Letter from Gavin Williamson to Simon Lebus outlining the process to agree alternative arrangements for exams in 2021 - Sector Response

The Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson writes to @Ofqual's Chief Regulator outlining the process to agree alternative arrangements for exams in 2021

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement of new national restrictions, the government announced exams this year would not go ahead as planned.

Today (13 Jan), Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP, Secretary of State for Education sent a letter to Simon Lebus, Ofqual’s Chief Regulator.

This letter outlines the process to agree alternative arrangements for exams in 2021.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“I know how hard students have been working to prepare for exams.

“The steps we’ve taken have been a last resort, but the path of the virus means we need to do everything possible to reduce transmission and that means sitting exams would no longer have been fair for all students.

“I want to reassure students that we have learnt lessons from last year, and will be putting our trust in teachers to provide the grades that will let young people progress to their next stage.

“I know that those working in education, parents and in particular young people feel strongly about these issues, which is why we, with Ofqual, will launch a consultation this week to provide the opportunity to shape the approach to alternative arrangements.”

Responding to the letter exchange between Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson and Ofqual's Chief Regulator, Simon Lebus setting out arrangements for exams in 2021,

Association of Colleges Chief Executive, David Hughes said:

“This exchange of letters is a positive step forward in reaching considered decisions quickly so that students and colleges are clear about education, training and assessment over the next 6 months. It is good to see plans for vocational and technical qualifications alongside those for A Levels and GCSEs within an overall approach which values all students equally.

"The decision to cancel written exams in February and March is a good one, but so is the priority given to ensuring that assessments can go ahead when safe for students taking competency-based assessment including apprenticeships.

"The letters helpfully highlight the challenge of completing college-based programmes in areas key to economic recovery such as construction and where students need to to practise their skills before taking assessment. Those students will need to return to college at the earliest opportunity, once it is safe to do so, to complete their training and be ready for the assessment which unlocks job opportunities.

"The biggest challenge the education system faces in all of this is how to take into account the differential lost learning that students have suffered. There are no simple solutions, but we must continue to focus on that as government progresses with these plans for assessment. Many students will need catch up provision and support, colleges and universities will need to flexibly take lost learning into account in their entry decisions and extra resources will be needed for those who have missed too much hands-on training to be competent in their chosen profession. We look forward to working with DfE and Ofqual following the publication of the consultation later this week.”

Responding to this letter to confirm Ofqual’s agreement to work with the Department for Education and others across the sector to put in place the fairest possible alternative arrangements, Simon Lebus, said:

"Putting in place these new arrangements will be a significant challenge for the organisations we regulate, but most of all to all who work in schools and colleges, and students. "We recognise that, for many qualifications, we are asking teachers to take on an unexpected and important task in assessing their students’ performance to determine their qualification grade, on top of the considerable pressures they have been under throughout the year.

"We must make sure that this task is as manageable as possible, and that we draw on resources and expertise within the system as a whole to achieve that."

Gavin Williamson's Letter in full:

Dear Simon,

I want to thank Ofqual for the collaborative work over recent months to prepare for all potential scenarios in relation to exams in 2021. This work puts us in a good position to deal with the unfortunate situation we find ourselves in as a result of the pandemic.

As has become clear, the pandemic requires government to take additional measures to control the spread of the virus. The rapid rise in Covid-19 meant the country had to move into a new phase of national restrictions, and our plans have sadly had to be reviewed as schools and colleges need to play their part

in the fight against this terrible disease.

As the Prime Minister said on 4 January, new national restrictions in England are essential, and all primary schools, secondary schools and colleges have moved to remote education, except for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers, until at least February half-term. Education is a national priority, but the progress of the virus means we are now at the point where everything possible has to be done to reduce transmission.

Given the further disruption, we cannot guarantee that all students will be in a position to sit their exams fairly this summer and it is my firm policy position that

alternative arrangements are needed to award qualifications. My department and Ofqual had already worked up a range of contingency options. Having considered those options, I am asking Ofqual to consult on alternative arrangements for GCSE, AS and A levels which should involve the awarding of grades based on teacher assessment. We recognise students taking vocational, technical and other general qualifications used for progression will have suffered similar levels of disruption, and we want to ensure that students taking these qualifications are not disadvantaged in comparison to their peers taking GCSEs, AS and A levels. Our propositions for these vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) are outlined in this letter and I am asking Ofqual to consult on those matters as well.

