Launch of the Association of Apprentices

At a time where additional support for apprentices is needed more than ever, The Association of Apprentices will create a community led by apprentices, for apprentices, to provide professional development, networking, and career guidance.

The impact of the pandemic on the employment, training and well-being of apprentices has been significant.  34% of apprentices did not successfully complete their apprenticeship in 2018/2019 and with many apprenticeships now disrupted, this figure is set to increase. 

The Association will provide a much-needed support network and will focus on the social and broader elements often missing from apprenticeships. 

Over 1600 apprentices on a range of apprenticeships from level 2 to level 7, have taken part in a recent survey which found that the most important elements they want help with are progression, professional development, and career opportunities. 

Apprentices also highly ranked the opportunity for networking events and meeting other apprentices as useful for the Association to provide.

The Association will be guided by apprentices themselves to ensure it meet their needs. To achieve this, an Apprentice Council has been recruited to provide direct strategic input into the Association’s development. 

A new online platform is being developed to meet many of the needs that apprentices have identified, and apprentices can register their interest in membership on the Association’s current website. During its development phase, it is free for apprentices to join as a member of the Association.

The Association was founded late last year by former Lord Mayor of the City of London Sir Peter Estlin, chair of the government’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Jason Holt CBE; and co-founder of venture builder Blenheim Chalcot, Charles Mindenhall.  Founding partners are Babington, BBC, Health Education England NHS, NCFE, Royal Mail and Salesforce.

Sir Peter Estlin said:

Apprenticeships will be a critical element of economic recovery from Covid-19, but apprentices need our support more than ever.  The Association of Apprentices can play a significant role in this, providing support networks and a community to increase apprentice’s confidence and help them to maximise their potential.’

Jason Holt CBE said:

Over 800,000 apprentices make an extraordinary contribution to our society and the Association provides an opportunity to give back to them regardless of how far along they might be in their career.  It’s especially vital for those apprentices working for SMEs who may be working on their own and may not have access to this type of support.’

Dawn Baker, Director of Innovation and Investments at NCFE said:

“We’re really excited about the launch of the Association of Apprentices.  To have a place where apprentices can access information to support their learning and receive peer to peer support will be a great asset and really enable them to achieve their personal best.”

