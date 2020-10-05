JETS: Hundreds of thousands of job seekers set to benefit from new employment programme

Nation's job hunt #JETS off
Hundreds of thousands of job seekers are set to benefit from a new employment programme launching today (Monday 5 October 2020).
JETS (Job Entry Targeted Support) is backed by a £238 million investment and is dedicated to supporting those left jobless due to Covid-19.
Targeting those out of work for three months, JETS will see the Department for Work and Pensions ramp up support for claimants to ensure those put forward for the scheme have access to tailored, flexible support to quickly get back into employment. The new programme will see a number of providers offer a range of help, including specialist advice on how people can move into growing sectors, as well as CV and interview coaching.
The programme will also give job hunters the boost they need to return to employment through an action plan agreed with their personal Work Coach, peer support and opportunities to build their skills.
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey said:
"JETS will give recently unemployed people the helping hand they need to get back into work, boosting the prospects of more than a quarter of a million people across Britain.
"We have provided unprecedented support for jobs during the pandemic, including through furlough and subsidising the incomes of the self-employed, doing all we can to protect peoples’ livelihoods - but sadly not every job can be saved.
"This scheme will help those left out of work as a result of Covid-19, and is one strand of our wider Plan for Jobs which will also support young people onto the jobs ladder through Kickstart, offer the training needed to pivot into new roles through our Sector Based Work Academy Programme and prepare people for getting back into work."
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said:
"Our unprecedented support has protected millions of livelihoods and businesses since the start of the pandemic, but I’ve always been clear that we can’t save every job.
"I’ve spoken about the damaging effects of being out of work, but through JETS we will provide fresh opportunities to those that have sadly lost their jobs, to ensure that nobody is left without hope."
Shaw Trust’s CEO, Chris Luck, said:
"Shaw Trust is pleased to build on its partnership with DWP in the new Job Entry Targeted Support programme. Shaw Trust has the skill, experience and capacity to help the thousands of people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. We aim to help participants return to work as swiftly as possible, as the first few months are critical in preventing long-term unemployment.
"As a social enterprise we are committed to maximising social value for those we support in our programmes, our commissioners and ultimately the tax payer."
JETS takes off in a number of counties today, with more areas following later this month and Scotland early next year.
The new multi-million-pound programme is part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs, and follows the launch of the £2billion Kickstart scheme which will create thousands of new high quality jobs for young people.
To deliver the Plan, DWP is recruiting an additional 13,500 Work Coaches, doubling the total number to 27,000 this financial year.
At their fingertips will be a range of opportunities that will help jobseekers improve their chances at securing their next job. Sector based work programmes – or SWAPs – will be particularly relevant at supporting people to move between industries, allowing them to find work in sectors that are growing and hiring.
Work and Health Programme (WHP) Job Entry: Targeted Support (JETS) will provide employment support to Universal Credit (UC) All Work related Requirements (AWRR) and New Style Jobseekers Allowance (JSA) claimants who have been unemployed for at least 13 weeks.
Please find below launch dates of JETS in counties across the UK:
Live 5 October 2020
- Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland
North East England
- Staffordshire and Derbyshire
- Durham and Tees Valley
- North East Yorkshire and the Humber
- Northumberland, Tyne and Wear
- South Yorkshire
- West Yorkshire
- North West England
- Cheshire
- Cumbria and Lancashire
- Merseyside
Southern England
-
Avon, Somerset and Gloucestershire
-
Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire
-
Devon and Cornwall
-
Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire and Isle of Wight
-
Surrey and Sussex
Wales
-
North and Mid Wales
-
South East Wales
-
South West Wales
London
-
South London
-
West London
Live 19 October 2020
-
Birmingham and Solihull
-
Central
-
Black Country
-
Leicestershire and Northamptonshire
-
Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland
-
Greater Manchester
-
Mercia
-
Staffordshire and Derbyshire
-
Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire
-
Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire
London / Home Counties
-
East Anglia
-
Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire
-
Essex
-
Kent
-
Surrey and Sussex
-
Central London
-
East London
-
South London
-
West London
-
North London
Live 26th October 2020
-
East London
-
North London
-
South London