I am writing, therefore, to ask that you continue to work jointly with my

department on alternative arrangements based on teachers’ assessment and

prepare to launch a consultation, so that we can give students, parents and

teachers certainty, quickly. Given that there remain decisions for me to take on

matters of government policy, and for you on changes to the regulatory

framework, I suggest that it will make sense for us to conduct a joint

consultation. Following the consultation, I will issue a direction to you, having

considered the responses, to set out my expectations for the way in which

qualifications should be delivered this year.

We have agreed that we will issue the consultation document later this week,

and that, recognising the need both to engage widely, and to reach conclusions

quickly, it will run for a fortnight. We will make every effort during that time to

hear as many people’s views and suggestions as possible.

The remainder of this letter sets out my views on the policy that should underpin

the consultation document, and which I know you will have regard to in a way

that is consistent with my role in setting policy direction, and yours as the

statutory regulator.

The consultation

GCSEs, AS and A levels

Given the disruption children and young people have faced, it is vital we

maximise the remaining opportunity for them to be taught for as long as

possible, so they have every opportunity to catch up. This will enable them to

successfully progress, be that onto further or higher education or employment.

It is my view that a teacher’s final judgement on a student’s grade ought to be

as late as possible in the academic year to maximise remaining teaching time

and ensure students are motivated to remain engaged in education.

This year we are asking teachers to assess their students, and it is my view

that we should seek ways to support them to do so in a fair and consistent

fashion. A breadth of evidence should inform teachers’ judgements, and the

provision training and guidance will support teachers to reach their assessment

of a student’s deserved grade. This should be drawn out in the consultation. In

addition, I would like to explore the possibility of providing externally set tasks

or papers, in order that teachers can draw on this resource to support their

assessments of students. We should seek views in the consultation on what

broader evidence should determine a teacher’s assessment of a student’s

grade and whether we should require or recommend the use of the externally

set tasks or papers. We should also seek to minimise the additional burdens

for teachers and schools created by this need for evidence.

It is my view that the consultation should set out proposals which allow students

to be assessed based on what they have learnt, rather than against content

they have not had a chance to study. This will need to be balanced against the

need to ensure good enough coverage of the curriculum for all students to

support successful progress. We have agreed that we will not use an algorithm

to set or automatically standardise anyone’s grade.

Schools and colleges should undertake quality assurance of their teachers’

assessments and provide reassurance to the exam boards. We should provide

training and guidance to support that, and there should also be external checks

in place to support fairness and consistency between different institutions and

to avoid schools and colleges proposing anomalous grades.

However, my view is that any changes to grades as a result of the external

quality assurance process should be the exception: the process will not involve

second-guessing the judgement of teachers but confirming that the process and

evidence used to award a grade is reasonable. Changes should only be made

if those grades cannot be justified, rather than as a result of marginal

differences of opinion. Any changes should be based on human decisions, not

by an automatic process or algorithm.

It is important that there is a clear and accessible route for private candidates

to be assessed and receive a grade, and so the consultation should seek views

on their options to do so. There should also be a route for any student who does

not believe their grade reflects the standard of their work to request a review

and appeal their grade, the details of which we should explore fully in the

consultation.

Other general qualifications

There are some other general qualifications, such as Core Maths and the

International Baccalaureate, whose structure and assessment methods mean

they are more similar to GCSEs and A levels than to VTQs. It is my view that

the approach taken to awarding these qualifications should be similar to that

taken to GCSEs and A levels, and I would like the consultation to consider that

approach.

Vocational and Technical qualifications (VTQs)

I announced on 5 January that the January external examinations of VTQs can

continue where schools, colleges and other FE providers judge it is right to do

so. This reflected the fact that students and staff have worked hard to prepare

for the January exams and students were ready to take them, and that these

exams could proceed safely in January as providers had been implementing

protective measures to ensure they could be conducted in line with PHE

measures. I have been clear that all students will be able to progress fairly,

irrespective of whether they sat an exam in January.

For many VTQs, internal and external assessment occurs throughout the year.

