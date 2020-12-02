 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students to be offered testing for Covid when they return to university after festive period

Details
Hits: 639
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
students

Universities asked to stagger returns over five weeks to ensure safety of students and staff 

Students will be asked to stagger their return to universities after Christmas to help protect those around them and reduce transmission of Covid-19, the Government has announced today (2 December).

New guidance published by the Department for Education will set out how higher education providers should manage student returns over a five-week period according to the following:

  • From 4 - 18 January, medical students, those on placements or practical courses with a need for in-person teaching should return in line with their planned start dates. 
  • The remaining courses should be offered online from the beginning of term so students can continue their studies from home. 
  • From 25 January, all other students should start to return gradually over a two-week period, and by 7 February all students are expected to have returned.  

All students should be offered Covid tests when they return to university to help identify and isolate those who are asymptomatic but could spread the virus. All universities will be offered testing facilities to give students two lateral flow tests, three days apart, with results turned around within an hour to help control the spread of the virus.  

These measures will be crucial to manage returns carefully and protect students, staff and local communities while reducing disruption to education.

The Government has also announced a one-off fund of up to £20 million to help students most in need of support in these exceptional circumstances.

Michelle Donelan 100x100Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said:     

“The health and wellbeing of students, staff and local communities is always our primary concern and this plan will enable a safer return for all students. But we must do this in a way which minimises the risk of transmission. 

“I know students have had to make sacrifices this year and have faced a number of challenges, but this staggered return will help to protect students, staff and communities. 

“It is so important students have the support they need to continue their education, which is why we are providing up to £20m funding for those facing hardship in these exceptional times.”

Matthew Hancock 100x100Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: 

“We must use every tool at our disposal to stop the spread of the virus and help reduce the risks around students travelling back home this Christmas. Using new technology and the additional capacity we have built, we are now able to extend our testing offer to help manage this risk, by identifying those showing no symptoms who can infect people unknowingly and stop them from passing the virus on to others as they move around the country.  

“I encourage all students to play their part in bringing this virus under control by getting tested twice, and by following the restrictions in place when travelling to and from University this term.” 

Tim Bradshaw 100x100Dr Tim Bradshaw, Chief Executive of the Russell Group said:

“It’s helpful for universities and students to have clarity on the Government’s plan for managing the return of students in January. Our members will now be working hard to implement it and make students aware.

Planned new model for making funding band recommendations for apprenticeships
FE Voices
@IFATEched Funding consultation update published I would like to start
â€˜Build the Futureâ€™ announced as theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2021
FE Voices
#BuildTheFuture is the theme for #NAW2021 the 14th annual National App
Is it time to rethink how we measure graduate career success?
FE Voices
As UK Higher Education professionals know, salary is often a prominent

“Our priority throughout this period continues to be staff and student safety and ensuring students face as little disruption as possible to their ongoing studies and professional qualification requirements.

“Government has rightly said that campus facilities – study spaces, libraries and labs – should remain open for students who don’t have suitable learning spaces at home, and those staying on campuses over the winter break, including international students, even if they are not attending in-person lessons in January. With the help of hardworking staff, universities will do everything they can to ensure the best possible learning experience for all students, be that in-person or online.”

Universities UK said: 

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the government’s confidence that universities can safely welcome students back to campuses for blended teaching, learning and support in the new year.

“While January will undoubtedly be challenging for the country, a staggered approach will allow enhanced testing capacity to be maximised so that Covid-safe in-person teaching can begin at the start of term for some students, and shortly after for others. The guidance also recognises the importance of libraries and study spaces being available for those who need them.  

“We welcome the government’s commitment to continued asymptomatic testing for university students in the new year, following the successful roll-out of pilots across the country this term. The high demand for tests from students shows they understand the important role testing can play in keeping themselves and their communities safe, as well as supporting students to receive the best possible university experience under the circumstances.

“Universities now need further clarity from the government on how they will be supported to deliver testing in the new year, given the significant resource requirements associated with the pilots so far.”

Universities should tailor plans to best suit the needs of their own student population. They should also consider prioritising those who may need to return to campus earlier for other reasons such as students who do not have access to appropriate accommodation or study space.     

The Government expects universities to maintain the quality, quantity and accessibility of their tuition. The Office for Students will be monitoring universities to ensure this happens. 

