Turing scheme to open up global study and work opportunities for disadvantaged students

Schools, colleges and universities can now apply for funding from today (12 March) to allow students to study and work across the globe as part of the new Turing Scheme.

The programme, backed by £110 million, replaces the Erasmus+ scheme in the UK, and will fund 35,000 global exchanges from September 2021, including university study, school exchanges, and industry work placements. The new scheme aims to improve social mobility, targeting students from disadvantaged backgrounds and areas which did not previously have many students benefiting from Erasmus+, making life-changing opportunities accessible to everyone across the country.

The British Council is looking at areas which have traditionally not engaged with Erasmus to help promote the scheme and improve take up.

The Turing scheme offers benefits to students that they would not have under the previous Erasmus+ programme, with university students from disadvantaged backgrounds set to receive a maximum of £490 per month towards living costs (currently worth around 573 euros compared to 540 under Erasmus), alongside travel funding, and other forms of additional funding to offset the cost of passports, visas and insurance.  

Unlike the Erasmus+ Scheme, which is EU-focused, the Turing Scheme is a truly global programme, and every country in the world is eligible to partner with UK universities, schools and colleges.

Boris Johnson 100x100Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said:

“The Turing Scheme is a truly global programme with every country in the world eligible to partner with UK universities, schools and colleges.

“It is also levelling up in action, as the scheme seeks to help students of all income groups from across the country experience fantastic education opportunities in any country they choose.”

Gavin Williamson 100x100Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said:

“This is a landmark step in delivering on our promise to level up a truly global Britain, strengthening our ties across the world and providing students with the skills they need to thrive.

“The programme’s focus on social mobility and value for money will open up more opportunities for international education and travel to all of our students, especially for those from disadvantaged backgrounds who were less likely to benefit from the previous EU scheme

“I urge all universities, schools and colleges from all corners of the UK to start their applications and partner up with countries worldwide.”

Michelle Donelan 100x100Universities Minister, Michelle Donelan said:

“The Turing scheme will support our levelling up agenda by opening up the world to young people and children from all backgrounds with exciting global opportunities.

“The scheme will enable up to 35,000 students throughout the UK to work or study across the globe.”

As part of the UK-wide launch, Education Ministers are visiting the devolved nations today to highlight the advantages of the Turing scheme and ensure wider participation for all students across the UK.

In support of the launch, Universities Minister Michelle Donelan will visit Cardiff University and Edinburgh University to discuss the bidding process including how to demonstrate widening access to more disadvantaged students as part of the application process.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb and Apprenticeships Minister Gillian Keegan will visit educational settings in areas that have not previously benefitted from Erasmus+. Applicants from schools and colleges are encouraged, with funding levels and eligibility set out in programme guides available to help inform applications.

UK organisations are encouraged to form partnerships across the globe, not just the EU. The Turing website includes the programme guide, funding levels and eligibility, and details of webinars available to help inform applications.

Successful applications will receive funding for administering the scheme and students taking part will receive grants to help them with the costs of their international experience. The benefits of the exchanges will be assessed and the findings used to build on future schemes. Funding decisions for subsequent years will be subject to future spending reviews.

£110m of funding will be available to support projects and activities during the 2021/2022 academic year. This is enough to fund similar levels of student exchanges under the former Erasmus+ scheme.

Eligible education and training institutions across the UK will be able to apply for funding for international opportunities from March 2021. We expect to issue funding decisions in July. The first funded placements will begin at the start of the 2021-22 academic year. Programme guidance, including information on the application process, has also been published on the Turing Scheme website. Potential applicants will also be supported by the Delivery Partner, with a range of opportunities to attend webinars and contact us for support set out on the website.

The Turing scheme provides funding to eligible providers – whether that be schools, FE colleges or higher education institutions – to offer a range of different opportunities. The provider will promote their opportunities and the student would apply or sign up for the opportunity whether it a school exchange, work experiences abroad or a study placement. Once confirmed the participant and provider book and organise the trip.

Aspect

Erasmus+

Turing Scheme (Euro conversion according to current exchange rates)

Cost of Living

For programme countries, HE students can receive a maximum of 540 Euro per month under E+ cost of living rates including the disadvantaged supplement

Breakdown:

A typical HE student would get 370-420 Euro for study placements under Erasmus+.

The disadvantaged uplift for Erasmus+ is 120 Euro per month for study placements

Students can apply for student finance as usual

A maximum of 573 Euro grant under Turing (£490).

Breakdown:

Turing rates are in line with this, 392 - 445 Euro (£335-380).

Turing disadvantaged uplift is 129 Euro (£110) per month,

Students can apply for student finance as under Erasmus+.

*Euros 1.17 to 1 Sterling Pound

Travel Costs

There is no travel support for HE mobilities within programme countries under Erasmus+. This only applied to participants who travelled to Partner Countries i.e. non-EU, which was only around 3% of UK Erasmus+ mobilities.

NEW FOR TURING: Turing will provide travel costs to all destinations for disadvantaged HE students.

NEW FOR TURING: Additionally, we are providing funding for visas, passports and related travel insurance for disadvantaged HE students. 

Tuition fees

Not free tuition but tuition fee waivers in place as part of the EU-wide programme.

As is typical for HE exchanges, expect tuition fees to be waived by host universities. Universities in the UK make these arrangements with overseas partners outside Erasmus+ and the EU as a matter of course.

