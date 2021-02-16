 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Landmark Government proposals to strengthen free speech at universities

Details
Hits: 641
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Line of microphones

@GavinWilliamson to appoint a Free Speech and Academic Freedom Champion. Landmark Government proposals to strengthen free speech at universities 

  • Government announces tough new legal measures to strengthen free speech and academic freedom on campus
  • Education Secretary to appoint a Free Speech and Academic Freedom Champion to investigate breaches of free speech and impose fines where appropriate
  • Free speech duties to be strengthened and extended to Student Unions, which could also face fines

Tougher legal measures to strengthen free speech and academic freedom at universities in England have been announced by the Education Secretary today (16 February), to stamp out unlawful ‘silencing’ on campuses.

Following an increasing number of cases of individuals being silenced, the Education Secretary has warned of a ‘chilling effect’ where students and staff feel they cannot express themselves freely. 

The proposed measures deliver on a manifesto commitment, and include a new free speech condition placed on higher education providers in order to be registered in England and access public funding. The regulator, the Office for Students, would have the power to impose sanctions, including financial penalties, for breaches of the condition. 

The strengthened legal duties would also extend to Students Unions, which for the first time would have to take steps to ensure that lawful free speech is secured for their members and others, including visiting speakers. 

In addition, a new legal measure would enable individuals to seek compensation through the courts if they suffer loss as a result of breach of the free speech duties – such as being expelled, dismissed or demoted. 

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: 

“Free speech underpins our democratic society and our universities have a long and proud history of being places where students and academics can express themselves freely, challenge views and cultivate an open mind.

 

“But I am deeply worried about the chilling effect on campuses of unacceptable silencing and censoring. That is why we must strengthen free speech in higher education, by bolstering the existing legal duties and ensuring strong, robust action is taken if these are breached.”

Under the plans, the Education Secretary would also appoint a new Free Speech and Academic Freedom Champion to investigate potential infringements, such as no-platforming speakers or dismissal of academics, and higher education providers would be legally required to actively promote free speech.

The new Champion would be appointed to the board of the Office for Students and would be able to investigate potential infringements of the new registration condition on freedom of speech and academic freedom in higher education. The registration condition would work alongside strengthened legal duties on free speech and academic freedom and the Champion would also be able to recommend that the Office for Students imposes fines. 

The policy paper also includes Government expectations that go beyond the minimum legal duties, setting out what universities should aspire to. 

Addressing climate change impacts on human health requires educated and prepared health professionals
FE Voices
@MonashUni - The global pandemic has shown us just how interconnected
What are the potential EPA changes in 2021?
FE Voices
Prepare to Achieve CEO, Lee Evans, talks potential #EPA changes in 202
Villiers Park launches FE research community of practice
FE Voices
A national community of practice has been launched to showcase and sha

The Government will continue to work alongside the sector on guidance and further research, and the next steps for legislation will be set out in due course.

Tom Simpson, Associate Fellow at Policy Exchange, and an Associate Professor of Philosophy and Public Policy, at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, said: 

“This policy paper by the Department of Education is a very welcome step towards ensuring that viewpoint diversity is protected in British universities. As Cambridge University’s recent Senate House vote shows, there is a substantial majority of academics who favour academic freedom. The problem, as Policy Exchange’s research has explored, is that a very online culture allows the views of a minority to exert disproportionate influence on administrators, and to exert a chilling effect on other academics. Promoting a norm of political non-discrimination, and incentivising administrators to do what they are already legally obliged to do, is a crucial step towards ensuring a culture of free discourse in our universities.”

Sector Response to University free speech proposals:

UCU response to government ‘free speech’ proposals   

Jo Grady 100x100Responding to threats of government sanctions and the appointment of a ‘Champion’ to strengthen ‘free speech’ by the Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson today, University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Jo Grady said

"It is extraordinary that in the midst of a global pandemic the government appears more interested in fighting phantom threats to free speech than taking action to contain the real and present danger which the virus poses to staff and students.

