting hackers in their tracks before harm can be done.

Having AI fight back on their behalf means educators can continue to provide vital education and support, be it virtually or inside the school building.

Technology is ensuring that our students can continue their educational development during and beyond the crisis – but it is also keeping the systems they rely on and their personal data safe from compromise. As educators think hard about which innovations will facilitate a Covid-safe return to school, they must also consider which technologies will make them cyber resilient. For many schools, AI has proven to be the answer.

Max Heinemeyer, Director of Threat Hunting, Darktrace

You may also be interested in these articles:

Second wave of unemployment: We may be in the eye of the storm, with worse to come
FE Voices
#LMI - This @LearnWorkUK briefing sets out analysis of @ONS #LabourMar
Implementing an immersive learning approach to to offset the disruption created by Covid-19
FE Voices
Like many other FE institutions, we have faced testing times over the
The long shadow of deprivation: Differences in opportunities across England
FE Voices
A socially mobile country provides equal opportunities for everyone, a
Redundancies soar and unemployment rises while millions go back to work -
FE Voices
UK labour market: September 2020 @ONS The ONS figures showed a 695,000
I want to see universities end their preoccupation with three-year degrees and offer far more higher technical qualifications and apprenticeships
FE Voices
A system of higher technical educationIn order to create a fairer, mor
Show young people the vital role the social care sector plays to solve its acute skills crisis
FE Voices
New government incentives to recruit apprentices into the social care
Team UK Line Up Announced For EuroSkills Competition in Graz 2021
FE Voices
Team UK (@WorldSkillsUK) Announced 14 Competitors For #EuroSkills Comp
Inspirational special school sets out to buck employment trends
FE Voices
The latest report published by the Edge Foundation follows the journey
Younger workers far more likely to seek career change in Covid-19 recession
FE Voices
One in four employees aged 16-34 are currently considering a new caree
People, data and impact at the Apprenticeship Service
FE Voices
Engaging directly through digital channels @ESFAdigital An exciting ch
Self isolation legal advice for schools and colleges dealing with outbreaks
FE Voices
@JoMoseley1 from @irwinmitchell shares some legal advice for schools a
Financial sustainability of colleges in England: Nearly half have needed Government intervention
FE Voices
#FEReform - Today (16 Sept), the National Audit Office (@NAOorguk) rep

Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Kirklees College
Kirklees College has published a new article: Kirklees College welcomes students to its KC Community 1 hour 9 minutes ago
Prepare to Achieve
Prepare to Achieve has published a new article: Announcing, the winner of Best Health and Social Care EPA Organisation 2020 1 hour 10 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 41 minutes ago

The education and training professionals survey: Insights from FE providers and individual teaching staff and leade… https://t.co/Ay4eXacipT
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4928)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page