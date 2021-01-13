Letter from Gavin Williamson to Simon Lebus outlining the process to agree alternative arrangements for exams in 2021 - Sector Response

The Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson writes to @Ofqual's Chief Regulator outlining the process to agree alternative arrangements for exams in 2021
Following the Prime Minister’s announcement of new national restrictions, the government announced exams this year would not go ahead as planned.
Today (13 Jan), Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP, Secretary of State for Education sent a letter to Simon Lebus, Ofqual’s Chief Regulator.
This letter outlines the process to agree alternative arrangements for exams in 2021.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:
“I know how hard students have been working to prepare for exams.
“The steps we’ve taken have been a last resort, but the path of the virus means we need to do everything possible to reduce transmission and that means sitting exams would no longer have been fair for all students.
“I want to reassure students that we have learnt lessons from last year, and will be putting our trust in teachers to provide the grades that will let young people progress to their next stage.
“I know that those working in education, parents and in particular young people feel strongly about these issues, which is why we, with Ofqual, will launch a consultation this week to provide the opportunity to shape the approach to alternative arrangements.”
Responding to the letter exchange between Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson and Ofqual's Chief Regulator, Simon Lebus setting out arrangements for exams in 2021,
Association of Colleges Chief Executive, David Hughes said:
“This exchange of letters is a positive step forward in reaching considered decisions quickly so that students and colleges are clear about education, training and assessment over the next 6 months. It is good to see plans for vocational and technical qualifications alongside those for A Levels and GCSEs within an overall approach which values all students equally.
"The decision to cancel written exams in February and March is a good one, but so is the priority given to ensuring that assessments can go ahead when safe for students taking competency-based assessment including apprenticeships.
"The letters helpfully highlight the challenge of completing college-based programmes in areas key to economic recovery such as construction and where students need to to practise their skills before taking assessment. Those students will need to return to college at the earliest opportunity, once it is safe to do so, to complete their training and be ready for the assessment which unlocks job opportunities.
"The biggest challenge the education system faces in all of this is how to take into account the differential lost learning that students have suffered. There are no simple solutions, but we must continue to focus on that as government progresses with these plans for assessment. Many students will need catch up provision and support, colleges and universities will need to flexibly take lost learning into account in their entry decisions and extra resources will be needed for those who have missed too much hands-on training to be competent in their chosen profession. We look forward to working with DfE and Ofqual following the publication of the consultation later this week.”
Responding to this letter to confirm Ofqual’s agreement to work with the Department for Education and others across the sector to put in place the fairest possible alternative arrangements, Simon Lebus, said:
"Putting in place these new arrangements will be a significant challenge for the organisations we regulate, but most of all to all who work in schools and colleges, and students. "We recognise that, for many qualifications, we are asking teachers to take on an unexpected and important task in assessing their students’ performance to determine their qualification grade, on top of the considerable pressures they have been under throughout the year.
"We must make sure that this task is as manageable as possible, and that we draw on resources and expertise within the system as a whole to achieve that."
Gavin Williamson's Letter in full:
Dear Simon,
I want to thank Ofqual for the collaborative work over recent months to prepare for all potential scenarios in relation to exams in 2021. This work puts us in a good position to deal with the unfortunate situation we find ourselves in as a result of the pandemic.
As has become clear, the pandemic requires government to take additional measures to control the spread of the virus. The rapid rise in Covid-19 meant the country had to move into a new phase of national restrictions, and our plans have sadly had to be reviewed as schools and colleges need to play their part
in the fight against this terrible disease.
As the Prime Minister said on 4 January, new national restrictions in England are essential, and all primary schools, secondary schools and colleges have moved to remote education, except for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers, until at least February half-term. Education is a national priority, but the progress of the virus means we are now at the point where everything possible has to be done to reduce transmission.
Given the further disruption, we cannot guarantee that all students will be in a position to sit their exams fairly this summer and it is my firm policy position that
alternative arrangements are needed to award qualifications. My department and Ofqual had already worked up a range of contingency options. Having considered those options, I am asking Ofqual to consult on alternative arrangements for GCSE, AS and A levels which should involve the awarding of grades based on teacher assessment. We recognise students taking vocational, technical and other general qualifications used for progression will have suffered similar levels of disruption, and we want to ensure that students taking these qualifications are not disadvantaged in comparison to their peers taking GCSEs, AS and A levels. Our propositions for these vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) are outlined in this letter and I am asking Ofqual to consult on those matters as well.
