The Chancellor’s Budget should have been more than the sum of its ports

Sam Windett

The package announced in last week’s Budget doesn’t deliver the opportunities that young people, those who are most likely to be furloughed or unemployed, need.

We were hopeful – in his pre-Budget video on social media Rishi spoke about the impact on young people being “one of the many tragedies of this whole crisis”, and even in his speech the Chancellor made clear he understands the need to do more “for those in low paid and less secure work.”

Instead, the Chancellor focused his Budget on cushioning the blow for businesses in the short and medium term. Alongside the Chancellor’s investments in business support to restart the economy, we need to see a corresponding investment in people, starting with the nearly 200,000 young people who have been unemployed for over six months.

In July the Prime Minister’s promised an ‘Opportunity Guarantee’ for young people, where every young person would be offered the chance of an apprenticeship or work placement. The Budget brought welcome investment in measures like traineeships and apprenticeships, but the numbers and the investment don’t add up to anything close to an Opportunity Guarantee. Even when you factor in the pre-existing investment in the Kickstart Scheme, there just aren’t enough opportunities for young people.

And not only are there not enough places, but the places that are available are too exclusive and will dry up fast. The Kickstart Scheme currently only applies to 16-24 year-olds on Universal Credit, there’s only enough funding to target 250k young people, and its only scheduled to last until December, just three months after the scheduled end of furlough. The Chancellor has repeatedly spoken of his wish for the next generation to be remembered as the ‘Kickstart Generation’ – building this generation in three months with limited resources is a tall order.

No young person should spend more than six months out of education, employment or training – the evidence for the scarring affect this can have is well established. To stop this from becoming a reality for hundreds and thousands of young people we will need further economic announcements in the year to come once we can see the shape of the labour market recovery and how and where young people are getting back into jobs. Failure to address this will see the ‘Kickstart Generation’ be remembered as one that was excluded from the workplace.

This is our future workforce, and without more Help to Grow them, this budget falls short.

Sam Windett, Director of Policy at Impetus