"In reality the biggest threats to academic freedom and free speech come not from staff and students, or from so-called ‘cancel culture’, but from ministers’ own attempts to police what can and cannot be said on campus, and a failure to get to grips with the endemic job insecurity and managerialist approaches which mean academics are less able to speak truth to power."

nicola dandridge100x100Nicola Dandridge, Chief Executive of the OfS said

"Free speech and academic freedom are essential to teaching and research. Universities and college have legal duties to protect both free speech and academic freedom, and their compliance with these responsibilities forms an important part of their conditions of registration with the OfS.

"We will ensure that the changes that result from today’s proposals reinforce these responsibilities and embed the widest definition of free speech within the law.”

Responding to proposals announced by the government to 'strengthen' free speech at universities, Hillary Gyebi-Ababio, NUS Vice President for Higher Education, said:

“Students’ unions are committed to freedom of expression and are the very home of rigorous debate and new ideas. There is no evidence of a freedom of expression crisis on campus, and students’ unions are constantly taking positive steps to help facilitate the thousands of events that take place each year.

“At a time when students are facing untold hardship the government would be much better advised to focus on providing the practical support that students desperately need, through maintenance grants, no detriment policies and funding to eradicate digital poverty, rather than attacking the very institutions that have stepped up to fill the gaps in support being offered.

“We recognise this announcement as on opportunity for us to prove once and for all that there is not an extensive problem with freedom of expression across higher education. NUS looks forward to working with the new Free Speech Champion to support students’ unions to continue to promote freedom of expression.” 

In response to the Government’s proposed measures to strengthen free speech and academic freedom at universities in England, a Russell Group spokesperson said:

“Our universities are committed to protecting free speech on campus. Robust academic debate and the opportunity to engage with challenging ideas are fundamental to the educational experience at UK universities.

“It is important that proposals in this Government policy paper, if taken forward, are evidence-based and proportionate, with due care taken to ensure academic freedom and institutional autonomy. Government should support existing work by universities and students’ unions to defend and maintain freedom of expression on campus, rather than adding unnecessary and burdensome bureaucracy.

“Evidence shows the overwhelming majority of speaker events go ahead, but it is right that we are constantly vigilant to threats to campus free speech. We support efforts to help universities and students’ unions protect free expression and broaden the range of views students are exposed to, including recent student-led proposals to extend the existing legal duty to protect free speech to students’ unions.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Addressing climate change impacts on human health requires educated and prepared health professionals
FE Voices
@MonashUni - The global pandemic has shown us just how interconnected
How to support neurodiverse learners: an introduction
FE Voices
What does it really mean to think differently?We all have our own pers
How SEND Schools Are Fighting Waste in Education
FE Voices
The UK’s Government’s 2018 waste management strategy for England s
What are the potential EPA changes in 2021?
FE Voices
Prepare to Achieve CEO, Lee Evans, talks potential #EPA changes in 202
More than 3 million rapid coronavirus tests have been conducted in schools and colleges in England since 4 January 2021
FE Voices
Significant milestone sees primary, secondary schools and colleges con
Build the Future: Why Apprentices Want Sustainable Employers
FE Voices
Jobseekers will look for many attributes in a company when deciding to
100,000th Engineer to pass apprenticeship
FE Voices
@IFAteched - 100,000th Engineer to pass apprenticeshipThe 100,000th[i]
Pearson launches major national consultation
FE Voices
@Pearson launches major national consultation into the future of quali
Long Covid – the implications for FE employers
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus from @IrwinMitchell discusses the #LongCovid implicati
Villiers Park launches FE research community of practice
FE Voices
A national community of practice has been launched to showcase and sha
Insight: Apprenticeships are Crucial for Property and Construction Post-Covid Recovery
FE Voices
@Ramsey_Assal CEO of @thelandsite - New UK apprenticeships have halved
New EPI report compares the education catch up plans of the four UK nations
FE Voices
@EduPolicyIns - Education catch-up plans of all four UK governments fa

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a photo. 6 hours 20 minutes ago

Reform in UK Education System ~  The Goal is 10,000 signatures for the UK Government petition. Number of Signatures and growing..

Please all support before... Show more
Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya 6 hours

Reform in UK Education System ~  The Goal is 10,000 signatures for the UK Government petition. Number of Signatures and growing..

Please all support before... Show more

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya 6 hours

Please give some love support. In seeking of Justice for Children and Adults in Education or out Education.
By following the following link in her... Show more

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5398)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page