The plans for the spring term follow those enabling students to return home for the Christmas break, with 126 universities offering mass testing for students before they leave in the ‘travel window’ between 3 – 9 December.  

Mass testing will help break transmission among students especially when they may be asymptomatic.  Students should restrict contact in the three days between their tests and if they receive a positive test they will have to self-isolate in their accommodation.      

Universities should continue to provide additional support to students who are isolating to ensure they can access food and medical supplies if needed, along with mental health support.     

Where available, students who have spent the winter break in Tier 3 areas where mass community testing is on offer should take a test before travelling back to university if possible.  

Along with developments in mass testing using new rapid ‘lateral flow’ tests and other advances in medical technologies and protective measures, this should allow for a more normal spring term and a better experience for students and staff.    

Before travelling students are advised to book travel in advance, avoid busy times and routes and check their journey to avoid disruptions. If driving only travel with members of your household or support bubble, and follow safer travel advice guidelines. On public transport it is important that travellers wear a face covering unless exempt, wash or sanitise hands regularly, use contactless payment and keep 2m distance where possible.   

In line with wider government guidance, students who feel they need to return earlier than the guidance suggests due to exceptional circumstances (e.g. a lack of study space or for mental health reasons) can do so.  

Labour calls for staggered return of students to universities in January to prevent spike in cases 

Labour had (30 Nov) called on Ministers to set out plans to stagger the return of students to universities in January or risk a repeat of the spikes in infections seen in September:

Labour’s plan would mean students on placements, or whose face-to-face teaching is essential, return to campus first with other students following later in the term.

Labour’s intervention comes ahead of the “student travel window” which could mean millions of students heading home for Christmas over the next week. The Government has provided no guidance for universities or students on how to manage the return to campus in January.

The Government’s failing test, track and trace system was unable to deal with the mass movement of students to universities in late September which led to a spike in coronavirus infections, with university towns seeing Covid rates 40% higher than the rest of the UK. This meant thousands of students were forced to isolate in university accommodation and multiple occupancy houses, causing huge stress and some students to leave their courses altogether.

To prevent a repeat of this chaos, Labour’s Shadow Universities Minister, Emma Hardy MP has called on Minister Michelle Donelan to urgently set out plans for January, giving universities and students time to prepare for a safe return to in-person teaching.

To manage the return of students, Labour is calling on the Government to:

  • Work with universities to stagger the return of students, preventing mass migration of students in a short timeframe which could cause spikes in infection rates
  • Set out plans for the arrival of international students in January, ensuring they are supported through quarantine periods.

Emma Hardy 100x100Emma Hardy MP, Labour’s Shadow Universities Minister, said:

“Ministers are again passing the buck to universities and expecting them to come up with answers where the Government has none.

“Students are about to leave universities for Christmas holidays without knowing when or how they will go back. Guidance on their safe return must be published without delay to give universities time to put processes in place.

“The Government should adopt Labour’s call to stagger their return and work with universities to deliver this.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Planned new model for making funding band recommendations for apprenticeships
FE Voices
@IFATEched Funding consultation update published I would like to start
‘Build the Future’ announced as theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2021
FE Voices
#BuildTheFuture is the theme for #NAW2021 the 14th annual National App
Annual Report of the Further Education Commissioner
FE Voices
This is a time of huge opportunity in Further Education (FE).Colleges
Technical education will be the rocket fuel we need to propel our economy
FE Voices
Text of keynote speech by @GillianKeegan, #Apprenticeships and #Skills
Is it time to rethink how we measure graduate career success?
FE Voices
As UK Higher Education professionals know, salary is often a prominent
Spending Review 2020: Good marks on support to find work, more to do on raising demand
FE Voices
There were two big labour market priorities for the Chancellor today:
FE Voices
We are all reeling from the impact of the pandemic, but single parents
Let’s ‘build back better’ on post-Covid digital transformation
FE Voices
Speaking alongside Universities Minister at the Foundation for Science
Summer 2020 outcomes did not systemically disadvantage students
FE Voices
@Ofqual say GCSE, A level and VTQ students were not systemically disad
Women In STEM: Fighting the Stereotypes From The First Stage
FE Voices
The #STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) industries h
Genuinely level up by giving skills powers to local areas, says think tank
FE Voices
New research from think tank @wearenewlocal and @FETforL finds: Local
It's Important to Remember
FE Voices
These really are unprecedented times, says @AndyLMilton. Nowhere will

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5150)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page