 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

100,000th Engineer to pass apprenticeship

Details
Hits: 114
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Engineers

@IFAteched - 100,000th Engineer to pass apprenticeship

The 100,000th[i] person to pass their apprenticeship is a 20-year-old engineer from the North East of England.
Tests for apprentices, known as end point assessments, were first introduced in 2017.
They were a major step forward for quality compared to what went before – helping employers be confident that apprentices are up to the job.

Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said: “As we hit the 100,000 mark, I want to congratulate all those who have successfully passed their apprenticeship. I also want to thank all of the employers and training providers who have gone above and beyond to ensure their apprentices can continue to get the support and skills they need to progress during the pandemic.

“Almost five million people[ii] have started their apprenticeship journey since 2010, kickstarting exciting careers in a wide range of sectors, from engineering to pharmacy. “Whether you are looking to get your first job or upskill in your current role, apprenticeships are available at all levels so there really is an option for everyone.”

Over four million people trained with the old apprenticeship frameworks from 2010 until they were switched off last year.

More than 770,000 people[iii] have now started on modern apprenticeship standards that introduced end point assessment.

Jordan Gallone, 20, from Hartlepool, was the 100,000th to pass.

It means he has completed his engineering technician apprenticeship with Gestamp Tallent, a company who specialise in the design, development and manufacture of metal automotive components. 

He said: “I’m delighted to be the 100,000th successful apprentice. Looking back to why I started, I was excited to have the chance to train to do what I enjoy for a living. I love the idea of using machines and engineering principles to manufacture products that are used all around the world.

“My proudest achievement would be my overall development as student and employee. In school I just got standard results. At the beginning of the job, I struggled to understand a lot as there is a lot to take in. However, I completed my apprenticeship last year with distinction. I would definitely recommend apprenticeships to other people.”

The achievement for Jordan is even more impressive, as it took place against the backdrop of Covid-19 and what has been a really tough year.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, said:“Covid-19 has posed major challenges for apprentices, but I would like to thank employers and training providers for working tirelesslywith us to support remote assessment wherever possible. This has helped many people to complete since the first lockdown in March 2020.

Pearson launches major national consultation
FE Voices
@Pearson launches major national consultation into the future of quali
Long Covid â€“ the implications for FE employers
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus from @IrwinMitchell discusses the #LongCovid implicati
Insight: Apprenticeships are Crucial for Property and Construction Post-Covid Recovery
FE Voices
@Ramsey_Assal CEO of @thelandsite - New UK apprenticeships have halved

“Hitting 100,000 is a fantastic landmark for apprenticeships and I want to congratulate everyone who has passed. We brought in end point assessment to improve the quality of apprenticeships. It’s vital that apprentices are given the chance to prove they have learned everything that employers need and are ready to progress their careers and training.”

 

References:

[i] https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2020-21 - ‘Underlying data - apprenticeship achievements’/ https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2019-20

[ii] Starts 2008/09 to 2017/18 - FE data library - Apprenticeships by age and planned length of stay: starts 2008 to 2009 to 2018 to 2019/ tarts 2017/18 to 2019/20

Apprenticeships and traineeships SFR November - undelying data apprenticeship starts

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/apprenticeship-and-traineeships-november-2020/ Starts 2019/20 Q1 provisional

Apprenticeships and traineeships SFR November - underlying data apprenticeship starts

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships-january-2021

You may also be interested in these articles:

New Chair to Lead the Drive for Diversity in Apprenticeships
FE Voices
Lia Nici, MP for Great Grimsby has been appointed as chair of the App
The Royal Horticultural Society: Looking back on 2020 and ahead to 2021
FE Voices
In January 2020, we invited Institute for Apprenticeships and Technica
More than 3 million rapid coronavirus tests have been conducted in schools and colleges in England since 4 January 2021
FE Voices
Significant milestone sees primary, secondary schools and colleges con
No vaccine, no job? Can FE Colleges insist their staff take the Covid-19 vaccine?
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus @IrwinMitchell provides a deep dive on the Covid vacci
The Institute's health and science route panel - From player to coach
FE Voices
For #NationalApprenticeshipWeek, @IFATEched spoke to Jo Ward, who rece
Why apprenticeships are crucial in rebuilding hospitality
FE Voices
This year’s 14th #NationalApprenticeshipWeek will be unlike any that
Pearson launches major national consultation
FE Voices
@Pearson launches major national consultation into the future of quali
Are we there yet? The growing pains of national apprenticeship reform in the UK
FE Voices
#nationalapprenticeshipweek Insights with Margo Kubik from @FitchLearn
Long Covid – the implications for FE employers
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus from @IrwinMitchell discusses the #LongCovid implicati
Insight: Apprenticeships are Crucial for Property and Construction Post-Covid Recovery
FE Voices
@Ramsey_Assal CEO of @thelandsite - New UK apprenticeships have halved
A celebration of women in Science
FE Voices
As we mark the United Nations' International #WomeninScienceDay today
NFER PISA 2018 reports on wellbeing and disadvantage
FE Voices
@TheNFER analysis of wellbeing of 15-year-olds reveals strength of per

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

RNN Group
RNN Group has published a new article: College Group Provides Hundreds of Free Laptops to Support Students’ Online Learning 16 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Student Exchange Goes Virtual as SERC students visit Japan 1 hour 52 minutes ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: NPTC Group of Colleges and China 2 hours 19 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5369)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page