I am writing, therefore, to ask that you continue to work jointly with my
department on alternative arrangements based on teachers’ assessment and
prepare to launch a consultation, so that we can give students, parents and
teachers certainty, quickly. Given that there remain decisions for me to take on
matters of government policy, and for you on changes to the regulatory
framework, I suggest that it will make sense for us to conduct a joint
consultation. Following the consultation, I will issue a direction to you, having
considered the responses, to set out my expectations for the way in which
qualifications should be delivered this year.
We have agreed that we will issue the consultation document later this week,
and that, recognising the need both to engage widely, and to reach conclusions
quickly, it will run for a fortnight. We will make every effort during that time to
hear as many people’s views and suggestions as possible.
The remainder of this letter sets out my views on the policy that should underpin
the consultation document, and which I know you will have regard to in a way
that is consistent with my role in setting policy direction, and yours as the
statutory regulator.
The consultation
GCSEs, AS and A levels
Given the disruption children and young people have faced, it is vital we
maximise the remaining opportunity for them to be taught for as long as
possible, so they have every opportunity to catch up. This will enable them to
successfully progress, be that onto further or higher education or employment.
It is my view that a teacher’s final judgement on a student’s grade ought to be
as late as possible in the academic year to maximise remaining teaching time
and ensure students are motivated to remain engaged in education.
This year we are asking teachers to assess their students, and it is my view
that we should seek ways to support them to do so in a fair and consistent
fashion. A breadth of evidence should inform teachers’ judgements, and the
provision training and guidance will support teachers to reach their assessment
of a student’s deserved grade. This should be drawn out in the consultation. In
addition, I would like to explore the possibility of providing externally set tasks
or papers, in order that teachers can draw on this resource to support their
assessments of students. We should seek views in the consultation on what
broader evidence should determine a teacher’s assessment of a student’s
grade and whether we should require or recommend the use of the externally
set tasks or papers. We should also seek to minimise the additional burdens
for teachers and schools created by this need for evidence.
It is my view that the consultation should set out proposals which allow students
to be assessed based on what they have learnt, rather than against content
they have not had a chance to study. This will need to be balanced against the
need to ensure good enough coverage of the curriculum for all students to
support successful progress. We have agreed that we will not use an algorithm
to set or automatically standardise anyone’s grade.
Schools and colleges should undertake quality assurance of their teachers’
assessments and provide reassurance to the exam boards. We should provide
training and guidance to support that, and there should also be external checks
in place to support fairness and consistency between different institutions and
to avoid schools and colleges proposing anomalous grades.
However, my view is that any changes to grades as a result of the external
quality assurance process should be the exception: the process will not involve
second-guessing the judgement of teachers but confirming that the process and
evidence used to award a grade is reasonable. Changes should only be made
if those grades cannot be justified, rather than as a result of marginal
differences of opinion. Any changes should be based on human decisions, not
by an automatic process or algorithm.
It is important that there is a clear and accessible route for private candidates
to be assessed and receive a grade, and so the consultation should seek views
on their options to do so. There should also be a route for any student who does
not believe their grade reflects the standard of their work to request a review
and appeal their grade, the details of which we should explore fully in the
consultation.
Other general qualifications
There are some other general qualifications, such as Core Maths and the
International Baccalaureate, whose structure and assessment methods mean
they are more similar to GCSEs and A levels than to VTQs. It is my view that
the approach taken to awarding these qualifications should be similar to that
taken to GCSEs and A levels, and I would like the consultation to consider that
approach.
Vocational and Technical qualifications (VTQs)
I announced on 5 January that the January external examinations of VTQs can
continue where schools, colleges and other FE providers judge it is right to do
so. This reflected the fact that students and staff have worked hard to prepare
for the January exams and students were ready to take them, and that these
exams could proceed safely in January as providers had been implementing
protective measures to ensure they could be conducted in line with PHE
measures. I have been clear that all students will be able to progress fairly,
irrespective of whether they sat an exam in January.
