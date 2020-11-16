 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How to look after your employees mental health during the second lockdown

Details
Hits: 333
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
David Price, CEO of Health Assured

We’ve entered a second lockdown. It’s not quite as strict as the first one, back in March, but still. Even the word—lockdown—feels quite negative.

A lot of people were beginning to feel better, mentally, recently. But for many, being thrown back into a lockdown could result in anxiety, stress and depression rearing their ugly heads again. 

Some of your employees may struggle. But there are things you can do to help:

Recommend routine

The problem with lockdown is the complete disruption of routines. Work, childcare, shopping—everything is affected, and everything has changed. This can lead to feeling a bit directionless and at a loose end, trying to find ways to stave off the creeping boredom. 

If people are working from home—or even furloughed— advise them to work out a plan and structure their time. Get up at the same time each day, take lunch and breaks at the same time each day. Establish that routine as a habit.  

Fight boredom whenever it arises

A lot of the negativity of lockdown comes from getting bored and frustrated. The vast expanses of empty time that stretch out ahead of you can seem a bit daunting.  

Establishing routines, as outlined above, helps. But while that’s a reactive way to stay mentally healthy. A proactive way is to find things to do, things that’ll melt the time away and keep people occupied.  

Start some healthy competition in your staff—step counters, or language lessons using a free app like Duolingo. The important part is to make sure their minds are kept whirring away.

Use the resources available

Now is the perfect time to embrace an employee assistance programme. When uncertainty is in the air, the friendly, actionable, confidential counselling and advice are just what people need. An EAP reduces stress and anxiety and helps employees live healthier, happier lives.

Make sure to communicate to employees about your EAP—and if you don’t yet have one, make enquiries as soon as possible. 

Reach out

It’s not just employees who may struggle—you yourself could be feeling the worry.

Talk to friends and family as often as possible, via the phone, online and video call. Maybe this is an excellent time to sit and write a letter? Letters are sent less and less, but they can mean a lot when isolated.

David Price, CEO of Health Assured

Celebrating Talent and Diversity - BAME Apprenticeship Awards 2020
FE Voices
Last Wednesday evening the sector came together to recognise and celeb
As the UK faces prospect of double-dip recession, FastFutures is set to help more young people into employment
FE Voices
Online skills and mentoring programme aimed to prevent â€˜lost generat
The Rise of Digital: The most significant change to the way we work in living memory
FE Voices
Reflections of Business Development Director @AydenSims... The last fe

You may also be interested in these articles:

Celebrating Talent and Diversity - BAME Apprenticeship Awards 2020
FE Voices
Last Wednesday evening the sector came together to recognise and celeb
As the UK faces prospect of double-dip recession, FastFutures is set to help more young people into employment
FE Voices
Online skills and mentoring programme aimed to prevent ‘lost generat
Uni students will have one week to get home for Christmas with 'Student Travel Window' - Sector Response
FE Voices
Christmas guidance set out for university students by @educationgovu
Supporting brain-injured students during the pandemic
FE Voices
#ThinkDifferently - Disabled students make up a significant proportion
Reallocate apprentice funds to colleges to offer students a ‘plan B’
FE Voices
@AoC_info are calling for apprentice funds to be reallocated to colleg
What are the new rules on the extended furlough scheme?
FE Voices
Last week, the Chancellor @RishiSunak announced that the Coronavirus J
The Rise of Digital: The most significant change to the way we work in living memory
FE Voices
Reflections of Business Development Director @AydenSims... The last fe
Weak labour market figures driven by continued fall in hiring and spare capacity
FE Voices
UK labour market: November 2020 – more measures needed to support jo
Inject at least an extra £1.3 billion a year into adult education to tackle the unemployment crisis
FE Voices
The Social Market Foundation (@SMFthinktank) says that a “disastrous
Major review by education sector leaders recommends series of changes to make university admissions fairer and more transparent
FE Voices
@UniversitiesUK proposes switch to post-qualifications admissions (#PQ
Will the £95k cap on public sector exit payments impact on schools and colleges?
FE Voices
On Wednesday 4 November, the Restriction of Public Sector Exit Payment
Focus on graduate pay as an indicator of institutional quality is sexist in its implications and effects
FE Voices
The Higher Education Policy Institute (@HEPI_news) has published a new

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5110)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page