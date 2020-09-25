 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Update on senior leader review (25 September 2020)

Details
Hits: 115
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

We would like to thank all of the employers on our trailblazer group for the impressive progress they have made with the revised new level seven senior leader apprenticeship.

Following the approval of the revised apprenticeship standard, they have now submitted a revised end-point assessment (EPA) plan for approval. This consists of updated assessment methods, remapping of the knowledge, skills and behaviours to these methods and clear grading descriptors to ensure consistency for end-point assessment.

Development of the revised standard follows a request from the Secretary of State for Education for a review of the standard.

Part of the approvals process is a further public consultation on the EPA plan. If you wish to feedback on the plan you can do this via this link https://www.instituteforapprenticeships.org/developing-new-apprenticeships/apprenticeship-standard-consultations/

The consultation will close on 28 September.

The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:

 ActionDateStatus
1IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard16-27 MarchCompleted
2Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard18 MarchCompleted
3Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard23 March - 3 AprilCompleted
4Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard8-29 AprilCompleted
5Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support30 April – 4 MayCompleted
6Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard5 MayCompleted
7Finalise occupational standard6-19 MayCompleted
8Final checks of standard and submission19-20 MayCompleted
9Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard27 May – 5 JuneCompleted
10Institute consultation on the submitted occupational standard27 May – 10 JuneCompleted
11Outcome of occupational standard approval process6 – 10 JulyCompleted
12Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard6 - 17 JulyCompleted
13Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation17 – 31 JulyCompleted
14Revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors6 - 17 JulyCompleted
15Draft EPA and review undertaken by Education Advisor20-31 JulyCompleted
16Finalisation of EPA plan and costings31 July – 23 AugustCompleted
17Final checks of EPA plan and costings26 August – 16 SeptemberCompleted
18Outcome of EPA plan approval process2 – 6 October
19Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding bandOctober - November
20Apprenticeship standard approved for deliveryNovember - December*

*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

Rishi Sunak unveils governmentâ€™s plan to protect jobs and support businesses over the coming months
FE Voices
@RISHISUNAK #PLANFORJOBS - CHANCELLOR OUTLINES WINTER ECONOMY PLAN Cen
Level 4-5 Technical Education and the 16-18 System
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms In early July, the Education Secretary Gav
Chancellor fails to take action to protect those hardest hit by Covid
FE Voices
The Chancellor @RishiSunak announced some action to preserve jobs toda

You may also be interested in these articles:

Rishi Sunak unveils government’s plan to protect jobs and support businesses over the coming months
FE Voices
@RISHISUNAK #PLANFORJOBS - CHANCELLOR OUTLINES WINTER ECONOMY PLAN Cen
Level 4-5 Technical Education and the 16-18 System
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms In early July, the Education Secretary Gav
Higher Technical Education: An Alternative to Full-Time Three-Year Degrees
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms The forthcoming white paper presents a onc
Rediscovering the ‘Employment and Part-Time Higher Technical Education’ Model
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms Secretaries of State always like to claim
Changing your story as an educator
FE Voices
#EYPEN - Change the Story I often sit with a book or an academic journ
Which Sectors Have Seen the Biggest Declines and Increases in Job Vacancies?
FE Voices
Shedding Light on the Labour Market #LMI This is the first in a regula
We will ensure that schools, colleges and universities stay open
FE Voices
We will ensure that schools, colleges and universities stay open - bec
Introducing the first annual Apprentice panel survey report
FE Voices
@IfATechEd's first annual #Apprentice panel survey report It gives me
A New National Post-16 Education and Skills Strategy
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms - Five Points of Consensus @AoC_Info AoC a
Chancellor fails to take action to protect those hardest hit by Covid
FE Voices
The Chancellor @RishiSunak announced some action to preserve jobs toda
Inspections are set to resume - are you “Ofsted ready”?
FE Voices
Ofsted. The word alone is enough to strike fear into the hearts of man
Government must act now to prevent record levels of unemployed young people after furlough ends
FE Voices
Government must create #1000opportunities a day for young people to av

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4960)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page