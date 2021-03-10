 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New five year plan focuses on inclusive apprenticeships for Wales

Details
Hits: 89
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Humie Webbe, Apprenticeships Strategic Equality and Diversity Lead.

Apprenticeship providers across Wales have produced a five-year blueprint focussed on delivering an inclusive Apprenticeship Programme which provides equal opportunities to currently under-represented groups of people.

The Apprenticeships Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Strategy’s goal is to create a learning environment where everyone has the chance to go as far as their talent and hard work will allow, regardless of background.

By July 2026, the strategy aims to increase the number of Black Asian Minority Ethnic (BAME) and disabled apprentices, female apprentices in construction and engineering and male apprentices in healthcare and the public sector.

Progress towards these goals will be closely monitored by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW) to ensure that they are achieved.

The entire apprenticeship provider network was invited to contribute to the strategy, which was funded by the Welsh Government and written by Humie Webbe,  Apprenticeships Strategic Equality and Diversity Lead, for the NTfW.

“The strategy has been developed by the Welsh Government’s contracted apprenticeship providers and aims to achieve an inclusive Apprenticeship Programme where current under-represented groups have equal opportunities to benefit,” said Humie.

“Our vision is to create a learning environment where everyone has the chance to go as far as their talent and hard work will allow, regardless of background. We want to ensure that apprenticeships are perceived to be for all and that barriers to participation are removed.

“It is an attainable vision where the Welsh Government, employers and apprenticeship providers work together to make apprenticeships accessible, fair and inclusive.”

Apprenticeships are set to play a vital role in the Welsh Government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan. In the last four years, the Welsh Government has supported more than 100,000 apprenticeship starts in its term of office - 60% were undertaken by females, while 57% were learners aged 25 and over.

Hopes are high that even more young people will choose to become apprentice in the future when the Curriculum for Wales 2022 will require schools to promote apprenticeships and provide more career focussed activities as part of a flexible learning programme.

The NTfW wants apprenticeships to become a valued choice for all as an ultimate goal and not an option which reinforces stereotypical norms.

The EDI strategy aims to achieve greater gender balance across the apprenticeship programme and to recognise and overcome barriers stopping disabled learners and those from BAME backgrounds from becoming apprentices.

Weathering the storm: How can university careers centres help students get into employment?
FE Voices
Itâ€™s a tough time to be young. The legacy of COVID-19 is likely to b
The Chancellorâ€™s Budget should have been more than the sum of its ports
FE Voices
With young people most likely to be furloughed or made redundant since
Six ways your organisation can support 'trans' employees
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus @irwinmitchell explains how your organisation can supp

Apprenticeship providers will develop equality, diversity and inclusion practice and knowledge of related legislation to support learners with additional needs relating to their culture, social, disability or health conditions.

They will also raise awareness of apprenticeships in Additional Learning Needs Centres and upgrade their skills to support learners who struggle to learn solely through online delivery.

The strategy says there is a need to challenge workplace attitudes and behaviour towards equality, diversity and inclusion to encourage more diverse recruitment. One of the main aims is to build employer awareness that disabilities, gender or ethnicity should not be a barrier in the workplace.

Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“The Welsh Government has already achieved its target of creating 100,000 apprenticeships in the Senedd term. This has provided important opportunities for apprentices of all ages to earn a wage whilst developing new skills and capabilities.

“This strategy will be crucial in building on that achievement and helping to drive inclusivity further which will support people in under-represented groups across Wales and address gender balance issues.

“I warmly welcome this development which has the potential to benefit individuals and firms the length and breadth of Wales.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

How to ensure your college has the Covid-19 Testing Management and recording it needs
FE Voices
As lockdown restrictions begin to ease and in-person learning starts a
Tackling the Mental Health Crisis through Adult Learning
FE Voices
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Adult Learners The WEA is a nationa
Weathering the storm: How can university careers centres help students get into employment?
FE Voices
It’s a tough time to be young. The legacy of COVID-19 is likely to b
Invest in women’s development this International Women’s Day
FE Voices
#ChooseToChallenge - #InternationalWomensDay enables us to celebrate w
Preventing a Mental Health Crisis through ‘More Jobs’ and ‘Better Quality Jobs’
FE Voices
A Health Crisis, a Jobs Crisis... a Mental Health Crisis? What a diffe
Organising to Reduce Workplace Stress
FE Voices
Workplace Stress If you have an interest in mental health and the wor
The Chancellor’s Budget should have been more than the sum of its ports
FE Voices
With young people most likely to be furloughed or made redundant since
Changing ‘Work for the Better’ through a New Focus on Mental Health
FE Voices
Permanent Changes to the Way We Work The past year has been a big chal
Minimising the Mental Health Crisis through Job Creation and Employment
FE Voices
The Employability Sector The Employment Related Services Association (
Six ways your organisation can support 'trans' employees
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus @irwinmitchell explains how your organisation can supp
Women in Construction: A Spotlight on Charlotte Goode, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes
FE Voices
Often stereotyped as an all-male industry, getting ahead in the constr
The Budget’s promise for FE funding is welcomed, but more understanding of our sector is needed
FE Voices
Bill Jones, Deputy CEO at @LuminateEdGroupp and Principal at @leedscit

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 5 minutes ago

Masterclass in apprenticeship curriculum design - 12 May

Whether you’ve been on our curriculum webinar series, or are new to SDN, this Masterclass will help you hone your skills as a curriculum developer....

  • Wednesday, 12 May 2021 01:00 PM
  • Online
Duncan Foulkes
Duncan Foulkes has published a new article: New five year plan focuses on inclusive apprenticeships for Wales 10 minutes ago
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: University College Birmingham becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner 1 hour 5 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5469)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page