JETS: Hundreds of thousands of job seekers set to benefit from new employment programme

Nation's job hunt #JETS off

Hundreds of thousands of job seekers are set to benefit from a new employment programme launching today (Monday 5 October 2020).

JETS (Job Entry Targeted Support) is backed by a £238 million investment and is dedicated to supporting those left jobless due to Covid-19.

Targeting those out of work for three months, JETS will see the Department for Work and Pensions ramp up support for claimants to ensure those put forward for the scheme have access to tailored, flexible support to quickly get back into employment. The new programme will see a number of providers offer a range of help, including specialist advice on how people can move into growing sectors, as well as CV and interview coaching.

The programme will also give job hunters the boost they need to return to employment through an action plan agreed with their personal Work Coach, peer support and opportunities to build their skills.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey said:

"JETS will give recently unemployed people the helping hand they need to get back into work, boosting the prospects of more than a quarter of a million people across Britain.

"We have provided unprecedented support for jobs during the pandemic, including through furlough and subsidising the incomes of the self-employed, doing all we can to protect peoples’ livelihoods - but sadly not every job can be saved.

"This scheme will help those left out of work as a result of Covid-19, and is one strand of our wider Plan for Jobs which will also support young people onto the jobs ladder through Kickstart, offer the training needed to pivot into new roles through our Sector Based Work Academy Programme and prepare people for getting back into work."

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said:

"Our unprecedented support has protected millions of livelihoods and businesses since the start of the pandemic, but I’ve always been clear that we can’t save every job.

"I’ve spoken about the damaging effects of being out of work, but through JETS we will provide fresh opportunities to those that have sadly lost their jobs, to ensure that nobody is left without hope."

Shaw Trust’s CEO, Chris Luck, said:

"Shaw Trust is pleased to build on its partnership with DWP in the new Job Entry Targeted Support programme. Shaw Trust has the skill, experience and capacity to help the thousands of people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. We aim to help participants return to work as swiftly as possible, as the first few months are critical in preventing long-term unemployment.

"As a social enterprise we are committed to maximising social value for those we support in our programmes, our commissioners and ultimately the tax payer."

JETS takes off in a number of counties today, with more areas following later this month and Scotland early next year.

The new multi-million-pound programme is part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs, and follows the launch of the £2billion Kickstart scheme which will create thousands of new high quality jobs for young people.

To deliver the Plan, DWP is recruiting an additional 13,500 Work Coaches, doubling the total number to 27,000 this financial year.

At their fingertips will be a range of opportunities that will help jobseekers improve their chances at securing their next job. Sector based work programmes – or SWAPs – will be particularly relevant at supporting people to move between industries, allowing them to find work in sectors that are growing and hiring.

Work and Health Programme (WHP) Job Entry: Targeted Support (JETS) will provide employment support to Universal Credit (UC) All Work related Requirements (AWRR) and New Style Jobseekers Allowance (JSA) claimants who have been unemployed for at least 13 weeks.

Please find below launch dates of JETS in counties across the UK:

Live 5 October 2020

Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland

North East England

Staffordshire and Derbyshire

Durham and Tees Valley

North East Yorkshire and the Humber

Northumberland, Tyne and Wear

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

North West England

Cheshire

Cumbria and Lancashire

Merseyside

Southern England

Avon, Somerset and Gloucestershire

Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire

Devon and Cornwall

Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire and Isle of Wight

Surrey and Sussex

Wales

North and Mid Wales

South East Wales

South West Wales

London

South London

West London

Live 19 October 2020

Birmingham and Solihull

Central

Black Country

Leicestershire and Northamptonshire

Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland

Greater Manchester

Mercia

Staffordshire and Derbyshire

Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire

Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire

London / Home Counties

East Anglia

Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire

Essex

Kent

Surrey and Sussex

Central London

East London

South London

West London

North London

Live 26th October 2020

East London

North London

South London