Awarding organisations have been working to adapt their assessments to

mitigate the impacts of disruption on teaching, learning and assessment, as

well as responding to public health measures such as social distancing. The

government expects that where assessment has already been completed, this

will be taken into account when awarding a result. As with the approach for

students taking GCSEs and A levels, I am keen to maximise the opportunities

for students to continue to develop their knowledge and skills and catch up on

any lost learning for the remainder of this academic year. I would expect internal

assessment to continue, and to take place remotely, for these qualifications

wherever possible, whilst recognising that the level of disruption suffered might

mean that not all internal assessment can be completed by all students.

Assessments in February and March

Further external examinations are currently scheduled to take place in February

and March for some VTQ students. Where these assessments enable a student

to demonstrate the proficiency required to enter directly into employment, are

needed to complete an apprenticeship, or assessments are available ‘ondemand’ such as Functional Skills or English as a Second Language (ESOL),

as agreed with you, they should continue to proceed with protective measures

put in place to ensure they are conducted in line with PHE measures. This is to

ensure these students can continue to progress fairly with their studies or into

employment and employers are assured that students have reached the

necessary level of occupational skill.

However, given the further disruption, for all other VTQs with written exams

scheduled in February and March (including BTECs and other qualifications

included in performance tables) it is no longer viable for these exams to go

ahead. Views on alternative arrangements for these qualifications should be

sought in the consultation.

Where assessment for Functional Skills qualifications can take place online and

where students are ready to take them in the coming weeks, my view is that

assessment should continue as planned. For students who are unable to

access assessment in this way, my view is that there should be alternative

assessment arrangements put in place following the outcomes of the

consultation.

Assessments from April - August 2021

Qualifications used to support progression instead of, or alongside, GCSE and

A levels

Many VTQs are used for progression to further study instead of, or alongside,

GCSEs and A levels, and it is critical that these students are awarded a

qualification and can access the same progression opportunities. Last year,

these qualifications, such as BTECs and Cambridge Nationals and Technicals,

received calculated results. It is my expectation that a similar group of

qualifications will again, this year, need to have alternative arrangements to

examined assessments and that we should use this consultation to seek views

on the detail of these arrangements and the qualifications in scope of this

approach. These arrangements may need to be different in some cases to

those put in place last year to take account of the different circumstances.

Qualifications demonstrating occupational competency

There are a number of qualifications where a practical demonstration of

occupational skills is needed to award the qualification. These may be

standalone qualifications, part of an apprenticeship, or provide entry into a

particular profession. Whilst I recognise that these students will also have faced

disruption to their education, it is not possible to award qualifications that

require students to demonstrate occupational proficiency on the basis of

teacher judgement alone, because often there are health and safety or

regulatory elements where assessment is critical. Awarding organisations have

already adapted their qualifications to account for disruption and public health

guidance. In line with the decision on February and March assessments, I

expect that these proficiency-based assessments should continue wherever

possible, subject to public health guidance, so that students are able to

progress to the next stage of their lives. However, where students would prefer

to or need to defer their assessment, my view is that they should be able to do

so.

Further and higher education (FE and HE)

It is important we give FE and HE providers the earliest possible indication of

the process and timescale for how grades will be awarded and their overall

implications, so they can plan and pitch their remaining offers appropriately. For

HE specifically, the UCAS deadline for most courses has been pushed back to

the end of January, giving us a window to set out our plans before the majority

of offers are made. The Minister for Universities is working closely with the

sector to ensure we avoid the scenario of over-subscription which we saw in

the summer of 2020, and to protect the interests of disadvantaged students.

We must ensure the consultation reaches a wide audience and so it should

specifically seek the views of teachers, school and college leaders, students

and their parents. Our officials will be jointly hosting a series of meetings with

representatives of the sector including teacher unions, exam boards, school

and college leaders and the FE and HE sectors.

I look forward to continuing to work together on this most important of matters.

I am copying this to the Chair of Ofqual, Ian Bauckham, the Chair of the

Education Select Committee, and my counterparts in the Devolved

Administrations.

Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP, Secretary of State for Education

Documents Letter from Gavin Williamson to Simon Lebus PDF, 111KB, 5 pages