 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Disability & Creating Opportunity

Details
Hits: 638

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Youth Ambassador Chair, Harvey Morton

Youth Ambassador Chair, Harvey Morton welcomed our attendees to our Disability & Creating Opportunities session, the second session of our week long Symposium series. This session was supported by Rabia Lemahieu, Disability and Skills Manager at Disability Rights UK, Kim Forsythe, This-Ability Project Manager, Humber LP, Susie Pearson-Giddings, Head of early careers, St James’ Place and Youth Ambassadors Arron and Ella. 

This session aimed to give a better understanding of the issues being faced by young people with disabilities accessing the labour market as well as sharing best practice to support more young people with disabilities in to work. 

The 2020 Youth Voice Census tells us that young people with additional needs are less likely to get employability support and are at least 10% less confident that they will be able to secure meaningful employment when compared to their non disabled peers. 

The challenge: 

Disabled young people are facing a real challenge, especially since the pandemic, everything has been impacted form education, work and independence. 

Key facts: 

  • 8% of children are disabled
  • 19% of working age adults (16-64) are disabled -7.7million
  • In 2019, there were 53.2% disabled people employed compared with 81.8% for non-disabled people
  • In 2018/19, 11.8% (46,000) of apprenticeship starts were learners with learning difficulties and/or disabilities
  • The proportion of disabled people with no qualifications is nearly three times that of non-disabled people
  • Disabled people earn less
  • On average life costs £500 a month more if disabled
  • Young disabled people aged 16–24 are more likely than other groups to end up not in employment, education or training (NEET)

The rate of young people disabled people living in poverty is 6% higher than for non disabled young people. Young Disabled people aged 16 - 24 were more likely to end up NEET, become homeless, have mental health issues and are overrepresented in the criminal justice system. 

The opportunity

Through the session we heard from employers, practitioners and young people on what can be done to create more quality opportunities for young disabled people. A clear message was that most organisations are on a journey to improve their opportunities and support for disabled people but recognising good practice and the need to lean into expert organisations is a fundamental step.

  • Use the tools available : Supported internships and access to work programmes
  • Bring employers and expert organisations together who can share their good practice and support one another
  • Co-Create programmes and opportunities with people that have experience of disability and additional needs
  • Make the most of the free disability awareness training that is available, supporting colleagues within the business who will be colleagues to young disabled workers is fundamental
  • Put in place a dedicated mentor for the young person who has the time to get to know them at an individual level and support and champion their needs
  • Be honest about what you can and cannot do, make sure it is done well and not tokenistic
  • Do not be afraid to ask questions that will lead to a better understanding and better organisational change

Laura-Jane Rawlings CEO of Youth Employment UK

Spending Review 2020: Good marks on support to find work, more to do on raising demand
FE Voices
There were two big labour market priorities for the Chancellor today:
Letâ€™s â€˜build back betterâ€™ on post-Covid digital transformation
FE Voices
Speaking alongside Universities Minister at the Foundation for Science
Genuinely level up by giving skills powers to local areas, says think tank
FE Voices
New research from think tank @wearenewlocal and @FETforL finds: Local

You may also be interested in these articles:

Now is the time to improve SEN-D home to school transport
FE Voices
Home-to-school transport is vital support for families raising childre
Spending Review 2020: Good marks on support to find work, more to do on raising demand
FE Voices
There were two big labour market priorities for the Chancellor today:
Let’s ‘build back better’ on post-Covid digital transformation
FE Voices
Speaking alongside Universities Minister at the Foundation for Science
Measuring the Chancellor’s Spending Review against five key tests
FE Voices
#SR20 - @RishiSunak’s words ring hollow as less is spent on #Levelli
5 steps to incorporate comprehensive skills training into your cloud initiatives
FE Voices
Research conducted recently by independent consultancy, Public First,
Genuinely level up by giving skills powers to local areas, says think tank
FE Voices
New research from think tank @wearenewlocal and @FETforL finds: Local
Growing Level 4 and 5 Technical Education from a small-scale to large-scale system
FE Voices
New @CForLearning paper on moving from small-scale to large scale part
Invest £5 billion over next four years in employment support to tackle long-term unemployment
FE Voices
@LearnWorkUK project that long-term unemployment, could rise fivefold
People will lose jobs, and find their skills are no longer in demand, but hope is on the horizon
FE Voices
The scale of the challenge for adult job seekers As we approach the fe
Machine learning used for smart job market map to support people into work in uncertain times
FE Voices
@nesta_uk and @jpmorgan report: Mapping Career Causeways: Supporting w
Unconditional Uni Offers Damage Workplace Diversity
FE Voices
Reform is needed in the way in which students are allocated university
£100 billion capital spending including infrastructure to drive UK’s recovery and support jobs
FE Voices
Delivering the #SR20 Spending Review, @RishiSunak said his immediate p

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 10 minutes ago

RT @FENews: #SkillsWorldLIVE is now live: @TomBewick will be joined by special guests @mimsdavies IS LIVE right now... live and direct from…
View Original Tweet

FE News Editor
FE News Editor has published a new article: 9 virtual festive office Christmas party ideas you and your team will enjoy, according to events expert 4 hours 2 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Students give Welsh woodland and water quality project a boost 4 hours 6 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5137)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page