 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Majority of young workers have been furloughed, but biggest rise in unemployment among older workers

Details
Hits: 76

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

The Demographics of #Furlough and Claimant Counts: Shedding Light on the Labour Market #LMI 

This is the second in a regular fortnightly series we are running with Emsi, the Labour Market Insight specialists, whereby they take a look at interesting trends and developments in the labour market, particularly those that are directly connected with the ongoing disruption in the economy.

Over the past few months, we've been trying to build up a picture of what is happening in the labour market by taking Government data releases, and drilling down into the details to find the sorts of granular insights that can offer us some clues as to what is taking place. For example, we recently looked at Furlough by sector and Claimant Counts in terms of local geographies, but another way we can look at this data is through the lens of age and sex.

Beginning with Furlough, the interactive chart below looks at the percentage of eligible employments that were furloughed, up to the end of July, which is the latest data available. What we've done is to break this down into age and sex demographics, and there are a number of main points that the data brings out:

  • The percentage of males on furlough was higher than the percentage of females in every age group bar one, and in most categories it was at least 5% more.
  • The one group which had a higher proportion of females on furlough was 16-17 year-olds, although the actual numbers in this bracket are obviously far smaller than any of the others.
  • Those in the younger age groups were much more likely to be furloughed, with 63% of all 16-17 year-olds and 45% of all 18-24 year-olds on the scheme.

Moving on to Claimant Counts, again we've put together an interactive chart below, which splits the data in terms of age and sex to look at the percentage increase in numbers since the start of the year, through to August. There are a number of points of interest highlighted in the chart:

  • In terms of differences between the sexes, the most significant rises have been for males. To put this into an overall context, whilst total Claimant Counts for both sexes have risen by 124%, the increase for males has been 130% compared to 116% for females.
  • The most significant increases in terms of age have been 25-29 year-old males (rise of 152%), 30-34 year-old males (147%), and 18-24 year-old females (141%).
  • The age groups with the lowest increases are 16-17 year-olds (although the numbers are very small in comparison with the others), and 60-64 year-olds.

Watch out for the next piece in this regular series on 21st October.

To find out more about how the crisis is affecting your local area, contact Emsi for more info.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution must be underpinned by the Fourth Educational Revolution
FE Voices
On Monday 20th August Andy Haldane talked of a â€˜hollowing outâ€™ of
JETS: Hundreds of thousands of job seekers set to benefit from new employment programme
FE Voices
Nation's job hunt #JETS off Hundreds of thousands of job seekers are s
Cobra-style Action Needed To Save â€˜lost Generationâ€™ Of Young People
FE Voices
Todayâ€™s young people face becoming a â€œlost generationâ€ unless th

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Fourth Industrial Revolution must be underpinned by the Fourth Educational Revolution
FE Voices
On Monday 20th August Andy Haldane talked of a ‘hollowing out’ of
JETS: Hundreds of thousands of job seekers set to benefit from new employment programme
FE Voices
Nation's job hunt #JETS off Hundreds of thousands of job seekers are s
Remote end-point assessments – there’s no need to be afraid
FE Voices
In the list of common phobias, examination and assessment nerves rates
PM’s plans for skills “the right first step” but more support will be needed
FE Voices
The Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, announced today (29
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Education Secretary outlines new measures to help more people get the skills they need to get ahead
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson outlines new measures to help more people get the ski
Bigger Better Bolder - What should the Future of FE look like?
FE Voices
At @ukEdge we have been keen to keep the discussion going on how we ca
Colleges need investment and support, but with the right backing we are ready to deliver on the Prime Minister’s skills speech
FE Voices
@WCollegeGroup CEO welcomes @BorisJohnson's Lifetime Skills Guarantee
Gillian Keegan pledges to eliminate racism and to address racial inequalities in FE
FE Voices
#BlackHistoryMonth - Black @FELeadership Group (BFELG) welcomes the De
Boris' Lifetime Skills Guarantee is a welcome shot in the arm for the UK’s further education sector
FE Voices
@CoventryCollege preparing for acceleration of high student demand fro
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Creative thinking needed to address vast skills and jobs challenges that lie ahead
FE Voices
Following the Government "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" announcement that
Small firms welcome skills announcement from PM and Migration Advisory Committee
FE Voices
Responding to the Prime Minister’s "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" speec
Cobra-style Action Needed To Save ‘lost Generation’ Of Young People
FE Voices
Today’s young people face becoming a “lost generation” unless th

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4989)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page