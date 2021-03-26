 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Supporting the education and learning of people of all ages during a pandemic and beyond

Details
Hits: 108
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jayne Worthington, CEO at The Progress Group

Over the past 12 months we have seen the pandemic shape and alter our social and economic priorities. Education and learning have played a key role in increasing prosperity, as well as delivering considerable benefits to society as a whole. But as we move forward into a post-COVID-19 world, how can we ensure lifelong learning becomes a way of life?

In a changing job market, the development of skills, especially within the adult population is essential. It helps create the right mixture of skills, knowledge and abilities that meet the workplace demand.

Studies have shown that lifelong learning has positive outcomes for individuals, communities, and the economy. On an individual level, participation in learning activities has shown to improve life satisfaction, well-being, and self-confidence. When it comes to the positive effects on the economy, it’s estimated that developing the skills of the UK workforce could generate an estimated £80 billion, whilst also improving the employability of older workers. 

A recent study published by Foresight, the Government office for Science suggested that the benefits of lifelong learning are far greater than just bridging skills gaps and helping people get back into work. Health benefits such as higher levels of physical health as well as improved mental health have been linked to adult learning. 

Pair that with the increased employment opportunities and enhanced skill set, it is a recipe for success. But it’s not just the health benefits that prove how valuable lifelong learning is to us as society. The social effects of adult learning have been linked to social cohesion and engagement, social trust, and also fosters a capacity to be collaborative with others in the workplace.

Education and learning are no longer restricted to the compulsory education years, instead a new era of lifelong learning and development is paving the way. Work-place training, vocational training, apprenticeships, and more are helping people develop and grow their skills. As training providers, we must normalise and encourage learning at any stage in an individual’s life, whether that be undergoing an apprenticeship straight out of school or taking part in a Sector Work Academy Programme (SWAP) to help connect someone who is unemployed with quality job opportunities in specific industries. Through normalising lifelong learning opportunities, we can encourage people to embark on their journeys, reaping the personal, social and economic benefits lifelong learning offers both to the individual, their community and our economy.

JCQ Guidance: Determination of grades for A/AS Levels and GCSEs for summer 2021
FE Voices
@JCQcic Guidance and Key dates - Determination of grades for A/AS Leve
Work experience and digital skills - The perseverance of young people this year is something businesses should embrace
FE Voices
For many months now, and with increasing frequency this year, I have s
Least advantaged students gain a lot from going to university â€“ compared to what they would earn if they didn't
FE Voices
Equal access to higher education for students from all socio-economic

As CEO of a group of training and education providers, we are continually seeking new ways to support people and the communities in which we operate to expand their employment opportunities. Through a combination of learning and training opportunities provided, we can help positively impact our learners, and their communities. Our commitment to driving social mobility remains our top priority now and moving forward into a non-COVID-19 world. We will continue to do our part to help diversify the skills across communities in the UK, supporting people from all backgrounds to access learning and training opportunities.

Making lifelong learning a way of life is possible and actually crucial to support our country recover from the pandemic, but it will take support from the Government, both national and local to ensure the success of these skills programmes. Through initiatives such as the Lifetime Skills Guarantee, the commitment to create thousands of green jobs, and schemes such as Kickstart, it is clear that skills for today and the future are a key focus of the Government’s plans to Build Back Better. However, in order to successfully deliver these programmes and drive down the huge employment rates, the Government needs to ensure education and training providers can easily adapt and deliver such programmes, working agilely to adjust their offer and delivery methods. Funds must be easy to access, and ‘white-tape’ kept to a minimum in order to support the sector. It is my belief that through a combined effort, that uses specialisms to full effect and adapts a collaborative approach to delivery, that we can support society in the development of skills that meet the job market demands, and help individuals reap the personal and professional rewards lifelong learning offers.

Jayne Worthington, CEO at The Progress Group

You may also be interested in these articles:

JCQ Guidance: Determination of grades for A/AS Levels and GCSEs for summer 2021
FE Voices
@JCQcic Guidance and Key dates - Determination of grades for A/AS Leve
Work experience and digital skills - The perseverance of young people this year is something businesses should embrace
FE Voices
For many months now, and with increasing frequency this year, I have s
Reflecting on what we have learned during this time and what implications it might have for assessment
FE Voices
Simon Lebus @Ofqual delivered a speech, to the National Association of
Pandemic has widened jobs and skills inequalities, putting ‘levelling up’ at risk
FE Voices
New @LearnWorkUK research: Pandemic has widened jobs and skills inequa
Claimant Counts, Furlough and Employer Demand in the LEP Regions and Devolved Nations
FE Voices
In today's Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we take a look at the
Staff Wellbeing MOT’s? At Weston this is now a reality, as part of our education based Mental Health support initiative
FE Voices
Practically everyone you chat to - is now aware of mental health strug
How Can We Empower Students Who Graduate During a Pandemic?
FE Voices
To help students cope with the pressures of virtual learning and isola
From ideas to action: making the most of the FE White Paper
FE Voices
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson launched the UK Government’s lo
Least advantaged students gain a lot from going to university – compared to what they would earn if they didn't
FE Voices
Equal access to higher education for students from all socio-economic
The Northern Ireland College of the Future: Transforming skills system is key to unlocking Northern Ireland’s potential
FE Voices
In the wake of the pandemic and as Northern Ireland works to re-ignite
Unravelling Academic History
FE Voices
Michael Benton’s 2019 paperback Dinosaurs Rediscovered holds numerou
Early exposure to the world of work makes a huge difference to pupils' future careers aspirations and academic progress
FE Voices
Today, (Wed 24 Mar) the Education and Employers Charity (@Edu_Employer

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5529)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page