For many VTQs, internal and external assessment occurs throughout the year.
Awarding organisations have been working to adapt their assessments to
mitigate the impacts of disruption on teaching, learning and assessment, as
well as responding to public health measures such as social distancing. The
government expects that where assessment has already been completed, this
will be taken into account when awarding a result. As with the approach for
students taking GCSEs and A levels, I am keen to maximise the opportunities
for students to continue to develop their knowledge and skills and catch up on
any lost learning for the remainder of this academic year. I would expect internal
assessment to continue, and to take place remotely, for these qualifications
wherever possible, whilst recognising that the level of disruption suffered might
mean that not all internal assessment can be completed by all students.
Assessments in February and March
Further external examinations are currently scheduled to take place in February
and March for some VTQ students. Where these assessments enable a student
to demonstrate the proficiency required to enter directly into employment, are
needed to complete an apprenticeship, or assessments are available ‘ondemand’ such as Functional Skills or English as a Second Language (ESOL),
as agreed with you, they should continue to proceed with protective measures
put in place to ensure they are conducted in line with PHE measures. This is to
ensure these students can continue to progress fairly with their studies or into
employment and employers are assured that students have reached the
necessary level of occupational skill.
However, given the further disruption, for all other VTQs with written exams
scheduled in February and March (including BTECs and other qualifications
included in performance tables) it is no longer viable for these exams to go
ahead. Views on alternative arrangements for these qualifications should be
sought in the consultation.
Where assessment for Functional Skills qualifications can take place online and
where students are ready to take them in the coming weeks, my view is that
assessment should continue as planned. For students who are unable to
access assessment in this way, my view is that there should be alternative
assessment arrangements put in place following the outcomes of the
consultation.
Assessments from April - August 2021
Qualifications used to support progression instead of, or alongside, GCSE and
A levels
Many VTQs are used for progression to further study instead of, or alongside,
GCSEs and A levels, and it is critical that these students are awarded a
qualification and can access the same progression opportunities. Last year,
these qualifications, such as BTECs and Cambridge Nationals and Technicals,
received calculated results. It is my expectation that a similar group of
qualifications will again, this year, need to have alternative arrangements to
examined assessments and that we should use this consultation to seek views
on the detail of these arrangements and the qualifications in scope of this
approach. These arrangements may need to be different in some cases to
those put in place last year to take account of the different circumstances.
Qualifications demonstrating occupational competency
There are a number of qualifications where a practical demonstration of
occupational skills is needed to award the qualification. These may be
standalone qualifications, part of an apprenticeship, or provide entry into a
particular profession. Whilst I recognise that these students will also have faced
disruption to their education, it is not possible to award qualifications that
require students to demonstrate occupational proficiency on the basis of
teacher judgement alone, because often there are health and safety or
regulatory elements where assessment is critical. Awarding organisations have
already adapted their qualifications to account for disruption and public health
guidance. In line with the decision on February and March assessments, I
expect that these proficiency-based assessments should continue wherever
possible, subject to public health guidance, so that students are able to
progress to the next stage of their lives. However, where students would prefer
to or need to defer their assessment, my view is that they should be able to do
so.
Further and higher education (FE and HE)
It is important we give FE and HE providers the earliest possible indication of
the process and timescale for how grades will be awarded and their overall
implications, so they can plan and pitch their remaining offers appropriately. For
HE specifically, the UCAS deadline for most courses has been pushed back to
the end of January, giving us a window to set out our plans before the majority
of offers are made. The Minister for Universities is working closely with the
sector to ensure we avoid the scenario of over-subscription which we saw in
the summer of 2020, and to protect the interests of disadvantaged students.
We must ensure the consultation reaches a wide audience and so it should
specifically seek the views of teachers, school and college leaders, students
and their parents. Our officials will be jointly hosting a series of meetings with
representatives of the sector including teacher unions, exam boards, school
and college leaders and the FE and HE sectors.
I look forward to continuing to work together on this most important of matters.
I am copying this to the Chair of Ofqual, Ian Bauckham, the Chair of the
Education Select Committee, and my counterparts in the Devolved
Administrations.
Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP, Secretary of State for Education
