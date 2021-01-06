 
Teacher Assessment, not Algorithms for 2021 GCSE and A Level Exams confirms Gavin Williamson

This afternoon (6 Jan), the Education Secretary, @GavinWilliamson, formally announced the suspension of #GCSE and #ALevel examinations in England.

This decision means that examinations in England have been suspended for the second time in less than a year – with teacher-led assessment and grading, again, determining the results of millions of students. 

Reacting to this news, academic, Professor Keith Straughan, of the world-leading education services provider Axiologs, believes, given the latest escalation of the health pandemic, that the Government should now push schools and universities to adopt online assessment as a means of gauging student progress.

Commenting on the confirmed suspension of school and university examinations, academic, innovator and Axiologs education services CEO, Professor Keith Straughan, said:

“Given the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, the decision to suspend this year’s GCSE and A-Level examinations does not surprise.

"However, as we saw last summer, the wholesale suspension of examinations can have an extremely damaging impacts on students.

"The Government, which has repeatedly pushed schools and universities to utilise online learning technologies during the pandemic, should now consider the merits of remote examinations for students. 

"With world-leading digital platforms, such as Tenjin, now available, government figures should now encourage the adoption of remote examinations, wherever possible, so that students and teachers can gauge progress and work towards some semblance of normality in this otherwise difficult time.”

Kate Green MP 100x100Kate Green MP, Labour's Shadow Education Secretary, responding to the Education Secretary’s statement on the closure of schools, said

“Mr Speaker, months ago, the Education Secretary gave a cast iron commitment that exams would go ahead. At that moment, we should have known they were doomed to be cancelled. 

“I wanted exams to go ahead fairly, but I was always clear that there must be a Plan B if that was not possible. For months, there was no sign of any such plan, although the risk exams couldn’t happen has always been entirely predictable. 

“The Secretary of State said he will be providing support to teachers to award grades. Can he tell me when they will receive this support, what form it will take, and confirm that it will be available in all schools? 

“And can he tell me exactly what will be done to ensure that all grades are fair, consistent, and support pupils to move on in their education or employment, including private candidates. 

“He had nothing to say on technical and vocational exams this summer, and is frankly failing to show leadership on exams in January. Can he tell me what will happen this summer to exams other than GCSEs and A-levels, and will he now do the right thing and cancel this week’s BTEC exams as parents, colleges and the AoC are calling for?

