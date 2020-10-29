Oli de Botton named as Chief Executive of The Careers & Enterprise Company

Oli joins The Careers & Enterprise Company from his position as Headteacher and co-founder of School 21 in Stratford, East London. School 21 is a nationally recognised school that has pioneered new ways of working with employers - including introducing extended work projects for all Year 10s and 12s. The school puts enterprise and work readiness at the heart of its curriculum and combines outstanding leadership with innovative ways of teaching and interacting with students.

Oli was one of the first cohort of Teach First teachers in 2003. He has been Head of Sixth form and Assistant Headteacher in previous roles and has worked in education policy and strategy as a government education advisor.

The Careers & Enterprise Company was established in 2015 as a national strategic body to help inspire and prepare young people for the world of work. It works with over 80% of secondary schools and colleges in England, to help them deliver excellent careers education for their students. Its work is backed by over 250 Cornerstone Employers including BAE Systems, Kier and Rolls Royce, working locally with schools and colleges in the most disadvantaged areas.

The Careers & Enterprise Company is chaired by Christine Hodgson CBE, Chairman, Severn Trent and includes the Rt Hon Baroness Nicky Morgan of Cotes, on its board.

Christine Hodgson, The Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC) Chairman, said:

“The Careers & Enterprise Company is delighted to appoint Oli de Botton as its new CEO. We are fortunate to have found a leader and innovator who is anchored in our mission to inspire and prepare young people for the rapidly changing world of work.

“Oli was chosen because of his impressive breadth of experience across education, and his proven commitment to helping young people from all backgrounds to make the most of their talents.

“We look forward to bringing the formidable leadership and vision Oli has given to School 21, into the next phase of our work including our continued role, working with schools and colleges, employers and the careers sector, to adapt quickly to young people’s needs at this vital time.

“Oli joins us at a time when we are more determined than ever to support young people through the challenging environment we face as a consequence of coronavirus.”

Oli de Botton, said:

“It is a real privilege to be joining The Careers & Enterprise Company. I have seen first-hand the impact of its work, through the powerful relationships it develops between schools, colleges, employers and local agencies, and the real difference it makes to the lives of young people.

“The Careers & Enterprise Company has achieved rapid progress in its first five years and I want to help build on that momentum to ensure that every young person, regardless of their background, can realise their potential and make their mark in the world.

“I look forward to working with The Careers & Enterprise Company’s brilliant partners and to be part of their resolute determination to respond to what young people will need as they transition from education into the world of work.”

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills at the Department for Education, said:

“I welcome Oli de Botton’s appointment to The Careers & Enterprise Company. He brings strong expertise from his achievements at School 21, including a focus on supporting young people from the most disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Good careers education is absolutely vital for young people to learn about the world of work and choose a route that is best suited to their skills and talents.

“We very much look forward to continuing our partnership with The Careers & Enterprise Company, under Oli’s leadership, and in its important role making sure the next generation fulfil their potential and go on to secure great careers.”

John Yarham, Deputy CEO, has been the Interim CEO during Claudia Harris’ period of maternity leave and since her resignation in July. John will continue to lead the organisation until Oli takes up the role, and then resume his position as Deputy CEO.